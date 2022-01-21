If you’re imagining rolling piano notes, a rising choir and charging guitar cords with the words “I would do anything for love…” hanging under your breath, join millions of fans at the news of Meat Loaf’s death, announced early on January 21.

His cause of death has not been officially released.

Meat Loaf, singer and actor born in Dallas, dies at 74. | Photo from artist’s Facebook page

The Dallas-born rock star and actor (born Marvin Lee Aday) was known for his best-selling rock opera album “Bat Out Of Hell,” its follow-up “Bat Out Of Hell II.”

The subsequent hits such as “I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)”, “Paradise By the Dashboard,” and “Rock and Roll Dreams Come True” are anthems that have withstood a five-decade career and had fans screaming along until the singers latest tour in 2016. “Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top selling albums of all time, according to Business Insider.

Meat Loaf also had several acting credits to him name, such starred in films like “Rocky Horror Picture Show” in 1975 and “Fight club” in 1999.

The Grammy-award winning singer appeared on Saturday Night Live alongside Christopher Lee in 1978, and again in 1981 alongside “Rocky Horror” co-star Tim Curry.

Fans like Robert Wilonsky, op-ed columnist for the Dallas Morning News, remembered their personal memories of the Dallas native fondly:

Best day I ever spent in my high school was March 6, 2015, when I handed Meat Loaf his Distinguished Alumni Award. Upon his return to Dallas' Thomas Jefferson, he told me to introduce him not as Marvin Aday, but as "Meat Loaf. Or Meat."



Godspeed, Meat.https://t.co/oxyOVAHRW5 pic.twitter.com/FJkMcfrbP7 — Robert Wilonsky (@RobertWilonsky) January 21, 2022

“Then-Mayor Mike Rawlings also turned up at Thomas Jefferson High School that frosty March morning to proclaim it Meat Loaf Day in Dallas,” Wilonsky continued. “Meat then stuck around after the event to speak to kids in the acting and music classes.”

According to the announcement on the singer’s Facebook page, Meat Loaf passed away “surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends.”

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the post continued.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”