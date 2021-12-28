A peak in COVID-19 cases was anticipated by state officials over the holiday season, especially as the omicron variant has established itself as one of the most highly contagious variants of COVID-19 yet.

Collin County initially showed little movement in the way of COVID cases on December 25 (0 new cases, with a seven-day average of 208 cases).

However, December 27 numbers indicated a spike in new cases (1842 new cases, with a seven-day average of 373 cases)

As of December 27, an estimated 748,114 people (79.22% of the Collin County population) are vaccinated with one at least dose, and an estimated 658,844 people (69.77% of the Collin County population) are fully vaccinated. Collin County in the sixth most vaccinated county (out of 254) in the state of Texas.

On December 28, Dallas County raised it’s COVID-19 threat level from orange to red.

COVID-19 omicron variant: what are the symptoms?

Here are the most common symptoms to watch for in the omicron variant of COVID-19 for the remainder of the holiday season: