If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need.

Want plans beyond ringing in the New Year then sleeping in the rest of the day? Nothing against that plan… it’s a good plan! But we’ve got a few fun suggestions to add to your roster for welcoming 2022.

Plus, we’ve got the biggest list ever of NYE celebrations for you to choose from in Collin County and Dallas!

So keep reading for the 10+ best things to do this weekend in Dallas (and beyond), followed by even more of the best things to do this weekend. There’s a lot!

Happy New Year! Time to Celebrate

New Years Eve in Collin County TX

NYE 2022 Cabaret Soirée

December 31, Legacy Hall

Ring in a happy New Year at Legacy Hall’s 2022 NYE bash! This is one of the best things to do this weekend to ring in 2022.

Experience a glamorous New Year’s Eve with the ultimate party band Live 90, mixes by DJ Yuna & DJ Cantu on the 2nd and 3rd floors, a HUGE balloon drop at midnight, a champagne toast, and more! Legacy Hall’s three floors will feature can-can dancers, photo ops, and a cirque performer. Buy your ticket now! This extravagant affair will sell out. 21+ only.

Countdown to Noon at Sci-Tech Discovery Center

December 31, Sci-Tech Discovery Center

Mix science with play at Sci-Tech’s annual Countdown to Noon event! This family-friendly favorite will be jam-packed with interactive science activities as little scientists prepare to celebrate 2022 early. Get ready for all NEW activities and experiments! (See website for the schedule.) Electric Ball Drops will occur at 11 am, noon, 1 pm, and 2 pm.

New Years Eve at The Barn

December 31, Barn Hill Vineyards

Last Stand will cover all your 80’s classic rock to keep those memories alive at this fantastic event. Champagne will flow when the lighted hay bale drop hits the floor at 10 pm (that’s Midnight BarnHill standard time)! We’ll toast to a new year, hang and celebrate a bit, then get home before the crazies get on the road. Purchase tickets in advance. Adults only.

Gatsby’s House New Years Eve at Omni Frisco Hotel

December 31, Omni Frisco Hotel

Frisco Nightlife invites party-goers to ring in the New Year in true 1920’s flapper fashion at the Gatsby’s House New Year’s Eve celebration 2022. This exclusive New Years Eve party features premium drinks, hors d’oeuvres for VIP, top Dallas DJs, casino games, and prizes. Put your best 20’s attire on and get ready to ring in the New Year Gatsby style!

New Years Eve at Puttery

December 31, Puttery in Grandscape

Ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve with more fun than you can possibly stand? Then join Puttery at Grandscape for a little friendly competition and a whole lot of music, laughter, drinks and cheers. General Admission is $50/person with group packages and lounge rooms available for booking as well. Book it here. Festive Attire Encouraged. 21+ only.

New Years Eve in Dallas TX

ROCK THE 22 New Years Eve

December 31, Hilton Anatole Dallas

Emerald City Band’s Rock the ’22 is back this year at the Hilton Anatole. It’s hit after hit, a huge dance floor, an incredible lightshow, and drinks and food that will help make this your New Year’s Eve a night to remember. This event will sell out; get your tickets now.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra New Year’s Concert

December 31, Meyerson Symphony Center

Toast the New Year with this concert of lively waltzes from the Strauss dynasty, honoring the most prestigious of New Year’s musical traditions. Then, stay afterward to ring in the New Year at the exclusive Meyerson ‘Til Midnight after-party, featuring DJ Souljah and a complimentary champagne toast!

12th Annual Dallas NYE Ball

December 31, Crown Plaza Hotel

Called the biggest NYE party in Dallas, the Dallas NYE Ball returns for the 12th year in downtown Dallas. The party features three separate floors, each featuring a bar and different styles of music played by top local DJs, a photoshoot area and casino games.

NYElectric W Dallas Rooftop New Years Eve 2022

December 31, W Dallas Rooftop

It’s time to ring in the New Year in style – 33 Floors up – at W Dallas’ famed Altitude! Enjoy breathtaking views while sipping champagne and dancing the night away. This unforgettable New Years Eve celebration includes top Dallas DJs, four hours of prepaid premium drinks, complimentary NYE party favors, and an electric NYE countdown.

W Dallas Posh New Years Eve Party 2022

December 31, W Dallas, 2nd floor

Join the W for a swanky, posh night of flowing champagne and cocktails on W Hotel’s massive 2nd Floor, and a safe social distanced Ballroom Countdown event in W Dallas’ Great Room. The upscale evening includes 4 hours of prepaid bar w/ Titos, top rated Texas DJs playing the hits, and more.

Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE

December 31, Reunion Tower

Watching the fireworks over Reunion Tower is one of the best things to do this weekend if you want an explosive NYE celebration!

For the sixth year, Reunion Tower and Hunt Realty Investments, Inc. are bringing this Texas-sized New Years Eve event to Dallas. Now benefiting Children’s Health, the only 360-degree, panoramic fireworks spectacular will light up the Dallas sky starting at 11:59 pm, followed by a 225-drone light show. Hyatt Regency Dallas will offer a lavish dinner buffet with live-action stations and Monduel’s Bar will have live music and cocktails to ring in the new year!

New Year’s Celebration at Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar Dallas

December 31, Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar Plano

Don’t miss this special New Years performance with four of your favorite piano players showcasing an explosive, boisterous, raucous music-driven party driven by high-energy dueling piano excitement. Enjoy party favors, singing, and a bottle of champagne.

Day 1 DFW

January 1, 2022, Main Event locations in the Metroplex

Day 1 DFW is back for a seventh year and bigger than ever! Get your all-access wristband to the Main Event facility of your choice, a $10 fun card for games, a bowling shoe rental, and so much more! Day 1 DFW is presented by Vogel Alcove, a nonprofit organization that helps children recover from the traumatic effects of homelessness. ALL proceeds from the Day 1 DFW will go directly to the programs and services Vogel Alcove provides, for free, to the families they serve.

Other fun things to do this weekend!

Dallas Cowboys meet & greet

When: January 1, 2022

Where: The Omni Frisco Hotel

More info: Playoff game schedule

Dallas Cowboys fan? This meet and greet with players and cheerleaders is one of the best things to do this weekend for the sports fan you know,

Come meet select Dallas Cowboys players and cheerleaders (and get their autographs!) right before game time. Complimentary food & soft drinks (adults will receive 1 drink ticket for an alcoholic beverage) and Cowboys-themed giveaways wait just for you!

Learn to make croissants at Central Market

When: January 2, 2022

Where: Central Market, Plano

More info: Grab tickets!

Love to bake? Learning to make croissants at Central Market will be one of the best tings to do this weekend for you!

Wake your family with the aroma of freshly baked, buttery croissants from your own oven. The chefs at Central Market will show you the classic French techniques for making these pastries as you practice rolling dough and filling your creations.

Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Christmas Journey

When: Now through January 2, 2022

Where: Choctaw Stadium – 1000 Ballpark Way. Arlington, TX 76011

More info: elfontheshelfjourney.com/dallas

The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey promises to be one of the best things to do this weekend in Dallas!

The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey is at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington with a one-of-a-kind, open-air experience to spread a Texas-sized serving of Christmas cheer!

Join Santa’s elves on an immersive quest to collect the ingredients for Christmas Spirit, as you and your elf-loving crew magically shrink down to elf size and embark on a journey through twinkling wonderlands!

Enchant

When: Until January 2

Where: Esplanade at Fair Park, Dallas

More info: enchantchristmas.com

Enchant will be one of the most magical things to do this weekend in Dallas that your family can try! | Enchant Christmas, LLC

Prepare to be captivated by the holiday season as Enchant, a whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village! Known for transporting guests to a world of festive wonder, Enchant is proud to present The Great Search, the first in a series of five fascinating adventures.

Within Enchant Christmas, a world of Christmas wonder awaits holiday revelers in the form of these festive activities:

The Christmas Light Maze – “The Great Search” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing gifts.

– “The Great Search” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing gifts. Christmas Market – Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com.

– Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com. Star Experiences – Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more. Enchant Christmas is now accepting reservations for Holiday Parties.

Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more. Enchant Christmas is now accepting reservations for Holiday Parties. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus – Santa is ready for holiday photos and Mrs. Claus will lead story time for the little ones.

Food and Beverage – Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone.,

– Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone., Ice-Skating Trail – Enchant features an Ice-Skating Trail adorned with spectacular light displays. Rent a pair of skates at the event and take a glide with your loved ones.

Grab tickets online!

Christmas lights you can’t miss this weekend!

Holidays at the Arboretum

When: Until Dec 31, 2021

Where: 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

Info: 214-515-6615 | dallasarboretum.org

One of the best things to do this weekend, and every year in Dallas!

Holidays at the Arboretum features the 12 Days of Christmas brought to life with elaborate animatronics in magical, 25-ft tall Victorian gazebos. Explore the Christmas village, featuring an authentic German Christmas pyramid. Visit Santa Claus and enjoy all of the entertainment, shopping, food & beverage options the Dallas Arboretum has to offer. Plus, there’s a new 50-foot tall musical tree with 42,000 lights and holiday tunes playing non-stop!

RADIANCE! Featuring FROZEN in Frisco

When: Until January 1, 2022

Where: Riders Field, 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco

Info: radiancechristmas.com

Drive-thru 1.5 mile-long holiday light spectacular of over 3 million top-of-the-line RGB lights and a winter carnival with bumper cars on ice, snow ball toss and a ferris wheel. Take note that the drive-thru portion is not in your our car, you park your care and ride-through in a theme park-style vehicle ride.

Enchant Christmas (Dallas)

When: Until January 2, 2022

Where: Fair Park at 1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd., Dallas

Info: enchantchristmas.com

Enchant has Christmas lights, a Christmas carnival, ice-skating and more. This is the winter wonderland you’ve been dreaming of.

Vitruvian Lights

When: Until January 2, 2022 | Available daily from 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park at 3875 Ponte Ave., Addison

Info: udr.com/vitruvian-park/vitruvian-park-events/

With over 1.5 million sparking LED lights and more than 550 trees, the display is truly magical. This is a self-guided walk-through experience.

The official opening ceremony for Vitruvian Lights – Holiday Lights Spectacular will be on November 27 at 6 pm. The merriment continues with a performance by the Jordan Kahn Orchestra. The event also includes gourmet food trucks, sweet treats, FREE photos with Santa, classic holiday characters, an elf balloon artist, and more.

Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort

When: Until January 2

Where: 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine

Info: christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com

This immersive Christmas experience is unlike any other you’ll find in Texas — only here can you go tubing, ice skating (around a 6,000-ft rink!) and even build a snowman all at once in our great state this holiday season!

There’s a lot more to see at the Gaylord Texan Resort than just Christmas lights. Expect holiday activities and endless hours of Christmas fun including ice-skating and snow tubing, as well as Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf, an immersive multi-sensory experience and adventure to save Buddy the Elf!

Looking for more local holiday events? Here’s your ultimate guide!

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Masquerade on Market Street

3eleven Kitchen and Cocktails is hosting a Masquerade New Years Eve party. Join from 10 pm – 2 am in your best looking gown and Masquerade Mask.

Dec 31, 2021 | More info

North Market St., Dallas

Texas Holdem Poker

Jan 2, 2022 | More info

The Revel Patio Grill, Frisco

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

Through Jan 2, 2022 | jurassicworldexhibition.com

Grandscape at The Colony

Trains at NorthPark

Until Jan 2, 2022 | thetrainsatnorthpark.com

NorthPark, Dallas

Dinosaurs Live!

10 animatronic dinosaurs lurk along a natural trail.

Through Feb 21, 2022 | heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live

Heard Museum, McKinney

Immersive Van Gogh

Visit this mindblowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work.

Through Jan 3 | dallasvangogh.com/about/

Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

The FRIENDS Experience

The couch and Central Perk are all yours for recreating your favorite moments from the sitcom on Instagram!

Through Jan 17 | friendstheexperience.com/dallas

The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX