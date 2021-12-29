The end of 2021 is so close that we can almost hear the “clink” of champagne flutes coming together in celebration! However you choose to celebrate, be sure to make it until midnight to catch the ball drop. After that, find any reason to say “that was so last year.”

Dallas/Ft Worth loves itself some New Years Eve, so you have plenty of fun events to choose from! If something swanky is sold out, no worries, just move on down the list. Once you arrive, tell them we sent you and have a fun (and safe) time!

New Years Eve in Dallas TX

ROCK THE 22 New Years Eve

December 31, Hilton Anatole Dallas

Emerald City Band’s Rock the ’22 is back this year at the Hilton Anatole. It’s hit after hit, a huge dance floor, an incredible lightshow, and drinks and food that will help make this your New Year’s Eve a night to remember. This event will sell out; get your tickets now.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra New Year’s Concert

December 31, Meyerson Symphony Center

Toast the New Year with this concert of lively waltzes from the Strauss dynasty, honoring the most prestigious of New Year’s musical traditions. Then, stay afterward to ring in the New Year at the exclusive Meyerson ‘Til Midnight after-party, featuring DJ Souljah and a complimentary champagne toast!

12th Annual Dallas NYE Ball

December 31, Crown Plaza Hotel

Called the biggest NYE party in Dallas, the Dallas NYE Ball returns for the 12th year in downtown Dallas. The party features three separate floors, each featuring a bar and different styles of music played by top local DJs, a photoshoot area and casino games.

NYElectric W Dallas Rooftop New Years Eve 2022

December 31, W Dallas Rooftop

It’s time to ring in the New Year in style – 33 Floors up – at W Dallas’ famed Altitude! Enjoy breathtaking views while sipping champagne and dancing the night away. This unforgettable New Years Eve celebration includes top Dallas DJs, four hours of prepaid premium drinks, complimentary NYE party favors, and an electric NYE countdown.

W Dallas Posh New Years Eve Party 2022

December 31, W Dallas, 2nd floor

Join the W for a swanky, posh night of flowing champagne and cocktails on W Hotel’s massive 2nd Floor, and a safe social distanced Ballroom Countdown event in W Dallas’ Great Room. The upscale evening includes 4 hours of prepaid bar w/ Titos, top rated Texas DJs playing the hits, and more.

Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE

December 31, Reunion Tower

For the sixth year, Reunion Tower and Hunt Realty Investments, Inc. are bringing this Texas-sized New Years Eve event to Dallas. Now benefiting Children’s Health, the only 360-degree, panoramic fireworks spectacular will light up the Dallas sky starting at 11:59 pm, followed by a 225-drone light show. Hyatt Regency Dallas will offer a lavish dinner buffet with live-action stations and Monduel’s Bar will have live music and cocktails to ring in the new year!

New Year’s Celebration at Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar Dallas

December 31, Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar Plano

Don’t miss this special New Years performance with four of your favorite piano players showcasing an explosive, boisterous, raucous music-driven party driven by high-energy dueling piano excitement. Enjoy party favors, singing, and a bottle of champagne.

Day 1 DFW

January 1, 2022, Main Event locations in the Metroplex

Day 1 DFW is back for a seventh year and bigger than ever! Get your all-access wristband to the Main Event facility of your choice, a $10 fun card for games, a bowling shoe rental, and so much more! Day 1 DFW is presented by Vogel Alcove, a nonprofit organization that helps children recover from the traumatic effects of homelessness. ALL proceeds from the Day 1 DFW will go directly to the programs and services Vogel Alcove provides, for free, to the families they serve.

New Years Eve in Fort Worth TX

Noon Years Eve at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

December 31, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

Come to this fabulous celebration dressed in your fancy pants and learn about different New Years traditions! Create party poppers, make “Noon” Year’s Eve resolutions, and learn about the animals of the new year. Then, we’ll drop our resolutions to ring in the “Noon” year. The event is included with the price of admission.

Sundance Square New Years Eve

December 31, all Sundance Square restaurants

Celebrate and ring in the new year with The Hunter Sullivan Band from 10:30 pm to Midnight. Beverages, including champagne will be for sale on site. Make your reservations now at any Sundance Square restaurant and then head over to Sundance Square Plaza for an elegant evening of classic vocals and romantic ballads. This is a free event.

A New Year in Hollywood

December 31, AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown

This year’s soiree will center on the timeless glamour of Hollywood. Live music, overnight accommodations, open wine and beer bar, champagne toast, NYE favors, late-night bites and four distinct areas to ring in the New Year are included in all packages. Our VIP dinner will take place in our 16th floor ballroom, transformed into the iconic Brown Derby.

Ft. Worth Neon New Years Eve Bash

December 31, The Yard Ft. Worth

New Years tacos at The Yard? Yes, please. Open Bar, heated Patios, rooftop with downtown views, live Djs playing hip hop, electro, Top 40 and old school tunes. Live Countdown, super confetti cannons, complimentary Champagne toast, festive party favors, and late night tacos.

New Years Eve at Hotel Vin

December 31, Hotel Vin, Grapevine

Kick-off 2022 Gatsby Style with this five-course dinner, followed by blackjack and dancing to big band classics with Hunter Sullivan. Champagne toast at midnight, and access to our exclusive countdown celebration.

New Year’s Celebration at Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar Ft. Worth

December 31, Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar Ft. Worth

Don’t miss this performance with four of your favorite piano players showcasing an explosive, boisterous, raucous music-driven party driven by high-energy dueling piano excitement. Enjoy party favors, singing, and a bottle of champagne.

New Years Eve in Collin County TX

Countdown to Noon at Sci-Tech Discovery Center

December 31, Sci-Tech Discovery Center

Mix science with play at Sci-Tech’s annual Countdown to Noon event! This family-friendly favorite will be jam-packed with interactive science activities as little scientists prepare to celebrate 2022 early. Get ready for all NEW activities and experiments! (See website for the schedule.) Electric Ball Drops will occur at 11 am, noon, 1 pm, and 2 pm.

NYE 2022 Cabaret Soirée

December 31, Legacy Hall

Experience a glamorous New Year’s Eve with the ultimate party band Live 90, mixes by DJ Yuna & DJ Cantu on the 2nd and 3rd floors, a HUGE balloon drop at midnight, a champagne toast, and more! Legacy Hall’s three floors will feature can-can dancers, photo ops, and a cirque performer. Buy your ticket now! This extravagant affair will sell out. 21+ only.

New Years Eve at The Barn

December 31, Barn Hill Vineyards

Last Stand will cover all your 80’s classic rock to keep those memories alive at this fantastic event. Champagne will flow when the lighted hay bale drop hits the floor at 10 pm (that’s Midnight BarnHill standard time)! We’ll toast to a new year, hang and celebrate a bit, then get home before the crazies get on the road. Purchase tickets in advance. Adults only.

New Years Eve at Puttery

December 31, Puttery in Grandscape

Ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve with more fun than you can possibly stand? Then join Puttery at Grandscape for a little friendly competition and a whole lot of music, laughter, drinks and cheers. General Admission is $50/person with group packages and lounge rooms available for booking as well. Book it here. Festive Attire Encouraged. 21+ only.

Gatsby’s House New Years Eve at Omni Frisco Hotel

December 31, Omni Frisco Hotel

Frisco Nightlife invites party-goers to ring in the New Year in true 1920’s flapper fashion at the Gatsby’s House New Year’s Eve celebration 2022. This exclusive New Years Eve party features premium drinks, hors d’oeuvres for VIP, top Dallas DJs, casino games, and prizes. Put your best 20’s attire on and get ready to ring in the New Year Gatsby style!