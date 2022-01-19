If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further… here’s the only list you need.

Art and food. What better pairing could you ask for in a chilly weekend? Get immersed in an artist’s world, or create your own art through stained glass. Learn to make your own pasta, or revel in the menu others have crafted at an afternoon tea.

Keep reading for all of best things to do this weekend in Dallas (and beyond).

FINAL WEEKEND of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

What better thing to do this weekend than immersive yourself in timeless art? Do it at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Dallas!

This weekend is your last chance to see Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience! This 360-degree exhibit a 20,000 square foot light and sound spectacular featuring two-story projections of the artist’s most compelling works. In addition to a spacious central area where the painter’s works stretch floor-to-ceiling, the experience includes separate galleries that chronicle his life, technique, and influence.

If you have to miss out on this exhibition, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves is running at the Dallas Museum of Art through February 6, 2022. You’ll have plenty of time to get your fill of Van Gogh.

Hadestown

When: Through January 30

Where: Winspear Opera House, Dallas

Hadestown is a love story of mythic proportion. This journey to the underworld puts a twist on Greek mythology in telling a story that of doubt against faith, and fear against love. This vibrant and arresting musical is one you can’t miss while it’s in town.

Ravioli-making class

When: January 22

Where: Chef Amanda’s Place (more details on event page)

Love ravioli? Learn to make it yourself with this class in Dallas! A chef will take you through a detailed demonstration and guide you step-by-step in the art of ravioli making, from rolling and cutting dough, to filling and cooking those little pillows of goodness.

Then you’ll get to sit down to enjoy a bowl of Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli in a Brown Butter Sage Sauce… that you made from scratch!

The Guns N’ Roses Experience

When: January 22

Where: Legacy Hall

The Guns N’ Roses Experience (GNRX) is the nation’s premiere tribute band to Guns N’ Roses. GNRX recreates that ferocity through the consistently faithful reproduction of the original band’s music and image, from Appetite for Destruction to Chinese Democracy. Howling vocals, buzz saw guitar riffs, and thunderous bass and drums will make you feel like you’re at an actual Guns n’ Roses show.

Mock Stained Glass Workshop

When: January 22

Where: Jump In Art Studios, McKinney

Join in the addicting process of working on glass substrate to make almost instant stained glass art, using glue, colors and paint. All ages are welcome, though kids under will 6 require adult assistance. Workshop held in the main art house, with room to spread out.

Afternoon Tea: Sweet & Tart

When: January 23

Where: Central Market, Plano

Treat yourself and your friends to this light and bright menu for a relaxing afternoon tea offered by Central Market. You’ll learn a little about tea, how to make it and how to serve it.

The accompanying menu of citrusy treats will include:

Radical Egg Salad Sandwich

Open-faced Asparagus & Prosciutto Sandwich.

Blood Orange Scones with Clotted Cream & Jam

Mini Lime Meringue Tarts

Petite Lemon-Pistachio Eclairs

Chocolate-dipped, Candied Citrus Peels

Sale-A-Brate at Eataly

When: Until February 6, 2022

Where: Eataly Dallas

Belissima! Any excuse to check out Eataly in Dallas.

In honor of Eataly’s 15th anniversary, throughout the month, shoppers can find hundreds of products up to 50% off. To honor the occasion, Eataly Dallas is showcasing their specialties with demonstrations, tastings, workshops, and over-the-top offerings every weekend in January!

Shop crispy wafers and cookies from Loacker, ground coffee and whole beans from Lavazza, home and kitchen goods from Bialetti and Guzzini.

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

80s DJ Night

Come out for Themed Thursday DJ Nights in Tonic Bar & Lounge! This week is going to be all your favorite 80s hits.

Jan 20 | Learn more!

Legacy Hall, Plano

Little Women

This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March.

Jan 21-30, 2022 | Tickets here!

Willow Bend Center of the Arts, Plano

Sweeney Todd: School Edition

An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth-century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice.

Jan 21-39, 2022 | Tickets here!

Willow Bend Center of the Arts, Plano

Cherry Bomb: A Tribute to The Women of Rock

Cherry Bomb will pay tribute to some of the greatest women of rock-n-roll, playing favorite hits from rockers like Joan Jett, Heart, Gwen Stefani, ABBA, and Janis Joplin.

Jan 21 | Learn more!

Legacy Hall, Plano

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Jan 22 | Tickets here!

American Airlines Center, Dallas

Red Tent Farmer’s Markets

Jan 22 | Learn more!

The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano

Dallas Arms Collectors Association Gun Show

Jan 22 – 23 | Learn more!

Southfork Ranch, Parker

Dinosaurs Live!

10 animatronic dinosaurs lurk along a natural trail.

Through Feb 21, 2022 | heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live

Heard Museum, McKinney