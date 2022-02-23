Turns out that our great state has one more wallop of Texas winter weather before we hurtle toward summer (is spring really a season in Texas?)

North Texas police have already reported numerous crashes this morning throughout Frisco and McKinney due to icy roads whose conditions deteriorated when the temperature dropped below freezing overnight. NBC reported that, according to McKinney police, US 380 East of Airport in McKinney had to be shut down after eight vehicles collided.

WFAA weather guy Pete Delkus gave us the following update this morning (we highly recommend following his for all things weather!):

8:25 radar check – heaviest winter precipitation continues along the Red River. Light, scattered sleet continues across the Metroplex.



Current DFW temp: 25° wind chill: 12°



What you see now is likely what you'll see/feel the rest of the day#wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/YCBtifwGAs — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) February 23, 2022

So what do you need to know as we endure another round of winter storm Texas-style? First, know that this arctic blast today and tomorrow is nowhere near what we experienced two weeks ago, and far less intense than what we endured this time last year.

However, the National Weather Service has still issued a winter storm warning for the DFW Metroplex that’s in effect until 6 pm on Thursday. Here’s what we can expect to see:

Periods of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle

Some sleet possible in thunderstorms

Ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch

Sleet accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch

Elevated roads and bridges may become ice covered making travel dangerous

I-35 from the Metroplex to the Red River will likely have dangerous icy spots

Tree damage and power outages will be possible due to ice

You can expect more tree damage this round of extreme Texas winter weather, like we saw at the beginning of February.

Stay safe during extreme Texas winter weather

Ensure you have your emergency winter weather kit on hand. This should include:

Flashlights

Batteries

Phone chargers

Jumper cables

First aid supplies

Blankets

Extra-warm clothes

Food and water to last several days

A supply of any prescription medications to last, should you be unable to leave your home

Know where your main water valve is. In the case of a burst pipe, you need to quickly cut off your water. Open up cabinets to allow heat circulation, which will help keep your pipes from freezing. In the case of a storm, fill up your bathtub with water for flushing, boiling washing hands, etc. in case you lose running water and need a backup supply.

Have towels, blankets, or some other form of insulation on hand to stuff under your doors to keep heat in your living space.

Finally, if you’re not already, follow your local government, energy resources and news channels on social media channels. You can find them on Facebook and Twitter to follow for any extreme weather updates in your area as they happen.

Stay safe, stay warm, and check back for updates!