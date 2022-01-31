If the closest you’ve been to a spa day lately is when the steam from the dishwasher hits your face when you open it, this list is for you.

Frisco has some of the best locally-owned and operated spas in the area with ahhh-mazing services you deserve. Browse these options and book an appointment!

You are now entering a stress-free zone.

Relaxation Lounge at Culture A Day Spa, Frisco

Culture A Day Spa

3266 Parkwood Boulevard

Experience an environment solely focused on you, dedicated to renewing your mind, body and spirit. Culture A Day Spa’s tailored services are focused on relaxation and result-driven treatments. Massages, facials, waxing, and special services like full body exfoliation treatments and reflexology are on the menu, in addition to spa packages, couples massages, and even private dining.

Hiatus Spa + Retreat

6630 Winning Drive | Ste 500

Hiatus Spa + Retreat at The Star is an award-winning Texas day spa featuring signature massages, facials, body treatments, and nail therapies in a modern setting. They’ve expanded their menu offerings to include injectables, dermal fillers, DermaFrac, dermaplaning, chemical peels, and micro-needling treatments all complete with a high-touch experience that is personalized from start to finish. Hiatus is out to change the spa industry, one “ahhh” at a time.

Courtesy of Stonebriar Spa.

Stonebriar Spa

1221 Legacy Drive

Located near the Westin Hotel, Stonebriar Spa is a relationship-based day spa that takes the time to get to know their guests. Whether you choose a massage, manicure, or one of their many skin care treatments, you’ll leave feeling and looking relaxed and rejuvenated. Book a service or try one of their many spa packages, like the Spa Twogether, the Mom To Be, or the Refresh.

Rubyz Day Spa

4645 Avon Lane | Suite #355

Rubyz Day Spa has a very long menu of skin and body wellness treatments, some of which might be unexpected! In addition to a wide variety of facials (i.e. Deep Pore Cleaning, Anti-Aging), how about a Sapphire Back Facial or a Pure Fiji Detox Body Wrap? They also offer special services like a Sinus Release treatment, Ear Candling, or a Hot Oil Scalp treatment. Truly, they have every single part of your body covered.

The Absolutely Fabulous Spa in Frisco.

Absolutely Fabulous Spa

8765 Stockard Drive | #903

Absolutely Fabulous Spa specializes in educational, corrective skincare and luxury spa treatments. They believe maintaining skin health is important to show up as the best version of yourself. Choose from the menu or create a custom package that best suits your needs. Services include Dermatude Meta Therapy, Celluma LED Light Therapy, acne treatment, waxing, body exfoliation, and more. Experience peace and rejuvenation in tranquil surroundings.