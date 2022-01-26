Before your mind goes there: no, this won’t be Uri levels of Texas snow. Nowhere close.

Still, the white stuff isn’t something we see too much around here. Even the slightest chance of snow in Texas is cause for a headline (And brief eye twitching. Thank you, 2021.)

A winter weather advisory is in effect today, saying that North Texas could see some rain possibly turning into snow as a cold front moves through Wednesday evening into the night.

It still looks like a brief rain/snow mix or even a full transition to snow is possible this evening across parts of North Texas. With warm surface temperatures and light precip, no impacts are expected. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/ITooAg1bTZ — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 26, 2022

While north of Amarillo and the Panhandle areas could see 3-4 inches of snow, Dallas isn’t likely to see much (if any) snow at all.

According to WFAA, if DFW does see some flurries flying today (likely around 10 pm), wintry precipitation will likely evaporate before it hits the ground, so no accumulation is expected.

Never fear: we should be dry again on Thursday going into the weekend.

It’s still a good idea to have your winter preparedness kit on hand, just in case. Here’s what you should have in it, come Texas snow flurries or Texas freeze.