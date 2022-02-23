The City of Plano has announced that today, the following facilities will be closed until tomorrow’s operations decisions are made at 5 pm today:

All Plano Recreation facilities, including all scheduled programs.

All Plano Public Library locations. (While library locations are closing, virtual programming is continuing.)

Plano Animal Shelter

Texas Pure Products center

Trash routes in Plano will be completed on Wednesday (February 23). Recycling collections will resume on Friday, Feb. 25 due to the recycling processing center closing.

The Day Warming Shelter has been activated at the Salvation Army. The homeless can come to the Salvation Army today (February 23).

The Plano Overnight Warming Shelter (POWS) will also be opened which means those coming during the day can stay at night. POWS bus picks up between 6:30 PM and 8PM. No one is allowed to arrive after 10PM as the doors will be closed.

Water and Utility Payment window will close at 3 p.m. today. Payments, including cash, can be placed in the drop box on the east side of the building. City of Plano recommends visiting a Fidelity Express location to pay with cash. Payments, inquiries and other in person assistance can be handled by phone at 972-941-7105.

Plano roads are still slick, particularly the elevated surfaces. City staff are sanding, but drivers are urged to be cautious and allow extra time for braking and space between other vehicles. For our area this evening, we can expect sleet totals up to 1/10 in., and ice accumulations up to 1/4 in. The worst travel conditions will occur between 8 PM today (February 23) and noon tomorrow (February 24).

Town Hall Meeting scheduled for Thursday, February 24 is postponed and rescheduled for March 17.

The Municipal Court dockets for Wednesday afternoon, February 23, and Thursday, February 24 are closed. All docketed cases will be rescheduled as soon as possible. The appearance date of anyone receiving a citation or summons that is due Thursday or Friday will be extended until Friday, March 4, 2022. A decision on whether or not to hold court on Friday will be made tomorrow.

The City will remain open, but weather may impact tomorrow’s operations. Follow the City of Plano’s social media channels for additional updates.