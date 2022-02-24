Here’s the latest Texas winter weather update from the City of Plano.

Crews sanded Plano roads all night, but the roads are still very slick. Vehicles are reportedly slipping and spinning out due to the hazardous driving conditions. Last night, a fire truck at station #8 (Hedgecoxe and Robinson) slid into a fence after coming to a complete stop.

Public Works is putting additional crews on the roads to increase sanding capacity.

Texas winter weather-related traffic, water, and medical calls have increased in the last 24 hours. Plano Police and Plano Fire-Rescue responded to numerous calls regarding traffic accidents and injuries due to people slipping and falling on ice.

There was a reported power outage last night on the 4600 Block of Hedgcoxe, where approximately 121 people were without power. Power has since been restored.

Trash and recycling collection has paused today. Carts will be serviced on Friday. The recycling processing center remains closed.

Originally scheduled for tonight, the Plano Town Hall on Public Safety will be rescheduled to Thursday, March 17.

Plano closures due to Texas winter weather

Customer & Utility Services – The water payment window is closed today. Payments, including cash can be placed in the drop box on the east side of the building. Visit a Fidelity Express Location to pay with cash. Payments, inquiries and other in-person assistance can be made by phone at 972-941-7105. You can pay your water bill online. Use the City of Plano’s official online water payment portal at plano.gov/Bills.

Day Labor Center – Closed.

Plano Animal Shelter – Closed for adoption services. Open for owners who need to claim lost pets. Staff is on site caring for the animals at the shelter.

Plano Parks & Recreation – Facilities and programs will be closed or cancelled today.

Plano Municipal Center – The facility is open, but weather may impact operations.

Plano Municipal Court – All of today’s dockets are being rescheduled. Court clerks are contacting the parties. If you have an appearance date for a citation or summons due Thursday or Friday, it will be extended until Friday, March 4.

Plano Public Library – Locations are closed today, but virtual programming will continue. Due dates on items have been adjusted. Please keep any items that do not automatically renew until Sunday, Feb. 27. Any holds set to expire today will be held until Sunday. Voting at Haggard and Parr Libraries is closed until Friday.

Texas Pure Products – Closed.

