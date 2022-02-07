Time to unplug and unwind with one of the best spas in Collin County! With Valentines Day just around the corner, book a couples’ spa day as a thoughtful gift to your partner. Or just treat yo’self… there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being your own Valentine!

Whether you live in Plano, McKinney or Frisco, we’ve found some of the best spas for you to choose from that will suit every specialized pampering needs you have. This is your “you time”… make it the getaway you’ve earned!

Best Spas in Plano

One of the most luxurious spas in Plano! Woodhouse Spa’s treatments are highly customizable to suit your needs.

Woodhouse Spa

5760 Legacy Drive | Suite B14, Plano

At Woodhouse Spa, they curate and customize each luxurious treatment to deliver the exact mood you desire, now and long after you leave. Find a treatment that suits your goals and let your transformation begin. Upon entering, you’re treated to a warm smile, a luxurious robe, and reflexology sandals that release the day’s stresses. Relax in the Quiet Room, where a selection of specialty, loose-leaf teas begins your journey to relaxation and rejuvenation. Find inner peace and outer beauty with a menu of facials, massages, body treatments, waxing, and a variety of special packages.

Can’t forget nails as part of your spa day at Hiatus Spa + Retreat! One of the consistent top spas in Plano!

Hiatus Spa + Retreat

6101 Chapel Hill Boulevard | Suite 102, Plano

Hiatus Spa + Retreat is an award-winning Texas day spa featuring signature massages, facials, body treatments, and nail therapies in a modern setting. They’ve expanded their menu offerings to include injectables, dermal fillers, DermaFrac, dermaplaning, chemical peels, and micro-needling treatments all complete with a high-touch experience that is personalized from start to finish. Hiatus is out to change the spa industry, one “ahhh” at a time. You can also enjoy Hiatus at The Star in Frisco!

Daisy Massage Spa

6101 Windhaven Parkway | Suite 155, Plano

Daisy Massage and Spa Center offers a variety of therapeutic massages and spa treatments, delivered in a calm and soothing atmosphere. Ease your muscle pain and reduce your stress as you’re pampered with services. Whether you’re looking for stress relief, seeking an escape from the stress of life, or experiencing discomfort associated with an injury, Daisy has a massage treatment that fits your particular condition. They offer a full menu of traditional day spa services plus cupping and infrared sauna/light therapy.

Spa Habitat + Apothecary uses all-natural, organic products, priding themselves on a “farm to spa” approach. Among spas in Plano, this is one of the best for you.

Spa Habitat + Apothecary

7300 Lone Star Drive | #C110 (The Shops at Legacy) and 1715 H Avenue (Historic Downtown)

Spa Habitat offers a wide variety of luxurious, award-winning spa services, and they do it with a mindset of protecting both you and the environment. Whether it’s a relaxing massage, a pampering and beneficial facial, or even a bikini wax, all of Spa Habitat’s spa services use only the finest organic, natural and plant-based ingredients. No artificial fragrance, no artificial color, and no harmful chemicals or preservatives. Just Farm to Spa® purity. Relax, it’s good for you.

Swiss Heaven Spa

3001 N Dallas Parkway, Plano

Swiss Heaven Spa is a 5-star rated private day managed and operated by its Swiss French-speaking owner, Melissa, who is a licensed skin specialist and massage therapist. The spa menu includes various skin treatments (body wraps, body exfoliation, facials) and different massage therapy modalities: Swedish, Deep Tissue, Lomi Lomi, Prenatal, Hot Stones, Swe-Thai and more. The sweet smell of essential oils and the calming music will both relax and delight you.

Best Spas in McKinney

Courtesy of Patriva Spa,

Pavitra

205 W Louisiana Street | #101

Located in McKinney’s beautiful, historic downtown, Pavitra Organic Day Spa is a unique and eco-friendly boutique spa with a modern touch, infused with the rustic, historical ambiance of McKinney square. They specialize in 100% natural beauty and pure relaxation using all-natural, organic products. Choose from a variety of organic spa treatments including facials, massage therapy, body treatments and waxing.

Aloe and Milk Pure Wellness

6850 TPC Drive | Suite 202

Aloe + Milk Pure Wellness is proud to offer lymphatic stimulation treatment, spray tans, massage, and skin care treatments, making this one of the best spas in the area. We pride ourselves on offering the best and latest in innovative techniques, treatments and methods and we are 100% committed to client satisfaction. Owner Mandy Collins is a lymphatic specialist, licensed esthetician and certified spray tan technician. She’s been a spa connoisseur for years and started the business in hopes of helping others live to their highest potential.

Courtesy of Spa Esoteric.

Spa Esoteric

105 S Church Street

If you’re looking for a spa that feels like home, this may be one of the best spas for that “homey” feel. A full-service day spa located in the heart of the Historic Downtown McKinney, Spa Esoteric is located in a Victorian house refurbished to create a warm, nurturing and relaxing retreat — a comfortable haven from the stress and strain of the outside world. With a focus on wellness, their goal is to make each client feel pampered and never rushed. They offer facials, skincare, body treatments, massage, hair and nail services for men, women and couples. They’re exclusive providers of the Intraceutical (TM) Oxygen Treatments.

Skin Med Spa and Laser

8951 Collin McKinney Parkway | Suite 704

The mission of Skin Med Spa and Laser is to restore, revitalize, and rejuvenate their client’s skin appearance, health, and function. Through professional services, high-quality medical-grade products and state-of-the-art laser technology, they strive to address and improve skin concerns for clients of all skin types and colors. With a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon on the team, options for Botox®, chemical peels and dermal fillers, and more are available, as well as hydrofacials, vitamin B12 injections and other wellness services.

Harper Blvd. Spa

1402 S Custer Rd, Suite 404

Do you want to be completely confident being makeup-free? Harper Blvd. Spa specializes in Enzyme Therapy facials, a perfect pick-me-up treatment with absolutely no downtime. Your skin will recover immediately providing you with a clean, fresh, invigorating glow! Other services include microblading, eyelash extensions, and dermaplaning, as well as a menu of other facials. Imagine waking up with gorgeous skin, stunning bold brows, and beautiful full lashes! Simply jump out of bed and take charge of your day completely confident!

Best Spas in Frisco

Relaxation Lounge at Culture A Day Spa, Frisco

Culture A Day Spa

3266 Parkwood Boulevard

Experience an environment solely focused on you, dedicated to renewing your mind, body and spirit. Culture A Day Spa’s tailored services are focused on relaxation and result-driven treatments. Massages, facials, waxing, and special services like full body exfoliation treatments and reflexology are on the menu, in addition to spa packages, couples massages, and even private dining.

Hiatus Spa + Retreat

6630 Winning Drive | Ste 500

Hiatus Spa + Retreat at The Star is an award-winning Texas day spa featuring signature massages, facials, body treatments, and nail therapies in a modern setting. They’ve expanded their menu offerings to include injectables, dermal fillers, DermaFrac, dermaplaning, chemical peels, and micro-needling treatments all complete with a high-touch experience that is personalized from start to finish. Hiatus is out to change the spa industry, one “ahhh” at a time.

Courtesy of Stonebriar Spa.

Stonebriar Spa

1221 Legacy Drive

Located near the Westin Hotel, Stonebriar Spa is a relationship-based day spa that takes the time to get to know their guests. Whether you choose a massage, manicure, or one of their many skin care treatments, you’ll leave feeling and looking relaxed and rejuvenated. Book a service or try one of their many spa packages, like the Spa Twogether, the Mom To Be, or the Refresh.

Rubyz Day Spa

4645 Avon Lane | Suite #355

Rubyz Day Spa has a very long menu of skin and body wellness treatments, some of which might be unexpected! In addition to a wide variety of facials (i.e. Deep Pore Cleaning, Anti-Aging), how about a Sapphire Back Facial or a Pure Fiji Detox Body Wrap? They also offer special services like a Sinus Release treatment, Ear Candling, or a Hot Oil Scalp treatment. Truly, they have every single part of your body covered.

The Absolutely Fabulous Spa in Frisco.

Absolutely Fabulous Spa

8765 Stockard Drive | #903

Absolutely Fabulous Spa specializes in educational, corrective skincare and luxury spa treatments. They believe maintaining skin health is important to show up as the best version of yourself. Choose from the menu or create a custom package that best suits your needs. Services include Dermatude Meta Therapy, Celluma LED Light Therapy, acne treatment, waxing, body exfoliation, and more. Experience peace and rejuvenation in tranquil surroundings.