If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further… here’s the only list you need.

Can we safely say we’ll all be staying in this freezing weekend? Thought so. Whether you’ve already got your streaming queue planned, or you finally get to read that book on your shelf, this is the time for staying in. And we’ve got a few extra virtual activities for you to help wait out this Texas freeze (given that power and internet remain steady!)

Keep reading for even more of the best things to do this weekend in Dallas… from the warmth and comfort of your home.

Schedule a Private Virtual Painting Class

Any time

$100 deposit

Book here!

Have paint supplies ready for Painting With a Twist! This studio based in Frisco is a popular option for everything from team-building events to birthday parties. You can book a virtual painting lesson party from the comfort of your kitchen table this weekend.

Monthly Online Crafternoon

February 6, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Free admission

Register here!

Bring a craft you’re working on, and network with other crafters one Sunday of every month! This virtual craft-a-thon is hosted by Craftic, a DIY tutorial website. Meet new crafty friends and share project tips!

Denton Black Film Festival

When: Through February 6, 2022

Tickets + more info: dentonbff.com

The Denton Black Film Festival has planned its most robust lineup yet for 2022: a technology expo, musical performances spanning from jazz to gospel, art exhibitions and of course, standout short films. This year it’s all virtual. Check out the VIP pass options and our roadmap to what’s streaming at this acclaimed festival.

Let’s Meditate Dallas: Sunday Free Guided Meditation

February 5 or 6, 8:45 pm – 10 pm

Free admission

Register here!

If there was any time we needed all the calming techniques we could get, this weekend is it! Guests can join this virtual class up to 30 minutes before the start. This is a recurring session that serves beginners and above, and no prior experience is needed.

Kids Meditation Class

February 6, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Free admission

Register here!

There’s one for the kids, too! Discover how meditation can help your kids manage emotions, focus better, and minimize stress through simple meditation techniques. This introduction is perfect for breaking a period of potential boredom and feelings of isolation of this weekend with a healthy outlet, and a chance to meet new friends!

Arlington Virtual Game Night

February 4 – 6, 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Free admission

Register here!

Let’s Roam’s Virtual Game Night combines fun virtual games with embedded video chat software for a game night experience that will level up your friends’ hangout time. From Trivia, to Charades, to Pictionary with a virtual twist, this weekend virtual event will be a game night you won’t soon forget!

Conquer Your Fear of Public Speaking class

February 5, 9:00 am to 10:00 am

Free trial class

Register here!

Looking for some professional self-improvement? Try out this supportive, international class that will help you on the path to gaining confidence and overcome your fear of public speaking. See if this free trial is right for you this weekend!