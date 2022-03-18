Natural Jewels | 1402 S Custer Rd Suite 904, McKinney, TX

Searching for a new place for pampering, self-care, and beautiful skin? Look no further than Natural Jewels, a facial spa located in west McKinney and owned by Jewel Georges, a native New Yorker who has made a space to empower customers through esthetic services.

Jewel Georges, owner of Natural Jewels spa in McKinney. | TinTin Wynn Photography

Jewel was raised in Queens, NY. It was the loss of a dear friend that prompted Jewel’s cross-state move to Texas She wanted to be nearer to her other friends.

So in less than a month, she packed up all her belongings and found a place in Prosper for her and her three daughters. Finding community at her church and admiring the wide open spaces of the northernmost reaches of Dallas-Fort Worth cemented her love for her new home.

“I was over the hustle and bustle and the fast pace,” Jewel says. “Not having the city sounds or access to public transportation, the different food… it was all an adjustment.”

Her frequent trips to New York City to see clients there and her eldest daughter helped make the transition easier.

Jewel moved from a space in Plano to a west McKinney location near the Virginia and Custer intersection. Word of mouth has helped Jewel’s business plant its roots in McKinney. Loyal Dallas and Plano based customers also happily make the trip to her new spot.

While she specializes in services for the POC community, Jewel wants everyone to feel welcome. She explains that different ethnicities mean differences in skin types, complaints, and treatment types. Jewel also says that age groups play a factor: younger customers usually struggle with adult acne while older customers want help with anti-aging.

Jewel Georges provides the best holistic care she can to each client who comes to her spa. | TinTin Wynn Photography

On the subject of representation in the beauty and skincare industry, Jewel says that there have been huge strides but there is still room for improvement. She credits influencers and professionals for pushing for greater diversity and inclusivity in products.Her philosophy in her own business is to provide services and products that were inclusive to all skin types and shades.

When asked about women she admires, Jewel quickly names former First Lady Michelle Obama. “Classy and the epitome of how a woman should carry herself, as well as incredible core values.”

Just by talking to Jewel, one can tell how passionate she is about providing the best of care to each specific customer and caters each session uniquely to each person.

The most popular service is her HydroGlow facial which includes liquid exfoliation, peptide and antioxidant treatments, and LED light therapy. Natural Jewels also offers dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, hot towels, vortex liquid exfoliation, extractions, waxes, and peels.

A few of the handmade products at Natural Jewels spa in McKinney. | TinTin Wynn Photography

Jewel desires to combine science and holistic practices, which is why she stocks traditional skincare brands and her own handmade products on her shelves. All the soaps, body butters, candles, and scrubs she makes by hand, while she hosts companies that carry sunscreens and other skincare products.

She hand-makes her products out of her own production space. Jewel expressed that she started making products for herself because she “wanted to know exactly what was going on her skin.” Out of her line, the body butters and natural deodorants are the most popular.

You can book an appointment and shop their products at their website.

Follow them on Instagram and Facebook: @naturaljewels_15.

Here are some more of the best spas in Collin County.