Spring break, St. Patrick’s Day, just another weekend to chill… whatever you it is for you, it’s here! There are plenty of things to do this weekend in Dallas and Collin County that will keep your spirits high and time well-spent with your favorite people (whoever they are!)

Here’s the only guide your family will need for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas and Collin County.

Legacy Hall Spring Break Takeover

When: March 7 – 18, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall, Plano

More Info

No need to pack a snack! Legacy Hall has nearly 20 eateries serving kid-friendly favorites such as a decadent Banana Split Sundae from Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream Co., Cheese Pizza from The Italian Job, Cereal Waffles from Pressed Waffle Co., and Chicken Tenders with a side of Mac N Cheese from Roots Chicken Shak.

Click for the rest of the events happening for Spring Break at Legacy Hall!

Elton John

When: March 10-11, 2022

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

More info

Sir Elton John has fully recovered from his bout with COVID that cancelled his original show in Dallas, and he is still standing for a bigger and better time than you could have ever imagined! Join the original rocket man for the Dallas stop of his retirement tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road. Hear and sing along with your favorite hits from the iconic singer and songwriter, such as “I’m Still Standing,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and much, much more.

St. Patrick’s Day Beer Walk in McKinney

When: March 12, 2022

Where: Downtown McKinney

More info

Sip and stroll your way through the streets of downtown McKinney on a tasting journey of 20 stops, each with their own beer stations are setup inside. this is the perfect opportunity to get to know Downtown McKinney like you’ve never seen it before. So don your best green get-up, grab a friend, and choose the time you’d like to attend when purchasing your ticket!

St. Patty’s Day Parade Day on Lower Greenville

When: March 12, 2022

Where: Sundown at Grenada, Dallas

More info

This free St. Patrick’s Day features live music, from noon to midnight, with acts like Trymore Mojo, Chancy, The Ahhfugyeahs, Monk Is King, Burning Slow, Fyah Stahr, Sing Kumba, Dr Dubbist, and Paul Corliss Band with members of Bandolero.

Immersive Frida Kahlo

When: Until April, 2022

Where: The Lighthouse, Dallas

More info: Click here

From the imaginations that brought Vincent Van Gogh’s work to life last year, comes a new immersive art experience: experience Immersive Frida Kahlo. Journey through the pain and triumph of her resilient life… through her art. You will find yourself surrounded by the Mexico-born artist’s work in the Lighthouse Immersive gallery. The “magic realism” of this beloved artist in a 360-degree experience with a lush soundtrack with Frida: Immersive Dream.

Make & Take: A Cheese & Charcuterie Board

When: March 12, 2022

Where: Central Market, Plano

More info

Experts will provide insight into the cheeses, salumi, and tasty accompaniments while showing you how to create a spectacular presentation of your own. As you sip on a glass of wine, you will have a chance to go rogue to create your own edible masterpiece with the ingredients provided. You’ll take your work of art with you at the end of class.

Plan a North Texas-special roadtrip getaway

We’ve assembled the ultimate guide to the top favorite North Texas getaway destinations… all based on your travel personality. Find out what your travel personality and plan accordingly!

Here’s your ultimate guide to North Texas getaways for that last-minute trip!

The Heard Museum presents Texas Nessie

When: Every day, from 9 a.m.

Where: The Heard Museum, McKinney

More Info

This is the styxosaurus, a plesiosaur of the Cretaceous era. While “Texas Nessie” is not 30-40 feet long like this guy, she’s a sizable resident of McKinney’s Heard Museum at 14 feet long.

In 1991, the fossil of a plesiosaur was found by a fossil collector in Collin County. Almost 30 years later, after a lengthy process of excavation and processing, the 14-foot skeleton is on display at the Heard Museum in McKinney. Come marvel at “Texas Nessie,” now a permanent resident of McKinney, Texas.

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

McKinney St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Run 5k

March 12 | More info

TUPPS Brewery/Cotton Mill, McKinney

The Shops at Willow Bend Farmers/Artisan Market

Come out and visit this Farmer’s Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to buy locally grown produce and other goods.

March 12 | More info

Off Chapel Hill and W Plano Pkwy., Plano

Family-Friendly Magic & Comedy Show

Watch some of the greatest magicians in North Texas perform comedy and magic for all ages. A few of North Texas’ favorite family magicians include Sam Sawyers, Dal Sanders, Ian Richards, Aaron Stone, Josh Ayala, Eric Hogue, and MORE who are featured each week.

March 12| More info

The Comedy Arena Main Stage, McKinney

Drive-In Movie: Encanto

March 12 | More info

Joe Farmer Recreation Center, Allen

Dua Lipa

March 13 | More info

American Airlines Center, Dallas

Taste of Bishop Arts Food and Historical Walking tour

Follow in the footsteps of Bonnie & Clyde, Oswald and Batgirl as you slip into fascinating galleries and shops, and stop at great eateries during this tour of one of Dallas’ most eclectic neighborhoods.

March 13 | More info

Bishop Arts District, Dallas

The Buy A Bag of Books Sale!

Cost is $10 per bag, cash only. Bring exact change for as many library-provided bags as you wish to purchase. No credit cards or checks accepted. Proceeds benefit the Plano Libraries. Sale occurs everyday during library hours.

Until March 13 | More info

Haggard Library, Plano