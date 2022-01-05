If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further… here’s the only list you need.

The week following the holidays can be slow. Really slow. But not always a bad kind of slow, especially if it involves getting caught up on work, settling back into your routine, cleaning your home, or just sleeping in a little!

However, if you do have the itch to go do something now that the holiday chaos is past and the Christmas lights are down, we’ve got some great ideas for you to take at your own pace.

So keep reading for the 10+ best things to do this weekend in Dallas (and beyond), followed by even more of the best things to do this weekend.

A Dueling Pianos Dinner Show

When: January 7, at 5:30 pm

Where: The Revel Patio Grill, Frisco

More info: Click here!

Dinner and a show? Yes, please!

The Revel Patio Grill brings you the Dueling Piano Happy Hour & Dinner Experience every Friday from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. grab a friend, secure a table, and enjoy an evening of musical talent (and a little friendly competition!)

Le Rêve Gelato & Pâtisserie opens

When: January 8, at 11 am

Where: Preston Valley Shopping Center, Dallas

More info: Click here!

Le Rêve Gelato & Pâtisserie is officially opening! This is one of the best things to do this weekend if you love desserts.

Le Rêve Gelato & Pâtisserie is officially opening! “Le Rêve” translates to “The Dream” in French. And their dessert bar just might be that for you! Be one of the first people in the DFW area to try the creamy gelato, luxurious pastry, and delicious coffee this Insta-worthy spot will offer in the Preston Valley Shopping Center.

Hope In The Heartland

When: January 7 , at 8 pm

Where: Courtyard Theater Plano

More info: Click here!

Can’t go wrong with a touching local musical on your list of things to do this weekend in Dallas with your family.

From award winning songwriters, Chris & Diane Machen, comes the exciting new Bluegrass Musical, “Hope In The Heartland.”

This show is based on the amazing true story of one young family’s struggle to survive the hardships of the Great Depression, and the faith that carried them through. It’s heartfelt, joyful and inspiring!

Sale-A-Brate at Eataly

When: January 7, 2022

Where: Eataly Dallas

More info: Click here!

Belissima! Any excuse to check out Eataly in Dallas.

In honor of Eataly’s 15th anniversary, throughout the month, shoppers can find hundreds of products up to 50% off. To honor the occasion, Eataly Dallas is showcasing their specialties with demonstrations, tastings, workshops, and over-the-top offerings every weekend in January!

For the first two weeks of the sale, shop crispy wafers and cookies from Loacker, ground coffee and whole beans from Lavazza, home and kitchen goods from Bialetti and Guzzini.

New year, new health goals? Check out this Whole30 Jumpstart!

When: January 8, from 9 am to 12 pm

Where: Urban Core – Lagree Studio | Plano, TX

More info: Click here!

The Whole30 Jumpstart in Plano is one of the best things to do this weekend if you’re looking to accelerate your health goals!

Join the Dallas Duo for an invigorating start to your year! Whitney Stuart and Andrea Overturf, the award-winning Whole30 Coaching Duo, invite you to join their Lagree class. You also get access to an optimized Coffee Bar and a workshop to jumpstart your Whole30 reset and get all your questions answered! Plus take home a gift basket for some cool Whole30 swag.

Cambodian Street Food Market

When: January 8 from 10 am – 10 pm, and January 9 from 10 am – 2 pm

Where: The Cambodian Buddhist Temple of Dallas

More info: Click here!

The Cambodian Buddhist Temple of Dallas is hosting a street food market!

To celebrate the temple’s 37th anniversary, The Cambodian Buddhist Temple of Dallas is hosting a street food market to give you a taste of Cambodia. Live music provided by Samaun Band. Proceeds and donations raised will benefit the projects of the temple and its cultural program. Please note, it’s cash only for food vendors!

Sushi and sake party with Central Market

When: January 8, at 3 pm

Where: Central Market, Plano

More info: Click here!

Love sushi? This demonstration is one of the best things to do this weekend if you want to sharpen your sushi skills.

This demonstration at Central Market is for foodies (ages 21+) who want to perfect their sushi and sake skills. Discover how to make the proper rice; learn about the varieties of sushi and the condiments that enhance them; and have fun making your own.

Tickets are $65.

10 Year Anniversary of Peticolas Brewing Company

When: January 8, noon

Where: Peticolas Brewing Company, Dallas

More info: Click here!

Each ticket to this celebration of 10 years’ brewing comes with access to over 30 beers… including the 10th anniversary Grand Cru! Sweet and fruity aromatics shine though this brew. Fresh orange peel and Mandarina Bavaria hops add a layer of citrus complimented by the sweet plum notes of Bastagone Belgian Ale Yeast. Robust malt and Belgian candi sugar add traces of honey and caramel. A whole celebration of taste!

Check out one of these Van Gogh exhibits in Dallas!

What better thing to do this weekend than immersive yourself in timeless art? Do it at Immersive Van Gogh in Dallas!

Immersive Van Gogh brings 40 of the artist’s paintings to life from over 400 photos licensed from the world’s most prestigious museums. The Exhibit was created by Massimiliano Siccardi, whose work mesmerized over 2 million people in Paris, and was recently showcased in the Netflix series Emily in Paris.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a 20,000 square foot light and sound spectacular featuring two-story projections of the artist’s most compelling works. In addition to a spacious central area where the painter’s works stretch floor-to-ceiling, the experience includes separate galleries that chronicle his life, technique, and influence.

If the dueling immersive experiences wasn’t confusing enough, a third Van Gogh exhibition, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves, was announced by the Dallas Museum of Art, set to run through February 6, 2022. “Olive Groves” is the first exhibition dedicated to the legendary artist’s important olive grove series, produced in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in the final year of his life.

Read more about these different exhibits!

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

ACT presents: “Forbidden Broadway”

Broadway’s greatest musical legends meet Broadway’s greatest satirist in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to The Great White Way.

January 7-8, 2022 | Tickets here!

Art Centre Theatre, Plano

Dinosaurs Live!

10 animatronic dinosaurs lurk along a natural trail.

Through Feb 21, 2022 | heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live

Heard Museum, McKinney

The FRIENDS Experience

The couch and Central Perk are all yours for recreating your favorite moments from the sitcom on Instagram!

Through Jan 17 | friendstheexperience.com/dallas

The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX