You’ll be seeing a haze of purple, green and gold soon; that means Mardi Gras is upon us this weekend.

While we may not get a New Orleans-level parade, we sure can come close! We’ve compiled the best things to do this weekend in Dallas and Collin County to make your Tuesday (and the days leading up to it) the fattest that a Fat Tuesday can be.

Legacy Hall’s 5th Annual Mardi Gras party

When: February 26, 2022

Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Plano

Bring your whole krewe for this fabulous fête with live jazz music all day long and a headlining performance by the Big A$$ Brass Band. In the afternoon, enjoy a performance by Unfaded Brass Band followed by a blend of New Orleans, Cuban, and Haitian rhythms from Terence Bradford and Congo Square.

The infamous Hurricane cocktail featuring Bacardi is making its annual debut at ALL of Legacy Hall’s bars in temperature-sensitive souvenir cups! Also, Dock Local is going big with what’s possibly the biggest Shrimp Po Boy you’ll ever see with crispy fried shrimp, fresh shredded lettuce, juicy tomatoes, tangy pickles, and drool-worthy remoulade sauce smother a fluffy NOLA roll.

Krewe of Barkus – Mardi Gras Dog Parade

Where: February 27, 2022

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney

Bring your furry pals for a “Walk Down Memory Lane” where contestants in the themed costume contest can can choose any of the parade’s past themes and dress accordingly.

Meet up at Mitchell Park in McKinney to register and begin the parade. Be sure to stay for the vendors and awards ceremony!

Create your own Mardi Gras mask

When: Until March 1, 2022

Where: J. Erik Jonsson Central Library | 1515 Young St. Dallas, TX

Get into Mardi Gras spirit with your kids by making your own mask at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library. This creative arts and crafts program is sponsored by the Friends of the Dallas Public Library, and is open to school age kids (6-11 years)

Mardi Gras Weekend Seafood Bash

When: February 26, 2022

Where: Lofty Spaces, Dallas

This celebration will see the best black owned vendors from cities throughout Texas (not just Dallas) serving up some of the best seafood you’ll try in a long time. From crab legs to salmon, this event will have it all. And did we mention the Daiquiris? Grab a ticket!

Learn the crawfish basics with Fish City Grill

When: March 1, 2022

Where: Any Fish City Grill location in North Texas

You’ve got to get the basics down if you’re going to partake in Mardi Gras festivities. Learn how to properly shell and eat crawfish with Fish City Grill’s Mary Bealmer and come over for a feast. Fish City Grill has a 25-year relationship with one of Louisiana’s leading crawfish families, so you’re sure to get some of the best crawfish in the country!

Mardi Gras Pardi at Grandscape

When: February 27, 2022

Where: Grandscape, The Colony

You’re in for the real deal! From a crawfish eating contest, to performances by the N’Awlins Gumbo Kings, to all of the Cajun food you could imagine from Lava Cantina & Walk-Ons, to a kid’s mask decorating contest, and even a fortune teller… this will be a Mardi Gras for the books. Plus, you’ll get to enter to win a whole, authentic King Cake from New Orleans. Grab a ticket!

Mardi Gras in Oak Cliff

When: February 27, 2022

Where: Davis Street in the Bishop Arts District, Dallas

Get your Mardi Gras parade fix in (where else?) the Bishop Arts District. This annual parade will begin at 4 pm. Watch the parade pass by, and while you’re there, take in the rest of the sights and shops that this delightfully artsy area has to offer.

Mardi Gras Jazz Brunch at the Hotel Crescent Court

When: February 26, 2022

Where: Hotel Crescent Court, Dallas

Get a little more glam for this fabulous fête. Live jazz music will enliven a brunch of omelets, Cajun pork loin, crawfish Eggs Benedict, beignets and more. The cost of a ticket is $75 plus tax & service fee.

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Erykah Badu

Feb 26 | More info

The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas

GLOWING!

Kelly E. Marra has created art that is positively glowing…no, really… it is UV reactive! Her exhibit opens Friday; on Saturday she invites guests to wear their neon clothes, accessories, UV reactive makeup or wigs, all of which will glow in the black lights. Guests will vote for best “costume,” and glowing prizes will be awarded.

Feb 25-26 | More info

The Cove, McKinney

Plano Pacers Bead Bash 5k

Feb 26 | More info

Bob Woodruff Park, Plano

Black History Month Exhibit

This mobile museum’s kickoff event will experience a lively panel with local Black leaders. The exhibit includes a virtual walk through of popular displays from PlanoBlackHistory.org, along with artifacts from the Plano African American Museum and the Jubilee exhibit curated by Heritage Farmstead Museum. The event is free to the public and will include light bites and refreshments.

Feb 26-28 | More info

Credit Union of Texas Partners, Plano

Rhea Lana’s of Frisco/McKinney Family Shopping Event Spring 2022

Need clothing? Toys? Furniture? This is the can’t-miss shopping event for families in the area! Families have the option to purchase a ticket and shop before the public, or select from different tiers of ticket options. If you want to attend free, you’ll still find some amazing deals.

Feb 26 – March 3 | More info

The former Stacy’s Furniture: 3500 Preston Rd, Plano

Drink For Pink

Women Rock is a local nonprofit based out of Sherman, Texas. This organization has served patients in Plano, Allen, McKinney and Dallas as one of the very few organizations that will financially assist patients with bills like rent, car payments, utilities, medical etc. Earls in Legacy West has donated the use of their entire restaurant for the DRINK FOR PINK event. This is going to be a fun evening of drinks, appetizers, auctions and friendship!

Feb 28th, 6-9 pm | More info

Earls in Legacy West, Plano