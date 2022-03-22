After the work day is done, and your commute is over, are you an artist on your own time?

Business Council for the Arts (BCA) has the perfect opportunity for businesses and business professionals looking to foster creativity in the workplace, whether working in the office or from home!

Companies who participate in On My Own Time (OMOT), a trademarked corporate art competition, are using the impactful program to create a diverse and equitable company culture by engaging and celebrating their employees through the arts.

Now in its twenty-eighth year, OMOT successfully links businesses and the arts in a collaborative exhibition of creativity from working professionals across North Texas. From pilots to engineers and managers to salespeople, OMOT celebrates all forms of creative expression and encourages participation at all experience and skill levels

“UTSW has participated in OMOT for 19 years,” says Courtney Crothers, Art Curator for UT Southwestern Medical Center. “The program enriches our institution by showcasing the passions and talents of employees at every level of the organization and beyond our scientific and medical mission. Many employees participate every year; it’s a rewarding experience for everyone involved.”

Participating in On My Own Time does the following for businesses and their corporate culture:

Sparks creativity and inclusion in the workplace

Connects employees from diverse personal and industry backgrounds

Enriches employee experience and strengthens company culture

Creates dialogue between employees and the arts community

Engages employees vertically and horizontally

Offers recognition of company creative talent at NorthPark Center and the AT&T Performing Arts Center

Each year, companies have taken the opportunity to display the work of their employees in their workplaces or an online exhibition. These in-house shows are a key part of OMOT and spark conversation, community, and celebration between colleagues.

A selection of these works are chosen by expert jurors and sent to the Annual Regional Visual Arts Exhibition to be held at NorthPark Center in September 2022 and the Literary Night for winning authors in October of 2022 at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Companies can register online here. Final registration deadline is March 31

Contact Kaitlyn Armendariz, Engagement and Creativity Manager at kaitlyn.armendariz@ntbca.org to learn more about bringing On My Own Time to your company.