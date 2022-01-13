If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further… here’s the only list you need.

Okay, so we’re still waking up from the holidays and getting our lives in order just a little bit. But we’re also back to loving on our Dallas and Collin County communities, and all they have to offer in the way of inviting, unique events. Really, though; where else can you attend a distillery tasting, a ballet, and a carnivorous plant gallery all in the same weekend?

So keep reading for the 10+ best things to do this weekend in Dallas (and beyond), followed by even more of the best things to do this weekend.

Dallas Area Train Show 2022

When: January 15-16 (10 am – 5pm on Saturday, and 10 am – 4 pm on Sunday)

Where: Plano Event Center – 2000 East Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano

More info: www.dfwtrainshows.com

All aboard! Next stop: the Dallas Area Train Show 2022, the biggest model trains experience in North Texas.

Hosted by the North Texas Council of Railroad Clubs, this show offers participants of all ages and enthusiast-levels to have the time of their lives. From layout displays, to model trains for sale, to a train race, this show will be a delight!

Admission is $10 at the door

Read more about the show!

Carnivorous Plant Gallery

When: January 15, from 12 pm to 5 pm

Where: 405 Business Pkwy, Richardson

More info: www.texastriffidranch.com

Little shop, little shop of (weirdly cute) horrors! Texas Triffid Ranch is showing the only known carnivorous plant gallery in Dallas that’s open to the public.

You will find unique, quirky enclosures containing a wide variety of carnivorous plants from around the world. From Asian pitcher plants to South American pitcher plants, from sundews to butterworts, you’ll be amazed at some of the backstories of these carnivores.

Admission is free and masks are mandatory.

Muscle Car Show

When: January 16, at 12 pm

Where: Gazeebo Burger, Plano

More info: www.monthlymuscle.com

Monthly Muscle’s Car Show is meeting at Gazeebo Burger in Plano. Grab a burger and fries, bring a friend or two, and enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the classic cars that will proudly be on display. This show officially starts at 12 pm, with awards at 3:45 pm.

Cost to attend is $20.

Sale-A-Brate at Eataly

When: Until February 6, 2022

Where: Eataly Dallas

More info: Click here!

Belissima! Any excuse to check out Eataly in Dallas.

In honor of Eataly’s 15th anniversary, throughout the month, shoppers can find hundreds of products up to 50% off. To honor the occasion, Eataly Dallas is showcasing their specialties with demonstrations, tastings, workshops, and over-the-top offerings every weekend in January!

Shop crispy wafers and cookies from Loacker, ground coffee and whole beans from Lavazza, home and kitchen goods from Bialetti and Guzzini.

Check out the F.R.I.E.N.D.S Experience (and sit on THE couch!)

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

When: Through January 17

Admission: Grab tickets here!

The FRIENDS couch at Central Perk is in Plano!

Hurry! It’s the last weekend of The FRIENDS Experience in Plano! Prove your a true fan and get that Instagram-ready shot with your best friends (or your lobster).

This immersive experience is running at the Shops at Willow Bend. Grab a ticket now!

Read more of our geeking out about this exhibit and all it has to offer!

Deep Ellum Distillery: Tour & Tasting

When: January 15-16 from 2 pm – 3 pm

Where: Deep Ellum Distillery, Dallas

More info: Click here!

Deep Ellum Distillery offers a weekly tasting tour to acquaint Dallasites to the distillery’s unique history and methods that make it such a landmark. You will get to see where the whiskey wash is produced, and see where they age their Irish-style whiskey. Try their award-winning vodka for yourself. Take home a Deep Ellum Distillery glass… along with a bottle or two of something fun!

Tickets are $15.

Hike and Yoga at Oak Point Nature Preserve

When: January 15, from 11 am to 1 pm

Where: Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve, Plano

More info: Click here!

ExploreMore Landloper Jennifer Kimble will guide you through a time to reconnect with nature! This fun outdoor community event offers a family-friendly hike and some yoga in nature, introducing you to new people, building your confidence outdoors, and getting you to move!

You will practice standing yoga with the group for about 30 minutes. Then after briefly talking about outdoor and hiking ethics, you will embark on a 3-4 mile hike. Adventure awaits!

Tickets are $25.

Plano Metropolitan Ballet Presents: Aladdin

When: January 15

Where: Courtyard Theater, Plano

More info: Click here!

Plano Metropolitan Ballet presents its annual fairytale ballet, Aladdin. Aladdin is a story of mystery thrill and beauty. Join these incredible dancers with their original ballet choreography, the dazzling costumes and a story of mystery and thrill. It’s a show that’s sure to bring joy to all!

All tickets are $20 with reserved seating. Tickets are available for purchase at planometballet.org

Check out one of these Van Gogh exhibits in Dallas!

What better thing to do this weekend than immersive yourself in timeless art? Do it at Immersive Van Gogh in Dallas!

Immersive Van Gogh brings 40 of the artist’s paintings to life from over 400 photos licensed from the world’s most prestigious museums. The Exhibit was created by Massimiliano Siccardi, whose work mesmerized over 2 million people in Paris, and was recently showcased in the Netflix series Emily in Paris.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a 20,000 square foot light and sound spectacular featuring two-story projections of the artist’s most compelling works. In addition to a spacious central area where the painter’s works stretch floor-to-ceiling, the experience includes separate galleries that chronicle his life, technique, and influence.

If the dueling immersive experiences wasn’t confusing enough, a third Van Gogh exhibition, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves, was announced by the Dallas Museum of Art, set to run through February 6, 2022. “Olive Groves” is the first exhibition dedicated to the legendary artist’s important olive grove series, produced in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in the final year of his life.

Read more about these different exhibits!

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Tuck Everlasting

Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined.

Jan 13-16, 2022 | Tickets here!

Willow Bend Center of the Arts

Cousins Maine Lobster – Food Truck

Jan 15 | Learn more!

Cork & Growler, Frisco

Plano Symphony Concert Series: Carnivals to Fantasies

Jan 15 | Tickets here!

Eisemann Center, Richardson

Kids’ Storytime with House of Shine

This storytime invites kids to engage their imagination through book characters, using their imagination to apply knowledge to their own lives.

Jan 16 | Learn more!

House of Shine, Grapevine

ACT presents: “Forbidden Broadway”

Broadway’s greatest musical legends meet Broadway’s greatest satirist in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to The Great White Way.

Through Jan 17, 2022 | Tickets here!

Art Centre Theatre, Plano

Dinosaurs Live!

10 animatronic dinosaurs lurk along a natural trail.

Through Feb 21, 2022 | heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live

Heard Museum, McKinney