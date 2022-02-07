Whether you’re wooing a new love interest or you’ve been married forever, we’re about to change the way you think about date night. We’re not going to go all “dinner and a movie” on you because you already thought of that idea. Instead, we’re going to turn date night upside down and challenge your preconceived ideas of the romantic night out.

We know, simply establishing the date is hard enough without also having to come up with a fantastic idea. Especially, given the broad range of scenarios that led you to this point:

Date night scenario #1: I swiped right, they agreed to go out with me, and now I’m in a panic.



Date night scenario #2: We’ve been dating for a while, we’re social media official, and it’s time to up my game.



Date night scenario #3: We finally hired a babysitter and wrote this infrequent night out on the calendar in permanent ink.

Whatever the case, if you’re nervous that the response to your question, “Would you like to go out with me?” will be met with a “meh” then you might want to lead with one of these out-of-the-box ideas. It could make all the difference.

We didn’t know until recently that a “puttery” is a thing, but we’re so very glad that it is! Puttery’s modern space puts a new spin on putt-putt, fusing high-tech gameplay with inventive craft cocktails and curated cuisine.

Each unique course is designed to be a detailed, immersive experience that transports guests to an unexpected location. From rooftops to libraries and a ski lodge, you just have to see it to believe it. One thing’s for sure— you can count on an epic night out. It should be against the rules to have this much fun.

5762 Grandscape Blvd., Suite 105, The Colony | 469.862.0151

Date Night #2: J.Theodore

This place is so date-perfect, we’re not even sure where to begin. Know this: If you’re not so good at the flirting thing, J.Theodore is the place to go. Make reservations to sit inside, outside or in the secret bar. Yes, seriously, the Rare Books Bar is their best kept secret and you need permission to enter. You’re in the know now, so call ahead to request access for your special evening.

Or, let the outdoor patio set the mood with its twinkle lights, grand fireplace and rustic stone surroundings. Dine in the Romantic Patisserie if you’re in the mood for a quiet evening, or sip a classic cocktail at their Belle Époque style bar. J.Theodore’s menu features both American and French-inspired dishes that won’t disappoint. Let the romance begin.

6959 Lebanon Road, #110, Frisco | 214.705.7775

Date Night #3: Topgolf

While this venue would be a great place for a double date, we’re going to give Topgolf strong first date cred for the following reason: The activity is timed, so if it gets awkward and you don’t have anything to talk about, you can focus on the golf versus each other. If it’s going well, you can add more time. It’s almost as if they know you just swiped right a few days ago and you don’t know each other very well.

Enjoy local food specialties and brews at the bar or in the bay, and no need to bring golf clubs, they’ve got you covered. Topgolf is a one-stop shop for hole-in-ones and a whole lotta hole-in-nones, so no pressure.

3760 Blair Oaks Drive, The Colony | 469-213-5204

1500 Andrews Parkway, Allen | 469.675.9730

Date Night #4: Arthur Murray Dance Center

Looking for an excuse to get a little closer to your love? Suggest an evening that guarantees close physical proximity and maybe a little hand holding, too. Two left feet? That’s alright, Arthur Murray Dance Center provides beginners dance lessons in a wide variety of styles, from ballroom to swing to current popular dance moves.

It’s all the fun of Dancing With the Stars without the pressure of becoming a Mirrorball Champion. Sadly, we doubt that Derek Hough will make an appearance, but at least you can learn the dances from the show that made us suddenly interested in waltzing. (If you want to really impress your date, take a class or two beforehand so you don’t look like a beginner … we won’t tell.)

3001 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano | 214.473.4328

Date Night #5: Go Ape

Ready for an adventure? If you’ve been married for a while, you know that matrimony is an adventure in itself, especially if you have kids. This isn’t the same thing, but we do think that Go Ape Treetop Adventures is a fantastic idea for anyone looking to reconnect after years of monotony.

The experience features exhilarating suspended obstacles, epic zip lines, and amazing views. It’s an unparalleled outdoor adventure that will take you outside your comfort zones. It’s also an activity that will require encouragement, trust, and a whole lot of “We can do it together, I’ve got you.”

5901 Los Rios Boulevard, Plano | 800.971.8271

Date Night #6: Landon Winery

Maybe this isn’t the year to jet off to Napa Valley or Tuscany. No big deal, you can swirl, sip, and savor the seductiveness of wine close to home at Landon Winery. With over 30 wines to choose from, Landon’s experienced wine servers will guide you to the pour that’s just right for you. Pair your sips with one of their tasty flatbreads or an artisanal charcuterie board. It’s a sophisticated date that lends itself to meaningful conversation and quality connection. Cheers to that!

101 N Kentucky Street, McKinney | 972.542.3030

103 N Ballard Avenue, Wylie | 972.442.0155

Date Night #7: Snookered Billiards

This upscale pool hall and bar is more than meets the eye. The huge space is divided into halves, with one side hosting 14 Diamond pool tables, dart boards, and shuffleboard, and the other side serving as a restaurant and lounge area. Snookered serves a full menu of mixed drinks, beer and wine along with a crafty scratch food menu.

Pool skills or not, you should play the game, because it’s kind of the point. If the conversation lags, impress your date with this bit of random trivia: snookered refers to a shot in which the cue ball is left in a position such that another ball blocks the object ball. (And now you know.)

9550 Dallas Parkway, Frisco | 972.212.6187

Date Night #8: The Comedy Arena

Whether you’re on a first date, or you’re reconnecting with a spouse after years of parenting small children, sometimes laughter is the best way to break the ice. The Comedy Arena produces all types of comedy styles, from sketch, to stand up, and their ultimate favorite, improv.

The calendar is consistently packed with shows aptly named to tease the fun, including The Humor Games, New Bits on the Block, and IRL (In Real Life) Rooftop Comedy. Bonus: they have food and adult beverages. If you’re on a first date, please try not to laugh while sipping. That never ends well.

305 E. Virginia Street, #104, McKinney | 214.769.0645

Date Night #9: Stumpy’s Hatchet House

This date involves a weapon, so choose your partner wisely! Learn how to throw an axe like a true lumberjack in Stumpy’s casual, lively atmosphere. (Leave the cute, open-toed shoes at home, they’re not permitted.) This place is double-date worthy, so grab your favorite couple and let the games begin! Bonus: It’s BYOB and they’ll put it on ice for you, if you like.

9410 N. Dallas Parkway, Suite 150, Frisco | (469) 388-1131

Date Night# 10: Delta Charlie’s Bar and Grill

We’re going to ask you to leave your Collin County bubble for this one, but we promise it will be worth it. We’re also going to ask you to think outside the box. Like, way out. The Dinner and Flight package at Delta Charlie’s Bar and Grill in Dallas is a three course dinner for two, plus a sightseeing tour over Dallas in an airplane. (We’re so far past dinner and a movie now, it’s ridiculous.)

Hint: If you’re looking for a spectacular way to pop the question, this is it. First, though, you’ll want to make sure your fiance-to-be doesn’t have a fear of flying!

5303 Challenger Drive, Dallas | 972.655.6665

Pork belly lollipops from Rye in McKinney

Date Night #11: Rye

This is dinner and drinks, done differently. Rye is a seasonal, small plates restaurant that offers guests the opportunity to switch between flavor profiles and styles of dishes. Each menu item is designed to be shared, and you’ll probably order 4-5 them. To that end, you might want to consider whether the two of you are “in that place” yet. After all, you’ll have to discuss the menu a lot, and then make joint decisions. If you’re ready for that step, let the cool sampling experience commence!

The menu is crazy creative and changes often; the kitchen crew is having fun back there, for sure.

111 W. Virginia Street, McKinney | 469-.25.1RYE

Date Night #12: Barn Hill Vineyards

Grab your cowboy boots and drive up to this Texas vineyard for some live music, wide open skies, and quality time with your love. Barn Hill Vineyards will draw you into country life with horses, a split-rail fence, and a rustic barn. The venue is event-driven, featuring tribute and cover bands on most weekends.

Barn Hill’s wines will be available for purchase, and you can count on a food truck as well. Bring your picnic blanket or your favorite folding chairs, sit back, and enjoy. And for the ladies, here’s a country-inspired bit of advice: If he takes off his hat to kiss you, he’s a keeper.

11917 County Road 509, Anna | 214.684.6939

Date Night #13. Tre Cooking Concepts

You first saw Tre Wilcox on Top Chef, Top Chef All Stars, and Iron Chef America. Now, you and your main squeeze can hang out with him at Tre Cooking Concepts for an interactive couples’ cooking class. Chef Tre limits the class to six couples to keep the experience small and intimate. With upbeat music helping to set the mood, you’ll pair off and work together to prepare three recipes from a global small plates menu. As each recipe comes together, you get to enjoy the dishes hot from the oven. Bonus: BYOB is not only recommended, it’s encouraged.

200 Preston Road, #135, Plano | 214.296.2168

Via Legacy West

You’ve heard of BYOB. Allow us to introduce you to BYOD, “Build Your Own Dinner.” Head to Legacy West and embrace the walkable opportunity to start in one place for cocktails, move on for appetizers, and select a third locale for dinner. Stroll along, hand-in-hand, and enjoy the chic-ness of it all. We suggest ending your BYOD evening with live music at The Box Garden. It’s part concert hall, part beer garden, and has one of the biggest patios around.

5908 Headquarters Drive, Plano | 469.609.1500

Date Night #15: iPic

We know, we know. This date night guide isn’t supposed to include the traditional dinner and a movie snoozefest. iPic isn’t your typical movie theater, though. They want to elevate your theater-going expectations with inventive, chef-driven fine cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and crazy comfortable seating. Beforehand, head to the bar and lounge to enjoy conversation over farm-to-glass cocktails prepared by a master mixologist. To us, there’s something about the whole dine-in-the-dark concept that says romance.

321 Town Place, Fairview | 972.549.4200

HONORABLE DATE NIGHT MENTIONS

Select Chef

Date night suggestion: milestone birthdays or anniversaries

A private, in-home chef experience. The Chef takes care of all the shopping, prep, cooking and cleanup. Based in Fairview, serving all D/FW.

2150 S Central Expressway, #200, McKinney | 469.447.9985

Culture A Day Spa

Date night suggestion: anniversary, Valentine’s Day

Intimate and relaxing couple’s massage followed by a private fine dining experience.

3266 Parkwood Boulevard, Frisco | 214-618-1491

Randy’s Steakhouse

Date night suggestion: anniversaries, Valentine’s Day

Character abounds at this 150-year-old historic home-turned first-class steakhouse. Intimate bar lounge, unique dining rooms.

7026 Main Street, Frisco | 972.335.3066

Theatre Frisco

Date night suggestion: parents night out

An evening at the theater without the long drive to Fair Park. The popular community theater produces two plays and two musicals per year.

8004 Dallas Pkwy, #200, Frisco | 972.370.2266

The Truck Yard

Date night suggestion: parents night out, double date

No high heels required. Casual, low-key, affordable. Variety of food choices, live music, eclectic atmosphere.

5959 Grove Lane, The Colony | 469.401.6764