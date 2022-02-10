If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further… here’s the only list you need.

Love is in the air… that’s what everyone’s saying, at least. Do you have a date to dote on this year? Great! Is it’s going to be a year of self-love this time around? Also great! Whatever you’re relationship status, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in Dallas, Plano, wherever you are.

Book your Valentines Day dinner

Many of your favorite restaurants will be happy to serve their Valentine’s menus a day or two early so that you can celebrate the preceding weekend.

We’re feeling the love for these special Valentine’s Day specials in Collin County and Dallas. Choose your favorite Val pal (or spruce yourself up for a me-party!) and get ready to make some delicious memories!

Visit Reunion Tower

When: February 11 – 14

Where: Reunion Tower, Dallas

More info: Click here

With an average of 730 proposals at Reunion Tower each year (or about two proposals per day), and a stunning average of 40 proposals over Valentine’s Day weekend alone, there’s no other place in Dallas that compares when it comes to celebrating Valentines Day!

Live music, photo ops and even a renowned magician await you on the GeO-Deck.

Check out the exclusive date night “Love Is In The Air” packages available for special date nights, anniversaries, proposals and more.

Caviar and Champagne Pairing by Chef John Tesar

When: February 14

Where: Knife Steakhouse, Dallas

More info: Click here

John Tesar. Photography by Alyssa Vincent

For Valentine’s Day, Chef John Tesar prepared a package at Knife Steakhouse to take any romantic evening to the neve level. The caviar and champagne Valentine’s Day package includes 2 ounces of Tesar’s signature caviar in collaboration with Passmore Caviar and a 1/2 bottle of Taittinger Champagne, perfect for 2 people, available for $200. Chef John Tesar and Michael Passmore will showcase a Pacific Sturgeon Caviar specifically curated by the duo for Tesar’s restaurants. The caviar is served with white toast, fresh whipped butter, 2 oz. of caviar, and sea salt. Tesar says, the best way to drink champagne is with caviar!

Decorate cookies with J. Rae’s Dallas

When: Until February 14

Where: 5600 W Lovers Ln STE. 143, Dallas

More info: Click here

The Devonshire bakery will offer Valentine’s Day-themed cookie decorating kits, perfect for a sweet treat for your sweetheart, or a family friendly activity! Each box is available for $35 and comes with 9 cookies, 3 bags of icing and decorative sprinkle packets to personalize each cookie. The cookies are available from February 1st through February 14th.

Call J. Rae’s at 214-654-0833 to reserve your box. All cookie kits must be pre-ordered at least 24-hours in advance.

American Landscapes – Fine art photography exhibition by Suad Bejtović

When: February 10 – 12

Where: The Cove, McKinney

More info: Click here

Following the success of his exhibition at The Cove last year, award-winning Frisco-based photographer Suad Bejtović is back to show more of his fine art photography landscapes. His photos, mainly created on photographic film, show the dramatic beauty of American natural landscape, but the visitors will catch a glimpse of some urban scenes as well.

Hot Club of Cowtown concert

When: February 12

Where: Lewisville Grand Theater

More info: Click here

Hot Club of Cowtown will blend hot jazz and Western swing in a concert that’s sure to be an old-fashioned good time.

Lauded for its “down-home melodies and exuberant improvisation” (The Times, London), the Hot Club has always woven a combination of seemingly disparate styles together to its own magical effect. They have toured extensively worldwide for over 20 years, both on its own and with artists including Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Gatemouth Brown, the Avett Brothers, Dan Hicks, the Mavericks, the Dustbowl Revival and many more.

Abi Salami Art Exhibition – Opening Reception

When: February 12, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano – 902 E. 16th St., Plano

More info: Click here

“Arms to Pray With” by Abi Salami, on display at The ArtCentre of Plano

The ArtCentre of Plano will celebrate Black History Month with an exhibition featuring the works of Abi Salami, a popular and highly collectible artist. The artist will be available at the opening reception to discuss her work and her inspiration. The exhibit is entitled “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien/ No, I Regret Nothing.” Refreshments will be served.

Love at Legacy West

Love at Legacy West – February 1st – February 28th: Come celebrate love this year at the 3rd Annual ‘Love at Legacy West’ Pop-Up installation, located in front of Nike and Free People. A romantic backdrop doesn’t get any better than this!Here are some of the activities you can expect:

Build Your Own Bouquet

February 12th – 13th, at 12 pm | More info

For y’all waiting until the last minute (it’s okay, we won’t judge ) here’s a thoughtful gift for Valentine’s Day: ‘Build Your Own Bouquet’ with Sand + Soil Flower Truck! Located at the 3rd Annual ‘Love at Legacy West’ Pop-Up. Bouquets will be available for purchase. Stop by from 12:00-4:00pm!

Maravilla Cacao Pop-Up

February 12, at 12 pm | More info

If you’re in the mood for a tasty Valentine’s Day treat, come visit the Maravilla Cacao Pop-Up. Pick up some Latin American flavored bon bons and confections from Maravilla Cacao as a perfect complement to your Valentine’s Day! Located at the 3rd Annual ‘Love at Legacy West’ Pop-Up. Chocolates will be available for purchase.

Legacy West Kids Club DIY Valentine’s Day Cards

February 12, at 12 pm | More info

Join local art teacher Amber Lee for the monthly Legacy West Kids Club! Stop by between 12pm – 3pm to create DIY Valentine’s Day Cards – perfect for all ages. Located at the 3rd Annual ‘Love at Legacy West’ Pop-Up.

Legacy West Third Thursday Cocktail Class

February 17th at 5 pm | More info

Start your weekend off early with this Third Thursday Cocktail class brought to you by Neighborhood Goods and Legacy West. Each month, we teach you how to make daring recipes. You’ll not only gain exposure to interesting recipes and innovative distillers, but you’ll also get to sip on elevated craft cocktails, all for only $5. See you there – Cheers!

Valentine’s Day Weekend with Ricki Derek & His Big Band

February 12 at 7 pm | More info

Grab your special guy or gal and join us at Legacy Hall for a jazzy Valentine’s celebration with Ricki Derek & His Big Band. Sway to favorites by Frank Sinatra, Dino, Tony Bennett, and more.

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

The Big Game Watch Party

Throw on your team’s jersey, grab your friends, and come watch the Super Bowl LVI on our HUGE 24-foot LED screen with the sound on! Save yourself the clean up from throwing a party at home. Come eat like a champion at Legacy Hall with over 20 eateries and bars to choose from.

Feb 13 | More info

Legacy Hall, Plano

Spongebob

February 10 – 12 | More info

Fairview Youth Theatre, Fairview

The Little Mermaid

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. This fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Feb 10 – 12 | More info

Willow Bend Center of the Arts, Plano

Ragtime

Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America.

Feb 10 – 13 | More info

The Courtyard Theatre, Plano

Dinosaurs Live!

10 animatronic dinosaurs lurk along a natural trail.

Through Feb 21, 2022 | heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live

Heard Museum, McKinney