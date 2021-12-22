If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need.

Christmas Eve on the Green

When: December 24, 5:30 p.m.

Where: 970 Garden Park Dr, Allen

More Info: Click here

Each year, Tangible Grace Fellowship Church continues a Watters Creek tradition by bringing Christmas Eve to The Green! Treasure this joyful family experience singing Christmas carols by candlelight from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

Santa is at Watters Creek!

When: December 24

Where: 970 Garden Park Dr, Allen

You still have a chance to meet Santa before he takes off in his sleigh to deliver toys all night! Visit Santa in his magical Bavarian Village for photos and wishes. Reservations are recommended, and walk-in visits are offered as space allows. Make your reservations here!

Christmas at St. Andrew – Candlelight Service

When: December 23 – 24

Where: St. Andrew Methodist Church OR online

More info: standrewumc.org/Christmas

If you’re looking for a beautiful Christmas church service, then attending a candlelight service at St. Andrew is one of the best things to do this weekend!

On December 23-24, join St. Andrew online or in person for beautiful worship at the Christmas Candlelight Services. The service will conclude with the traditional lighting of the candles and singing “Silent Night” together.

Cirque Música Holiday Spectacular

When: December 24, 3 – 7 PM, or December 26, 5 – 9 PM

Where: Comerica Center – 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX

More info: cirquemusica.com/holiday-spectacular

Looking for something different in the Christmas shuffle? The Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is one of the best things to do this weekend!

The Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular Tour is an all-new production will feature some of the greatest holiday songs of all time performed with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica. This is a delightfully unique way to ring in Christmas weekend with your family!

The Light Park in Grand Prairie

When: Dec 24 (5:30 PM), or Dec 25 (5:30 PM), or Dec 26 (5:30 PM)

Where: Lone Star Park (Parking Lot) – 1000 Lone Star Pkwy., Grand Prairie, TX

More info: www.TheLightPark.com

This drive-thru Christmas lights show is worth the trip, as it’s one of the best things to do this weekend if you want more lights!

This Christmas lights attraction a bit more of a drive… but it is so worth it! This electric holiday attraction features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of music and includes entertainment while you wait.

Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Christmas Journey

When: Now through January 2, 2022

Where: Choctaw Stadium – 1000 Ballpark Way. Arlington, TX 76011

More info: elfontheshelfjourney.com/dallas

The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey promises to be one of the best things to do this weekend in Dallas!

The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey is at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington with a one-of-a-kind, open-air experience to spread a Texas-sized serving of Christmas cheer!

Join Santa’s elves on an immersive quest to collect the ingredients for Christmas Spirit, as you and your elf-loving crew magically shrink down to elf size and embark on a journey through twinkling wonderlands!

Santa at The Star

When: Until December 24, 2022

Where: The Star in Frisco

More info: thestardistrict.com/santa

The fifth annual Dallas Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza powered by Reliant at The Star in Frisco. | James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Santa’s visitors have the opportunity to take a photograph with him inside his custom Dallas Cowboys cottage. Photo packages include a printed 5×7 photo and an exclusive Cowboys gift for each child.

Santa’s cottage is located centrally in The Star District at 3620 The Star Blvd, Suite 1205 (across from Ascension). Parking is available in the Silver Parking Garage located off of Gaylord Parkway.

Click here to book your visit with Santa!

The Dancing Santas in Deerfield are just one of the many festive sights to see at this North Texas landmark of Christmas lights. Definitely one of the best things to do this weekend in Dallas if you haven’t already!

Take a drive through Deerfield to see the lights

While there are many great areas to see great Christmas lights, one of the best is the Deerfield Plano Christmas Lights. From the dancing Santas, to a house with a lit-up giant wheel, to a whole street snyched up to music, there’s no argument that the Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano are spectacular.

But now that it’s become so popular, navigating it can be a bit of a challenge.

Never fear! We have a guide for that.

Here we bring you our top tips (as well as everything else you need to know) for making your trip to Deerfield Plano a merry one.

Enchant

When: Until January 2

Where: Esplanade at Fair Park, Dallas

More info: enchantchristmas.com

Enchant will be one of the most magical things to do this weekend in Dallas that your family can try! | Enchant Christmas, LLC

Prepare to be captivated by the holiday season as Enchant, a whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village! Known for transporting guests to a world of festive wonder, Enchant is proud to present The Great Search, the first in a series of five fascinating adventures.

Within Enchant Christmas, a world of Christmas wonder awaits holiday revelers in the form of these festive activities:

The Christmas Light Maze – “The Great Search” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing gifts.

– “The Great Search” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing gifts. Christmas Market – Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com.

– Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com. Star Experiences – Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more. Enchant Christmas is now accepting reservations for Holiday Parties.

Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more. Enchant Christmas is now accepting reservations for Holiday Parties. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus – Santa is ready for holiday photos and Mrs. Claus will lead story time for the little ones.

Food and Beverage – Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone.,

– Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone., Ice-Skating Trail – Enchant features an Ice-Skating Trail adorned with spectacular light displays. Rent a pair of skates at the event and take a glide with your loved ones.

Grab tickets online!

Christmas lights you can’t miss this weekend!

Holidays at the Arboretum

When: Until Dec 31, 2021

Where: 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

Info: 214-515-6615 | dallasarboretum.org

One of the best things to do this weekend, and every year in Dallas!

Holidays at the Arboretum features the 12 Days of Christmas brought to life with elaborate animatronics in magical, 25-ft tall Victorian gazebos. Explore the Christmas village, featuring an authentic German Christmas pyramid. Visit Santa Claus and enjoy all of the entertainment, shopping, food & beverage options the Dallas Arboretum has to offer. Plus, there’s a new 50-foot tall musical tree with 42,000 lights and holiday tunes playing non-stop!

Lights on the Farm

When: Until December 26, weekends only, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano

Tickets/info: here

Walk-through holiday light display at the Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano featuring over one million lights in festive yuletide displays. (Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

We think Lights on the Farm is Plano’s best family-friendly Christmas event. Click here to find out why.

RADIANCE! Featuring FROZEN in Frisco

When: Until January 1, 2022

Where: Riders Field, 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco

Info: radiancechristmas.com

Drive-thru 1.5 mile-long holiday light spectacular of over 3 million top-of-the-line RGB lights and a winter carnival with bumper cars on ice, snow ball toss and a ferris wheel. Take note that the drive-thru portion is not in your our car, you park your care and ride-through in a theme park-style vehicle ride.

Enchant Christmas (Dallas)

When: Until January 2, 2022

Where: Fair Park at 1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd., Dallas

Info: enchantchristmas.com

Enchant has Christmas lights, a Christmas carnival, ice-skating and more. This is the winter wonderland you’ve been dreaming of.

Vitruvian Lights

When: Until January 2, 2022 | Available daily from 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park at 3875 Ponte Ave., Addison

Info: udr.com/vitruvian-park/vitruvian-park-events/

With over 1.5 million sparking LED lights and more than 550 trees, the display is truly magical. This is a self-guided walk-through experience.

The official opening ceremony for Vitruvian Lights – Holiday Lights Spectacular will be on November 27 at 6 pm. The merriment continues with a performance by the Jordan Kahn Orchestra. The event also includes gourmet food trucks, sweet treats, FREE photos with Santa, classic holiday characters, an elf balloon artist, and more.

Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza

When: Every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. until Dec. 18

Where: Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star in Frisco

More info: thestardistrict.com/christmas/

The show begins with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree, lit with digital LED lights and leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Rookie Squad, Dallas Cowboys Drumline, mascot Rowdy, Santa, and special Dallas Cowboys guest appearances.

See The Burkman Holiday House (and tune in on ABC!)

When: All December through the holidays

Where: 3809 Hazelhurst Drive, Frisco, TX

Info: localprofile.com/2020/12/15/friscos-burkman-family-to-compete-on-national-holiday-reality-show/

3809 Hazelhurst Drive is the best neighborhood holiday light display in Frisco. So good they will featured on “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on ABC, the season premier airs November 28. The owners of this house are known for their spectacular style: over 25,000 lights, a giant Santa, a gingerbread house, polar bears, reindeer, penguins, and even a llama or two.

Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort

When: Until January 2

Where: 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine

Info: christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com

This immersive Christmas experience is unlike any other you’ll find in Texas — only here can you go tubing, ice skating (around a 6,000-ft rink!) and even build a snowman all at once in our great state this holiday season!

There’s a lot more to see at the Gaylord Texan Resort than just Christmas lights. Expect holiday activities and endless hours of Christmas fun including ice-skating and snow tubing, as well as Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf, an immersive multi-sensory experience and adventure to save Buddy the Elf!

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Live Screening of “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Dec 24 | theartparktrinitygroves.com

ArtPark at Trinity Groves

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

Through Jan 2, 2022 | jurassicworldexhibition.com

Grandscape at The Colony

Trains at NorthPark

Until Jan 2, 2022 | thetrainsatnorthpark.com

NorthPark, Dallas

Immersive Van Gogh

Visit this mindblowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work.

Through Jan 3 | dallasvangogh.com/about/

Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

The FRIENDS Experience

The couch and Central Perk are all yours for recreating your favorite moments from the sitcom on Instagram!

Through Jan 17 | friendstheexperience.com/dallas

The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX

Dinosaurs Live!

10 animatronic dinosaurs lurk along a natural trail.

Through Feb 21, 2022 | heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live

Heard Museum, McKinney