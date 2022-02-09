With all the new people moving in and new businesses opening up, Frisco is transforming from a quiet Texas town into a bustling DFW city. And you’ll need a matching caffeine kick to keep up with the infectious energy of this city.

Check out the best coffee shops in Frisco TX!

Ascension is one of the best coffee shops in Frisco TX for getting work done. | Courtesy of Ascension’s Facebook page

Ascension

3625 The Star Blvd STE 300, Frisco, TX 75034

Beloved DFW chain Ascension is in Frisco! Located in The Star shopping center, this upscale coffee spot has everything you could want in a coffeehouse: free WiFi, great food, plenty of seating, and friendly baristas who don’t hesitate to give drink recommendations. Food selection includes salads, breakfast sandwiches, toasts, mimosas, and a brunch menu. Try their Salted Caramel Mocha or their Ham and Cheese Melt.

Doesn’t this iced coffee from Summer Moon make your mouth water? | Courtesy of Summer Moon’s Facebook page

Summer Moon

6943 Main St, Frisco, TX 75034

Walk down Historic Rail District of downtown Frisco, and pop into the Austin cult favorite Summer Moon Coffee. Known for their wood fired espresso and sweet Moon Milk, Summer Moon has the cheery and bright space you need to get your work down, or to laugh and chat with old and new friends. Try their Honeymoon latte and a sausage kolache either in the store or using their online ordering service.

Karmic Grounds is one of the best coffee shops in Frisco TX if you want to learn more about the process behind your cuppa. | Courtesy of Karmic Grounds’ Facebook page

Karmic Grounds

3033 Ohio Dr Suite 1000, Frisco, TX 75035

Check out the two Frisco locations of Karmic Grounds: a new coffee shop devoted to not only the consumption of coffee, but also to educate consumers on the production and process of making the best cup of joe possible. Try their G.O.A.T. Toast or their seasonal latte.

Lemma go to Lemma Coffee for a cold brew that makes this spot a go-to among best coffee shops in Frisco TX. | Courtesy of Lemma Coffee’s Facebook page

Lemma Coffee Roasters

9250 Dallas Pkwy Suite 150, Frisco, TX 75033

Whether you are new to the coffee world or intimately acquainted, Lemma Coffee Roasters strives to provide service to meet your coffee needs. They are extremely proud of their in house roasted specialty blend beans and crafted menu. Grab a bag of their signature espresso blend called Homestead. They also offer a variety of toasts and sandwiches, such as their Turkey Apple Cheddar. Lemma prides itself on it’s unique small coffee shop drink offers, like their Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew.

Mochas and Javas also has matcha… just so ya know. | Courtesy of Mochas and Java’s Facebook page

Mochas and Javas

11660 Legacy Dr #1996, Frisco, TX 75034

Besides having a detailed coffee blog, Mochas and Javas is dedicated to only using scratch ingredients, supporting local musicians and vendors, and eliminating high fructose corn syrup from their menu. They have a large offering of baked goods, grab and go sandwiches, smoothies, teas, and espresso drinks.

Books and coffee… name a better duo. This is one of the best coffee shops in Frisco TX for those two wonderful things. | Courtesy of the Book Shoppe’s Facebook page

The Book Shoppe & Coffee

5330 Parkwood Blvd, Suite 100, Frisco TX 75034

Need a cozy getaway coffee shop to nestle in? The Book Shoppe is the perfect place to do that. The store is an extension of Insight for Living Ministries, and many of the books on sale are Chuck Swindoll’s materials. They are a non-profit dedicated to providing a space for relationships in the community. They have a full coffee menu as well as quick bites and pastries. Try their Cold Brew Lemonade or Quiche Lorraine.

John Tran and Kendall at Daily Grinds. Grab a coffee and one of the best croissants you’ll ever have in your life!

Daily Grinds

6750 Gaylord Pkwy Ste. 130, Frisco, TX 75034

“Keep Grinding!” Is the apt motto of Daily Grinds, whose mission is to encourage their patrons to persevere in their everyday lives. The family owned business may bring people in with their coffee, but many people come back for their scratch menu. Try their signature croissant, or homemade chicken sausage breakfast sandwich and wash it down with their Iced Berry-Fizz Tea.

Read why we think they have the best croissants in Frisco!