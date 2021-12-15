If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need.

How does the song go? “Just one more sleep ’til Christmas?” In this case, it’s just one more weekend ’til Christmas! And we’ve got plenty of the best things do this weekend in Dallas for you until then (if your shopping list doesn’t already!)

So keep reading for the 10+ best things to do this weekend in Dallas (and beyond), followed by even more of the best things to do this weekend. There’s a lot!

Khruangbin performs in Deep Ellum

When: December 17, doors open at 7 pm

Where: The Factory in Deep Ellum

More info: Click here

Houston-based band, Khruangbin. | Wikimedia Commons

Khruangbin is coming to Dallas with KXT 97.1, presented by Nick Hakim. The a trio from Houston blends genres like classic soul, rock, and psychedelia. They’ve done two collaborations with native Forth Worth singer, Leon Bridges.

Tickets are $50 each, and the concert is at The Factory in Deep Ellum, formerly known as The Bomb Factory. Doors open at 7 pm, and the show starts at 8 pm.

Holidays at The Heard

When: December 17 – 18, from 6 pm to 9 pm

Where: The Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney

More info: Click here

Holidays at the Heard is one of the best things to do this weekend in Dallas if you know a dino lover!

Bundle up your family, get out of the house, and experience the most unique family-friendly holiday event in North Texas. Holidays at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary will bring the beauty of the holiday season into nature!

Holiday lights and décor accentuate a lovely half-mile Heard nature trail. Your family will be enchanted by this nighttime hike through the woods. Also, you’ll get a glimpse of the Dinosaurs Live! exhibit along the trail. Live, festive music will delight audiences under the stars in the Heard outdoor amphitheater.

Hope In The Heartland

When: December 17 – 19

Where: Courtyard Theater Plano

More info: Click here

Can’t go wrong with a touching local musical on your list of things to do this weekend in Dallas with your family.

From award winning songwriters, Chris & Diane Machen, comes the exciting new Bluegrass Musical, “Hope In The Heartland.”

This show is based on the amazing true story of one young family’s struggle to survive the hardships of the Great Depression, and the faith that carried them through. It’s heartfelt, joyful and inspiring!

Stories with Santa

When: December 18th, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm

Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall

More info: Click here

Have you met Santa yet? No? Run (don’t walk) to Legacy Hall as one of your things to do this weekend in Dallas.

Bring the family to experience the Hall-iday magic with stories read by Santa Claus in the Box Garden at 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Santa is bringing extra magic this year with a live reindeer! Children can visit the Letters to Santa Station by Collin County Moms or head to the Mallow Box Marshmallow Decorating Station.

Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

When: December 18th at 8:30 pm

Where: Legacy Hall in Legacy West

More info: Click here

Attendees are invited to slip on their best holiday sweater (onesie or costume) for a self-guided Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl through the three floors and five bars of Legacy Hall.

Tickets are $45 per person and include five specialty drinks, one souvenir holiday glass, a General Admission ticket to The Elton John’s tribute show and access to the after party.

Plano Symphony Orchestra: Home For The Holidays

When + Where: December 18, 4 pm at Frisco High School; December 19 at 4 pm at Christ United Methodist Church in Plano

More info: Click here!

Fela will be performing with the Plano Symphony Orchestra | Photo courtesy of PSO

Enjoy inspirational, patriotic, jazz, Broadway, pops, and Christmas music with the Plano Symphony and the Vocal Majority! Santa may even pay a visit, so don’t miss it!

The Plano Symphony Orchestra will be joined by Vocal Majority for its annual holiday performances. Also joining is Fela, a singer and actress who came to prominence performing alongside Mexican superstar Alejandro Fernandez.

Admission ranges from $30 – $40. Students attend for $15.

Concerts By The Pond at St. Andrew Methodist Church

Where: St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano

When: December 18-20, food trucks open at 5:30 pm each night

More info: Click here

If you’re looking for Christmas music, food trucks, and a family-friendly but fun time, Concerts By the Pond is the way to go with things to do this weekend in Dallas!

You’re in for a weekend chock-full of Christmas concerts at St. Andrew United Methodist Church!

On December 18, the St. Andrew Band, featuring Josh and Krista Miller, presents “A Rockin’ Christmas,” a night of Christmas classics, complete with special guests.

On December 19, St. Andrew partners with Dallas Theater Center to present, “A Rhythm and Blues Christmas,” featuring Liz Mikel and Alex Organ, both members of the Dee and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company of the Tony Award winning Dallas Theater Center. The duo will present an entertaining evening of Christmas music with a Motown flair.

On December 20, Imperial Brass presents “A Jazzy Christmas,” featuring jazzy holiday favorites for the whole family.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Where: Art Centre Theatre, Plano

When: December 19

More info: Click here

A hilarious Christmas classic, and a must-see as one of your things to do this weekend in Dallas.

In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids–probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem – and the fun – when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on!

This delightful comedy is adapted from the best-selling Young Adult book, and has become a holiday staple for groups across the United States! Features plenty of great roles for children and adults, a few favorite Christmas Carols, and a lot of laughs! Presented by Art Centre Theatre.

Scrooge! The Musical

Where: Willow Bend Center of the Arts, Rodenbaugh Theatre

When: December 15-19

More info: ntpa.org/event/scrooge

This Plano Christmas Tradition features a fast-paced and fun full-length live musical production, Pre-show Christmas Carols, and MORE!

North Texas Performing Arts Community Theatre proudly announces its Christmas Tradition “Scrooge, The Musical,” a show by award-winning songwriter, Leslie Bricusse, creator of the musical versions of “Jekyll & Hyde” and “Willy Wonka”. Receiving four Academy Award nominations and five Golden Globe nominations in its movie version, “Scrooge” closely follows the plot of Charles Dickens’ acclaimed book, A Christmas Carol.

This wonderful Plano Christmas Tradition now in its 11th year has been critically acclaimed and plays to sell-out crowds.

Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Christmas Journey

When: Now through January 2, 2022

Where: Choctaw Stadium – 1000 Ballpark Way. Arlington, TX 76011

More info: elfontheshelfjourney.com/dallas

The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey promises to be one of the best things to do this weekend in Dallas!

The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey is at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington with a one-of-a-kind, open-air experience to spread a Texas-sized serving of Christmas cheer!

Join Santa’s elves on an immersive quest to collect the ingredients for Christmas Spirit, as you and your elf-loving crew magically shrink down to elf size and embark on a journey through twinkling wonderlands!

Santa at The Star

When: Until December 24, 2022

Where: The Star in Frisco

More info: thestardistrict.com/santa

The fifth annual Dallas Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza powered by Reliant at The Star in Frisco. | James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Santa’s visitors have the opportunity to take a photograph with him inside his custom Dallas Cowboys cottage. Photo packages include a printed 5×7 photo and an exclusive Cowboys gift for each child.

Santa’s cottage is located centrally in The Star District at 3620 The Star Blvd, Suite 1205 (across from Ascension). Parking is available in the Silver Parking Garage located off of Gaylord Parkway.

Click here to book your visit with Santa!

The Legacy North Pole at Legacy West

When: Until December 23

Where: Legacy West, Plano

Info: www.legacywest.com/legacynorthpole

Immerse yourself in a world of family-friendly things to do this weekend at Legacy West… uh, we mean, the North Pole! One of the most Insta-friendly things to do this weekend in Dallas. | Courtesy of Legacy West

The Legacy North Pole offers your holiday favorites mixed with some new classics for a family-friendly holiday experience. From ‘Mistletoe Mall’ pop-ups to access to the top-secret list at “Naughty & Nice Cafe”, Legacy North Pole is sure to provide a reason for this season’s celebrations.

Here are just a few of the holiday cheer-filled events that will be taking place at Legacy North Pole this holiday season:

Story Time with Mrs. Claus – Join Mrs. Claus for storytime at the Legacy North Pole! Hosted by local photographer Misty Hoyt, Mrs. Claus will be reading stories every 30 minutes at Sleigh All Day on Saturdays throughout the holiday season.

– Join Mrs. Claus for storytime at the Legacy North Pole! Hosted by local photographer Misty Hoyt, Mrs. Claus will be reading stories every 30 minutes at Sleigh All Day on Saturdays throughout the holiday season. Complimentary Gift Wrapping – This year is all about being together and creating holiday memories. Stop by ‘Sleigh All Day’ from Black Friday through Christmas to enlist Santa’s helpers in making the presents under the tree even more exciting! Available Friday – Sunday, complimentary gift wrapping will be offered for guests (limited to two gifts per person).

Read more about what all this magical experience promises!

The Dancing Santas in Deerfield are just one of the many festive sights to see at this North Texas landmark of Christmas lights. Definitely one of the best things to do this weekend in Dallas if you haven’t already!

Take a drive through Deerfield to see the lights

While there are many great areas to see great Christmas lights, one of the best is the Deerfield Plano Christmas Lights. From the dancing Santas, to a house with a lit-up giant wheel, to a whole street snyched up to music, there’s no argument that the Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano are spectacular.

But now that it’s become so popular, navigating it can be a bit of a challenge.

Never fear! We have a guide for that.

Here we bring you our top tips (as well as everything else you need to know) for making your trip to Deerfield Plano a merry one.

Enchant

When: Until January 2

Where: Esplanade at Fair Park, Dallas

More info: enchantchristmas.com

Enchant will be one of the most magical things to do this weekend in Dallas that your family can try! | Enchant Christmas, LLC

Prepare to be captivated by the holiday season as Enchant, a whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village! Known for transporting guests to a world of festive wonder, Enchant is proud to present The Great Search, the first in a series of five fascinating adventures.

Within Enchant Christmas, a world of Christmas wonder awaits holiday revelers in the form of these festive activities:

The Christmas Light Maze – “The Great Search” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing gifts.

– “The Great Search” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing gifts. Christmas Market – Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com.

– Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com. Star Experiences – Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more. Enchant Christmas is now accepting reservations for Holiday Parties.

Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more. Enchant Christmas is now accepting reservations for Holiday Parties. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus – Santa is ready for holiday photos and Mrs. Claus will lead story time for the little ones.

Food and Beverage – Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone.,

– Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone., Ice-Skating Trail – Enchant features an Ice-Skating Trail adorned with spectacular light displays. Rent a pair of skates at the event and take a glide with your loved ones.

Grab tickets online!

Christmas lights you can’t miss this weekend!

Holidays at the Arboretum

When: Until Dec 31, 2021

Where: 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

Info: 214-515-6615 | dallasarboretum.org

One of the best things to do this weekend, and every year in Dallas!

Holidays at the Arboretum features the 12 Days of Christmas brought to life with elaborate animatronics in magical, 25-ft tall Victorian gazebos. Explore the Christmas village, featuring an authentic German Christmas pyramid. Visit Santa Claus and enjoy all of the entertainment, shopping, food & beverage options the Dallas Arboretum has to offer. Plus, there’s a new 50-foot tall musical tree with 42,000 lights and holiday tunes playing non-stop!

Lights on the Farm

When: Until December 26, weekends only, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano

Tickets/info: here

Walk-through holiday light display at the Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano featuring over one million lights in festive yuletide displays. (Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

We think Lights on the Farm is Plano’s best family-friendly Christmas event. Click here to find out why.

RADIANCE! Featuring FROZEN in Frisco

When: Until January 1, 2022

Where: Riders Field, 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco

Info: radiancechristmas.com

Drive-thru 1.5 mile-long holiday light spectacular of over 3 million top-of-the-line RGB lights and a winter carnival with bumper cars on ice, snow ball toss and a ferris wheel. Take note that the drive-thru portion is not in your our car, you park your care and ride-through in a theme park-style vehicle ride.

Enchant Christmas (Dallas)

When: Until January 2, 2022

Where: Fair Park at 1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd., Dallas

Info: enchantchristmas.com

Enchant has Christmas lights, a Christmas carnival, ice-skating and more. This is the winter wonderland you’ve been dreaming of.

Vitruvian Lights

When: Until January 2, 2022 | Available daily from 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park at 3875 Ponte Ave., Addison

Info: udr.com/vitruvian-park/vitruvian-park-events/

With over 1.5 million sparking LED lights and more than 550 trees, the display is truly magical. This is a self-guided walk-through experience.

The official opening ceremony for Vitruvian Lights – Holiday Lights Spectacular will be on November 27 at 6 pm. The merriment continues with a performance by the Jordan Kahn Orchestra. The event also includes gourmet food trucks, sweet treats, FREE photos with Santa, classic holiday characters, an elf balloon artist, and more.

Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza

When: Every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. until Dec. 18

Where: Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star in Frisco

More info: thestardistrict.com/christmas/

The show begins with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree, lit with digital LED lights and leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Rookie Squad, Dallas Cowboys Drumline, mascot Rowdy, Santa, and special Dallas Cowboys guest appearances.

See The Burkman Holiday House (and tune in on ABC!)

When: All December through the holidays

Where: 3809 Hazelhurst Drive, Frisco, TX

Info: localprofile.com/2020/12/15/friscos-burkman-family-to-compete-on-national-holiday-reality-show/

3809 Hazelhurst Drive is the best neighborhood holiday light display in Frisco. So good they will featured on “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on ABC, the season premier airs November 28. The owners of this house are known for their spectacular style: over 25,000 lights, a giant Santa, a gingerbread house, polar bears, reindeer, penguins, and even a llama or two.

Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort

When: Until January 2

Where: 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine

Info: christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com

This immersive Christmas experience is unlike any other you’ll find in Texas — only here can you go tubing, ice skating (around a 6,000-ft rink!) and even build a snowman all at once in our great state this holiday season!

There’s a lot more to see at the Gaylord Texan Resort than just Christmas lights. Expect holiday activities and endless hours of Christmas fun including ice-skating and snow tubing, as well as Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf, an immersive multi-sensory experience and adventure to save Buddy the Elf!

Looking for more local holiday events? Here’s your ultimate guide!

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Big Fish

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, BIG FISH tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest…and then some!

Dec 16 – 19 | Buy tickets

Fairview Youth Theatre

Frisco Chorale Holiday Concert

Dec 17 at 7 pm | Buy tickets

First United Methodist Church, Frisco

LeAnn Rimes: Home for the Holidays

Dec. 17 | Buy tickets

Winspear Opera House

A Christmas Concert with David Gaschen

Did you know Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera lives in Frisco? Hear David Gaschen sing Broadway and Christmas tunes at the Nack Theater!

Dec 18 at 2 pm & 7 pm | Buy tickets

Nack Theater, Frisco

A Very Jazzy Christmas

Enjoy the holiday music of Eddie Crocetti Jazz at the plaza in front of Frogg Coffee Bar & Creperie on Watters Creek Blvd.

Dec. 18 from 1 – 3 pm | More info

The Nutcracker – Frisco Performance

Join Clara in her magical dream… A night filled with dancing dolls and bears, an exciting battle, sparkling snowflakes, and a journey into the enchanted Land of the Sweets. Don’t miss this holiday favorite!

Dec 18 at 5:30 pm | Buy tickets

Centennial High School, Frisco

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

Through Jan 2, 2022 | jurassicworldexhibition.com

Grandscape at The Colony

Dinosaurs Live!

10 animatronic dinosaurs lurk along a natural trail.

Through Feb 21, 2022 | heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live

Heard Museum, McKinney

Trains at NorthPark

Until Jan 2, 2022 | thetrainsatnorthpark.com

NorthPark, Dallas

Immersive Van Gogh

Visit this mindblowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work.

Through Jan 3 | dallasvangogh.com/about/

Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

The FRIENDS Experience

The couch and Central Perk are all yours for recreating your favorite moments from the sitcom on Instagram!

Through Jan 17 | friendstheexperience.com/dallas

The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX