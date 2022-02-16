Where: St. Andrew United Methodist Church | 5801 W. Plano Parkway, Plano, TX 75093

When: February 15-17, February 19, and February 21-26

Learn more and register for an appointment!

Questions? Call the Prom Closet hotline at 469-385-1810, or email promcloset@standrewumc.org

Prom Closet, where you will find more than 4,000 donated prom dresses, accessories, jewelry, and more… for free.

“You can do a lot of things multiple times in life,” Devra Helffrich reflects as one of her volunteers nearby fluffs the skirt of a sunset-colored prom dress, displayed on a mannequin. “But having a senior prom is once. We want every girl to have that opportunity.”

Devra is one of the founders of Prom Closet, a ministry project at St. Andrew United Methodist Church that transforms the Smith Worship Center into a magical bazaar of glitter, tulle, satin, and rhinestones.

The goal? Collect donated prom dresses, jewelry, clutches and shoes from the community, create a boutique shopping experience from scratch, and open the doors of the church to young women from all over the community, from all backgrounds, from all walks of life so they can each have a chance to participate in prom.

All for free.

Senior prom is considered by most to be a quintessential high school experience; however, it’s one that not everybody can afford to participate in… especially after the last two years. Devra says that Prom Closet — a yearly operation that serves hundreds of young women through thousands of donations — all began in 2009 with a “sweet donation” from a Carrollton school.

“We had about 350 prom dresses, and 35 girls the first year,” Devra said. “From that, we grew to over 4,000 prom dresses and nearly 1,400 girls from 251 schools in 2020.”

Now it’s a yearly occasion that sees thousands of donations coming in from schools, local businesses church and community members, and even corporations.

Prom Closet provides all girls in the community access to prom dresses and accessories.

Every February, the Smith Worship center transforms into a pink and purple “Alice in Wonderland” kind of labyrinth with two primary mazes: a maze of gowns, and a maze of makeshift dressing rooms that the men of the church (fathers with their own daughters) assembled on their own time.

“We built dressing rooms and turned it into a little boutique,” Devra says with a smile. “We wanted to give the girls a warm, loving, caring environment to shop for prom dresses. An opportunity for them to realize their dream evening of attending prom could come true. We’re glad to be a part of that.”

Something as simple as trying on prom dresses can mean a dream come true for many girls.

From inventory to dressing rooms, the experience that the women of St. Andrew UMC has curated for girls and their mothers (or mother figures) is one that simulates a boutique shopping experience — “personal shoppers” included.

The dresses and accessories these girls receive have an impact beyond “the big night.” Prom Closet organizers and volunteers confirm that not only is the need great, but the impact the dress can make on a girl and her family is immeasurable.

All you have to do to join is register for a time slot.

How to register, and other FAQs

Here’s everything you need to know about participating in this year’s Prom Closet… whether it’s for your own daughter, or someone you know who would be blessed by these generously donated prom dresses and accessories.

Who are these free prom dresses for?

This is open to any girl from anywhere. If you live outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area, you can still come if you sign up for an appointment online!

Ok, I registered. How do we try stuff on?

The room is set up like a boutique. Each girl will check in for their appointment, and then she will be greeted by a personal shopper who will help her find dress racks with her size. Once she has selected her dress, she can try it on in one of the 20 dressing rooms. Then she visits the boutique to look for jewelry, shoes, a handbag and a wrap.

What sizes are the prom dresses at Prom Closet?

Donated dresses range from size 0 to size 30. Shoes span the gamut of sizes as well, from shoe size 3 to shoe size 11. New donations are still constantly coming in too!

Can I donate some prom dresses and accessories myself?

Of course! The Prom Closet is still accepting donations of dresses (sizes 0-30), jewelry, shoes, handbags, and wraps. All donations may be dropped off at St. Andrew in room 121 until February 25. Drop-off times are as follows:

Monday – Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday from 8:30 – 1 p.m.

Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Use North entry door located off north parking lot, 1401 Mira Vista.

A link on Amazon is available for anyone that would like to help by purchasing items, which will be shipped directly to the church. To review items available for purchase, click here.

The volunteers are the backbone of Prom Closet. YOU can join them!

Are volunteers needed?

You bet they are! Go to www.standrewumc.org/promcloset, and click on the prom closet link on home page. This page will take you to the JotForm volunteer page.

Prom Closet relies on volunteers for various roles, of all levels of physical capability, including check-in desk and check-out desk, personal shoppers, dressing room assistants, and set-up and tear down crew members.

Volunteers for the shopping days must be adults. All adult volunteers must complete a background check. Upon your registration you will receive an email within 24-48 hours asking you to complete the background check.

