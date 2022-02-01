Children’s Health Plano will use the $7.5 million donation from Bright Industries to expand the emergency department | Image courtesy of Children’s Health

This month, Bright Industries made a $7.5 million donation to Children’s Health Plano to help continue to provide care for children in Collin County and beyond. In recognition of their gift, the largest donation in Children’s Health Plano’s history, the hospital will name its new emergency department after Bright Industries, a family-owned company specializing in commercial real estate and development.

H.R. “Bum” Bright, the Bright family patriarch and former owner of the Dallas Cowboys, made a $3 million donation to Children’s Health Dallas in 1999; the hospital named the Bright Building located across from Children’s Medical Center Dallas to serve children with significant social needs. Bum’s sons, Clay and Chris have since carried on the family business, as well as Bum’s philanthropic spirit.

“Children’s Health is, and has been, a tremendous contributor to the Dallas/Fort Worth community for more years than I can remember,” said Chris Bright in a statement. “Their devotion to serving and protecting our youngest and most vulnerable has inspired the Bright family’s admiration for most of our lives. Bum Bright was honored to serve on their board for many years, and the Bright family is equally honored to be able to participate in helping Children’s Health in their continued growth and service to this area with their amazing plans for their Plano facility. Thank you for what you do.”

In 2020, Clay died from cancer. His family wanted to honor his legacy of generosity with their gift to Children’s Health by helping others within the community Bright Industries help develop.

In addition to Children’s Health Plano’s new emergency department, the hospital’s expansion plans include a 395,000 square-foot tower for expanded specialty care programs, including cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and neurology, and more. The new tower, will nearly double the size of the hospital facility and increase the total number of available beds from 72 to 240.

Other services at Children’s Health Plano, like pharmacy, lab and imaging, will also expand to serve the added beds. Children’s Health Plano will also incorporate operating room space into the building plans along with a new parking structure to accommodate more patient families and visitors.

