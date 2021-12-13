For the first time in recent history, the City of Plano has appointed an internal candidate to the position of fire chief. The City Council will ratify the decision to name Chris Biggerstaff the new Plano fire chief this evening, December 13.

Biggerstaff, who has served Plano Fire-Rescue as Assistant Chief of Emergency Services, will assume these new duties beginning on December 20.

Chief Biggerstaff joined the fire service on March 4, 1991, with the Garland Fire Department. On December 28, 1992, he continued his career as a firefighter at Plano Fire-Rescue, where he was awarded Rookie of the Year in 1993 and Officer of the Year in 2013. He has served the residents of Plano in every rank up to his current position.

Chris Biggerstaff, Plano’s new fire chief.

“Plano Fire Rescue will continue to define Excellence in the Fire service,” said City Manager Mark Israelson. “The chief sets the tone and vision for the department and we are excited that the best candidate to be the next fire chief in Plano was developed through the PFR ranks. Chris Biggerstaff is uniquely qualified to take the role as chief, and we have great expectations that he will keep PFR as the model fire department into the future.”

Biggerstaff will replace current Fire Chief Sam Greif, who recently moved to the Plano Municipal Center to assume responsibilities as Deputy City Manager over public safety, which includes fire-rescue, police, public safety communications, emergency management and animal services.