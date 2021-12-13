Tis the season for holiday performances, and fortunately for us, Collin County boasts a lot of great ones! The spirit of Christmas is all around with these must-see Christmas shows that feature carols, classic theater productions, dancing, spectacular lights, and in one case, even live camels!
(In case you missed it, we also shared a list of where to find the best productions of The Nutcracker!)
The Gift of Christmas
Where: Prestonwood Baptist Church, Plano
When: December 10 – 19
Admission: Standard tickets $19-$39, Premium tickets $59
This visually stunning multimedia event is complete with special effects, a nearly 1,000-member cast and choir, live orchestra, flying angels and much more! Featuring camels and kings, flying angels and eye-popping virtual scenery, the Christmas story comes to life in a breathtaking way. A bold lighting and scenic design gives a unique look to inspire and engage the audience, enhancing the message of The Greatest Story Ever Told! The scenic pieces, costumes and choreography are highlighted by a brilliant, original musical score.
Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza
Where: The Star in Frisco
When: Every Friday and Saturday, Nov 19 – Dec 18, 6:00 pm
Admission: Free
This electrifying 20-minute show begins with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree, lit with digital LED lights, and leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Rookie Squad, Dallas Cowboys Drumline, mascot Rowdy, Santa, and special Dallas Cowboys guest appearances.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Where: Art Centre Theatre, Plano
When: December 10 – 19
Admission: $20 at door, $15 online
In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids–probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem – and the fun – when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on!
Home for the Holidays
Where: Christ United Methodist Church, Plano
When: December 19, 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Admission: $40 floor, $30 balcony (general seating)
The Plano Symphony Orchestra will be joined by Vocal Majority for this annual holiday performance. Vocal Majority has released more than two-dozen recordings that feature their diverse musical repertory, including sacred and inspirational, patriotic, time-honored barbershop, jazz, Broadway, pops, and Christmas. (Note: Home for the Holidays will also perform at Frisco High School on December 18 at 4:00 p.m.; $25 admission)
Christmas at the Cathedral: An Original Christmas Production
Where: Elevate Life Church, Frisco
When: December 18, 6:30 p.m. and December 19, 9 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 6:30 p.m.
Admission: Free
You’re invited to an immersive, fun, and all original Christmas show in Frisco: Christmas at the Cathedral production! The free, family-friendly production is designed with exciting elements including music, dancing, acting, and more. Kids will be able to take photos with Santa and make it snow with Elsa. It’s an unforgettable Christmas experience that will be fun for the entire family.
Scrooge – The Musical
Where: Two locations – The Courtyard Theatre and Willow Bend Center of the Arts
When: December 15-19
Admission: $20 general, $30 premium
NTPA Community Theatre presents “Scrooge – The Musical,” a fast-paced and fun full-length, live musical production. This classic Christmas show includes pre-show Christmas Carols, family fun, and more! This wonderful Plano Christmas Tradition, now in its 11th year, has been critically acclaimed and plays to sell-out crowds.