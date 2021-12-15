This holiday season, make your gifts sparkle brightest with the help of Diamonds Direct! Take advantage of special financing with 0% APR for 5 years at both their Dallas and Frisco locations, now through December 30. This incredible opportunity is the perfect chance to spoil your loved ones (or even yourself) this holiday season!

These diamond studs are begging to go under your tree.

Don’t miss this special opportunity as you shop extended collections featuring fashion jewelry, one of a kind engagement rings, wedding bands, and so much more. But hurry in, because this amazing event is taking place for this limited time only!

Click here for more information or contact Diamonds Direct at either of their DFW locations for further assistance.

These pieces are as shiny as Diamonds Direct’s special financing right now.