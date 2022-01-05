Dallasaurus will contain digital and AR components… all about dinosaurs! | Image courtesy of Perot Museum of Nature and Science

This spring, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and Ericsson are teaming up to bring a prehistoric augmented reality experience to Dallas.

With Dallasaurus, a mobile-based immersive application interactive dinosaur experience coming to the T. Boone Pickens Life Then and Now Hall at the Perot this spring, guests can become “Cretaceous code breakers” via smartphone or tablet.

Guests will navigate Dallasaurus using Ericsson’s Every Place Has A Story mobile app, which contains AR and video content to create an engaging experience throughout the interactive exhibit.

“Here’s your chance to see this fascinating marine reptile return to the seas of Dallas for the first time in 92 million years,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum, in a statement. “We want to spark ‘ah-ha’ moments that cultivate a lifelong love of STEM, and interactive activities like this bring the wonders of science to life.”

Dallasaurus will be equal parts engaging and educational in its dinosaur displays | Image courtesy of Perot Museum of Nature and Science

At Dallasaurus, visitors will act as paleontologists, as they discover the story of the mososaur, and other marine reptiles. Visitors will get a look at life in transition, as a group of formerly land-living lizards first migrated into the seas, where they began a multi-million-year evolution to become giant apex predators dominating the world’s oceans.

“Immersive learning experiences created using technologies like augmented reality open up an amazing world of experiential learning,” said Bhushan Joshi, Head of Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility for Ericsson North America, in a statement, “allowing students to feel the thrill of scientific discovery and inspire them in ways we have never been able to before.”

Dallasauraus will open at a soon-to-be-announced date later this spring.

Interested in other forms of innovative technology? Check out these delivery drones which just launched in Frisco last month!

Also, if you still have your Christmas tree up, here’s how to properly dispose of it.