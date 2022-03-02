For the limited time between from March 3 through April 14, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering fried and smoked fish options to give guests an alternative protein option during Lent.

What is Lent?

In the Christian liturgical calendar, Lent is the period between Ash Wednesday and Holy Thursday (the Thursday before before Easter) that commemorates the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert, according to the New Testament of the Bible.

This manifests into a traditional, solemn remembrance period for Catholics, Episcopalians, Methodists, Anglicans, Eastern Orthodox Christians, and others.

If you participate in Lent, you will typically give something up to “fast” from yourself, symbolizing the way Jesus fasted. People observing Lent will often give up anything from sweets to social media.

The most common thing folks will give up? Red meat. For most, that means absolutely no meat on Fridays during Lent.

That’s why restaurants like Dickey’s Barbecue Pit — the world’s largest barbecue concept, with three locations each in Plano, Frisco and McKinney — is are offering protein alternatives. In Dickey’s case, the chain is offering fried and smoked fish options just fir the fasting period.

“We’re excited to bring back these popular items to our menu,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our new protein options give Lent observers, and those who just love great fish, the chance to enjoy delicious Texas-style food.”

Are there other Lent specials near me?

Aw Shucks

4710 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX

Every Friday during Lent, Aw Shucks in Frisco is offering $7.99 Grilled Tilapia dinners served with rice and veggies (you can do this for lunch, too!)

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

5967 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX

Pizza Friday at Eatzi’s will provide a welcome break from fish. Whole pies go for $12. A Lenten favorite is The Mushroom, covered in sauteed mushrooms, rosemary, pesto, and onions. Note that this one has goat cheese, if you like a little bit of funk!

Velvet Taco

5013 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX

This DFW favorite chain isn’t offering Lent specials per se. However, if tacos are calling and carne asada just cannot come to the phone, Lent-friendly options like Nashville Hot Tofu and Falafel tacos will come to the rescue… no fish involved! (Although the fish tacos here are pretty tasty too…)

Morton’s Steakhouse

2222 McKinney Ave Suite 200, Dallas, TX

Okay, we know it has “steak” in the title, but bear with us. This year for Lent, Morton’s is offering a Fridays-only special at $49, where your first course is a choice between the an artisan goat cheese salad, a Caesar salad or a lobster bisque. The second course is your choice between an entree of shimp scampi, an 8 ounce lobster tail, or Ōra King salmon (basically the Wagyu of salmon).

