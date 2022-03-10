Spring break, St. Patrick’s Day, just another weekend to chill… whatever you it is for you, it’s here! There are plenty of things to do this weekend in Dallas and Collin County that will keep your spirits high and time well-spent with your favorite people (whoever they are!)
Here’s the only guide your family will need for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas and Collin County.
Legacy Hall Spring Break Takeover
When: March 7 – 18, 2022
Where: Legacy Hall, Plano
No need to pack a snack! Legacy Hall has nearly 20 eateries serving kid-friendly favorites such as a decadent Banana Split Sundae from Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream Co., Cheese Pizza from The Italian Job, Cereal Waffles from Pressed Waffle Co., and Chicken Tenders with a side of Mac N Cheese from Roots Chicken Shak.
Elton John
When: March 10-11, 2022
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas
Sir Elton John has fully recovered from his bout with COVID that cancelled his original show in Dallas, and he is still standing for a bigger and better time than you could have ever imagined! Join the original rocket man for the Dallas stop of his retirement tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road. Hear and sing along with your favorite hits from the iconic singer and songwriter, such as “I’m Still Standing,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and much, much more.
St. Patrick’s Day Beer Walk in McKinney
When: March 12, 2022
Where: Downtown McKinney
Sip and stroll your way through the streets of downtown McKinney on a tasting journey of 20 stops, each with their own beer stations are setup inside. this is the perfect opportunity to get to know Downtown McKinney like you’ve never seen it before. So don your best green get-up, grab a friend, and choose the time you’d like to attend when purchasing your ticket!
St. Patty’s Day Parade Day on Lower Greenville
When: March 12, 2022
Where: Sundown at Grenada, Dallas
This free St. Patrick’s Day features live music, from noon to midnight, with acts like Trymore Mojo, Chancy, The Ahhfugyeahs, Monk Is King, Burning Slow, Fyah Stahr, Sing Kumba, Dr Dubbist, and Paul Corliss Band with members of Bandolero.
Immersive Frida Kahlo
When: Until April, 2022
Where: The Lighthouse, Dallas
From the imaginations that brought Vincent Van Gogh’s work to life last year, comes a new immersive art experience: experience Immersive Frida Kahlo. Journey through the pain and triumph of her resilient life… through her art. You will find yourself surrounded by the Mexico-born artist’s work in the Lighthouse Immersive gallery. The “magic realism” of this beloved artist in a 360-degree experience with a lush soundtrack with Frida: Immersive Dream.
Make & Take: A Cheese & Charcuterie Board
When: March 12, 2022
Where: Central Market, Plano
Experts will provide insight into the cheeses, salumi, and tasty accompaniments while showing you how to create a spectacular presentation of your own. As you sip on a glass of wine, you will have a chance to go rogue to create your own edible masterpiece with the ingredients provided. You’ll take your work of art with you at the end of class.
Plan a North Texas-special roadtrip getaway
We’ve assembled the ultimate guide to the top favorite North Texas getaway destinations… all based on your travel personality. Find out what your travel personality and plan accordingly!
Here’s your ultimate guide to North Texas getaways for that last-minute trip!
The Heard Museum presents Texas Nessie
When: Every day, from 9 a.m.
Where: The Heard Museum, McKinney
In 1991, the fossil of a plesiosaur was found by a fossil collector in Collin County. Almost 30 years later, after a lengthy process of excavation and processing, the 14-foot skeleton is on display at the Heard Museum in McKinney. Come marvel at “Texas Nessie,” now a permanent resident of McKinney, Texas.
Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County
McKinney St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Run 5k
TUPPS Brewery/Cotton Mill, McKinney
The Shops at Willow Bend Farmers/Artisan Market
Come out and visit this Farmer’s Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to buy locally grown produce and other goods.
Off Chapel Hill and W Plano Pkwy., Plano
Family-Friendly Magic & Comedy Show
Watch some of the greatest magicians in North Texas perform comedy and magic for all ages. A few of North Texas’ favorite family magicians include Sam Sawyers, Dal Sanders, Ian Richards, Aaron Stone, Josh Ayala, Eric Hogue, and MORE who are featured each week.
The Comedy Arena Main Stage, McKinney
Drive-In Movie: Encanto
Joe Farmer Recreation Center, Allen
Dua Lipa
American Airlines Center, Dallas
Taste of Bishop Arts Food and Historical Walking tour
Follow in the footsteps of Bonnie & Clyde, Oswald and Batgirl as you slip into fascinating galleries and shops, and stop at great eateries during this tour of one of Dallas’ most eclectic neighborhoods.
Bishop Arts District, Dallas
The Buy A Bag of Books Sale!
Cost is $10 per bag, cash only. Bring exact change for as many library-provided bags as you wish to purchase. No credit cards or checks accepted. Proceeds benefit the Plano Libraries. Sale occurs everyday during library hours.
Haggard Library, Plano