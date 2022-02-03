The Emergency Operation Center from Plano gave us an update this morning on what’s happening in Plano with the winter weather.

Trees at risk

Plano is seeing a lot of downed tree limbs. As of 7 a.m., the Emergency Operation Center took more than 30 calls concerning trees. One tree fell on a house at Boston Drive. Other trees and limbs fell on cars or into roadways.

Trees and limbs that already damage from Winter Storm Uri last year are at greater risk this year of damage or being downed.

Winter Weather Update – 9:30 a.m. (2/3/22)

What You Can Do

Plano Overnight Warming Station

The Salvation Army reports they had 105 people staying at the Plano Overnight Warming Station (POWS) last night.

POWS issued an urgent request to its community for donations leading up to the freeze. The call for donations is still in effect.

No trash or recycling collection today

Trash and recycling services are canceled today. Plano will reevaluate conditions again Friday morning to determine whether operation will resume.

What you should do:

Leave your cart at the collection point. It will be collected as soon as service can safely resume.

Do not throw trash in your recycling cart. If you are not sure what can go in your recycling cart, review City of Plano’s Acceptable Recycling Cart Items page.

Follow our reporting and City of Plano’s social media for more updates as they occur.