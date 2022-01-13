What: Dallas Area Train Show 2022

When: January 15-16 (10 am – 5pm on Saturday, and 10 am – 4 pm on Sunday)

Where: Plano Event Center – 2000 East Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano

Admission: $10 cash at the door (children under 12 attend free)

More info: www.dfwtrainshows.com

The Dallas Area Train Show.

All aboard! Next stop: the Dallas Area Train Show 2022, the biggest model trains experience in North Texas.

Hosted by the North Texas Council of Railroad Clubs, this show offers participants of all ages and enthusiast-levels to have the time of their lives.

The model trains layouts at the Dallas Area Train Show are sure to delight guest of every age and skill level.

Want to treat yourself to a new model train or two? This is the place.

Have vintage trains to sell? Come on over.

Want inspiration on building a train track layout of your own? The show’s got you covered with over 18 touring home layouts set up, where you can peruse the intricate tracks and landscapes, and chat with fellow enthusiasts.

Check out the layout tour schedule.

Have a child who is obsessed with trains? Not only will your kids marvel at the The Great Train Race layouts, but here, your kids can run the model trains as fast as they wish!

You’ll get to meet experts with model trains and tracks, so you can hone your own skills as you marvel at theirs!

The Dallas Area Train Show this year has a full schedule of clinics lined up, where modelers of all skill levels will gather valuable information to use for their own layouts.

Click here for the full clinic schedule, and plan your visit accordingly.

Does your child still have a train fix that needs filling? Here are more local trains-themed activities that happen all year-round!