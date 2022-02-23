Turns out that our great state has one more wallop of Texas winter weather before we hurtle toward summer (is spring really a season in Texas?)
North Texas police have already reported numerous crashes this morning throughout Frisco and McKinney due to icy roads whose conditions deteriorated when the temperature dropped below freezing overnight. NBC reported that, according to McKinney police, US 380 East of Airport in McKinney had to be shut down after eight vehicles collided.
WFAA weather guy Pete Delkus gave us the following update this morning (we highly recommend following his for all things weather!):
So what do you need to know as we endure another round of winter storm Texas-style? First, know that this arctic blast today and tomorrow is nowhere near what we experienced two weeks ago, and far less intense than what we endured this time last year.
However, the National Weather Service has still issued a winter storm warning for the DFW Metroplex that’s in effect until 6 pm on Thursday. Here’s what we can expect to see:
- Periods of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle
- Some sleet possible in thunderstorms
- Ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch
- Sleet accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch
- Elevated roads and bridges may become ice covered making travel dangerous
- I-35 from the Metroplex to the Red River will likely have dangerous icy spots
- Tree damage and power outages will be possible due to ice
Stay safe during extreme Texas winter weather
Ensure you have your emergency winter weather kit on hand. This should include:
- Flashlights
- Batteries
- Phone chargers
- Jumper cables
- First aid supplies
- Blankets
- Extra-warm clothes
- Food and water to last several days
- A supply of any prescription medications to last, should you be unable to leave your home
Know where your main water valve is. In the case of a burst pipe, you need to quickly cut off your water. Open up cabinets to allow heat circulation, which will help keep your pipes from freezing. In the case of a storm, fill up your bathtub with water for flushing, boiling washing hands, etc. in case you lose running water and need a backup supply.
Have towels, blankets, or some other form of insulation on hand to stuff under your doors to keep heat in your living space.
Finally, if you’re not already, follow your local government, energy resources and news channels on social media channels. You can find them on Facebook and Twitter to follow for any extreme weather updates in your area as they happen.
Stay safe, stay warm, and check back for updates!