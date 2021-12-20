Looking to shop local, shop small, and to shop Frisco this Christmas?

Here are the best local shops in Frisco if you’re looking for the best shopping in Frisco TX to complete your gift quest this season.

Shopping in Frisco TX: Flea Style

(972) 292-9510 | 6765 Winning Dr Ste 830, Frisco

Flea Style will offer shoppers all sorts of vintage-style goodies if they’re shopping in Frisco TX | Image courtesy of Flea Style

Founded in 2009 by former lifestyle editor Brittany Cobb, Flea Style offers a premium selection of goods provided by more than 80 vendors. Their vintage, handmade, and unique wares have been featured on several publications such as D Magazine, the Dallas Morning News, WFAA, and NBC, as well as appearances with Vogue and CW. If you spend $25, they’ll wrap your gift for free!

Flea Style also features an eatery called Heirloom Haul with a menu inspired by the antique flea market tea rooms Cobb visited as a child. You can reserve the space for your next birthday, brunch, or holiday party!

Shopping in Frisco TX: Frisco Mercantile

(972) 712-7300 | 8980 Preston Rd, Frisco

Shopping in Frisco TX? You have to check out Frisco Mercantile!

Host to over 250 vendors, Frisco Mercantile is a must stop for gift shopping. Here, you can find a menagerie of items from clothing to kitchen wares to soaps to vinyl. With a flea or farmers market feel, this place will surely be a shopping list favorite!

Shopping in Frisco TX: Tumbleweed TexStyles

(469) 591-1836 | 7511 Main St., Suite A120, Frisco

Ever walk by someone wearing a blue shirt with the shape of Texas filled out with city names on it? Or maybe a yellow one with “Texas Chica” in the Topo Chico font? If you’re a native Texan, you would probably recognize several designs from the extremely popular Tumbleweed TexStyles brand. Started by two teachers in Frisco, what began as a small passion project has turned into collaborations with nationally known brands such as Whataburger and Dr. Pepper and a Downtown Frisco brick-and-mortar store.

Paper Affair

(469) 362-5400 | 6959 Lebanon Rd Space 116, Frisco

Need custom vinyl or embroidery work done? Paper Affair has you covered. Their most popular items are their personalized wooden cutting boards and glassware. Customize your board with family names, sweet kitchen-y phrases, and even pick out the size, finish, and optional handle options for these beautiful boards! You can find their Frisco location in the Shops of Starwood.

Shopping in Frisco TX: Cute Crush

(949) 527-0357 | 9292 Warren Pkwy, Suite 220, Frisco

This place seriously is the cutest that shopping in Frisco TX has to offer.

Is there a person on your list obsessed with Korean and Japanese culture, goods, and arts? Cute Crush has imported goods, stationery, plush, and accessories. They even have Pokémon collectors cards and officially licensed k-pop merchandise! Check out their lineup today.

Shopping in Frisco TX: Heart’s Desire

(972) 335-1800 | 4760 Preston Rd Ste 200, Frisco

With over 4,000 products and nearly 100 vendors, Hearts Desire has tons of options for your gifting needs this year. Their most popular products are their dishes, platters, silverware, and other kitchen and dining essentials. For over twenty-five years, Hearts Desire has been serving their customers and their community. (They also offer complimentary gift wrap!)

Shopping in Frisco TX: Frisco Craft Studio

(214) 682-8233 | 15222 King Rd #702, Frisco

Need a personalized gift for that special someone? Frisco Craft Studio can help! They use vinyl, sublimation, and laser printing to make quality products such as stickers, shirts, tier trays, and much more. Gift a housewarming Zip Code ornament or snag an initialized baking pan! Swing by their store on King Road.

Shopping in Frisco TX: Summer Moon Coffee

(469) 294-0117 | 6943 Main St, Frisco

If you’re walking in the Rail District of Frisco, chances are you’ve peered into the window of a very popular coffee shop: Summer Moon Coffee. Lucky for northern DFW citizens, this beloved Austin establishment has three locations, and one of them is in downtown Frisco.

While you’re waiting for your wood-fired coffee concoction, peruse their selection of t-shirts, candles, hats, stickers, mugs, glasses, and other merch that your coffee obsessed friends would love.

They also carry bags of their very popular roast, as well as bottles of Moon Milk, their secret recipe ingredient they use to make their drinks.

Shopping in Frisco TX: Blue Door Boutique

(214) 705-7701 | 4000 Legacy Drive, Frisco

This little boutique has a little bit of everything if it’s clothing you’re looking for. Whatever the style it is you’re shopping for (or trying to figure out!) the ladies at the Blue Door Boutique are ready to help and offer their insight.

Worth the trip: Odin Leather Goods + Provisions

(972) 410-0532 | 5768 Grandscape Blvd Suite 115, The Colony

Ok, so this one’s technically not in Frisco. But if you’re in a bind looking for a gift for a guy in your life, this spot in the Colony isn’t too far out of the way. But even if it was, it’s so worth it.

While traipsing around Grandscape in the Colony, you’ll notice a leather goods shop. Step into Odin Leather Goods + Provisions and smell the handcrafted, specially made wallets, bags, belts, luggage tags, key chains, and much more. Besides their handmade goods, they also curate a selection of American wares such as cocktail mixers, men’s body care, shave soaps, and perfumes.

Looking to shop local in Plano or McKinney?