Don’t let the spring-like weather we’ve seen this week fool you. “Winter Storm: Texas Edition” round two might be coming our way on Wednesday, February 23.

An arctic blast seems to be making its way to Texas again. However, this round of winter storm Texas-style should be less intense than what we experienced two weeks ago, and far less intense than what we endured this time last year.

Think more along the lines of, “really cold rain with potential to freeze.”

Before winter weather midweek…STORMS!

Slight risk (level 2/5) area has been shifted to include more western counties. Main concern will be thunderstorms that contain large hail and 60+ mph wind gusts from 6pm-2am.

A cold front then brings the arctic blast! #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/WqPF7INaEG — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) February 21, 2022 Pete Delkus, of course, weighs in on “winter storm Texas, the sequel (maybe).”

We should see the temperature in North Texas drop into the 30s or 40s on Tuesday night. We’ll see precipitation early on Wednesday with temps in the 30s throughout the day.

According to NBC DFW, the exact position of the freeze line is yet to be seen. It’s predicted that Dalals and areas up north of Dallas will likely see icy travel conditions.

Check back for more updates!