Have you ever dreamed about stepping into a painting? Now you can!

Promising swirling projections of color and light accompanied by swelling music, there are a few places to GOGH see the iconic work of artist Vincent Van Gogh this season in Dallas.

Other than the whole “I chopped my own ear off” thing, his work is deeply loved by many for a reason. It’s dreamy, vibrant, and we love those unique brushstrokes. Whether you’re drawn to The Starry Night, The Cafe Terrace at Night, or the Irises, his work continues to resonate with audiences across the world.

Van Gogh’s popularity is such that not one, but two Van Gogh exhibits are happening in Dallas this season. The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit and Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

Yes, we know. Those references are remarkably similar and thus, it’s a bit confusing. The unaffiliated shows both promise an unforgettable way to experience the beloved Dutch painter’s art, but with a few differences. So, which one should you attend?

We’re here to break it down for you.

When: November 3, 2021 – January 3, 2022

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Dallas, 507 S. Harwood Street

You can even do yoga at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Dallas!

Immersive Van Gogh brings 40 of the artist’s paintings to life from over 400 photos licensed from the world’s most prestigious museums. The Exhibit was created by Massimiliano Siccardi, whose work mesmerized over 2 million people in Paris, and was recently showcased in the Netflix series Emily in Paris.

With the help of 60,600 frames of video, 90,000,000 pixels, and 500,000+ cubic feet of projections, Immersive Van Gogh merges state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation to create an experience that has enthralled audiences in North America.

Audiences will experience an emotional and cathartic journey that explores Van Gogh’s art and life in a stream-of-consciousness narrative. From bright bursts of colors to moments of moodier introspection and everything in between, Immersive Van Gogh Dallas is a beautiful homage to this great artist and the legacy he left behind.

Know before you go:

Tickets for this exhibit can be purchased on their website, dallasvangogh.com. Prices start at $39.99.

The runtime of one experience is about 35 minutes. It runs on a continuous loop, and guests can stay for multiple viewings. Most guests stay for two to three viewings to experience all the varied aspects of the experience.

There’s a gift shop stocked with Van Gogh-themed goodies and apparel.

You can book a romantic, private date night experience here.

Immersive Van Gogh follows CDC guidelines, as well as its own enhanced Covid-19 protocols. They’re operating at a reduced capacity and have social distance markers, temperature checks, hands-free sanitization stations, contact tracing, a mandatory mask policy and more.

and more. Check out the FAQ page for more information.

When: October 6, 2021 – January 22, 2022

Where: Choctaw Stadium (formerly Globe Life Park), 1090 Ballpark Way, Arlington

Van Gogh: The immersive Experience in Arlington.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a 20,000 square foot light and sound spectacular featuring two-story projections of the artist’s most compelling works.

In addition to a spacious central area where the painter’s works stretch floor-to-ceiling, the experience includes separate galleries that chronicle his life, technique, and influence through informative panels, larger than life re-creations, and engaging interactives.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience also features a one of a kind Virtual Reality interactive, which guides you on a ten-minute journey through “A day in the life of the Artist.” (A VIP ticket is required for the VR experience.) Walk alongside Van Gogh during this peaceful, visually rich journey to discover the inspiration behind eight of his iconic works, including: Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles, and Starry Night Over The Rhone River.

Know before you go:

Plan for your immersive experience to last 60 to 75 minutes.

Tickets are for sale through Fever. Prices start at $34.90.

All ages are welcome.

Weekdays: 10am–7pm (last entry), weekends and holidays: 9am to 8pm (last entry)

Special parking is available for guests for $10.00, but only in Parking Lot E, which is very close to the exhibit entrance. You can find a map of the parking here.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Dallas offers private bookings perfectly suited to various kinds of groups and events (30+ people)

Masks are required . Other COVID-related safety measures can be found here.

. Other COVID-related safety measures can be found here. View a photo Gallery of the experience.

Dallas Museum of Art: Van Gogh and the Olive Groves

When: October 17, 2021 – February 6, 2022

Where: Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas

The Dallas Museum of Art’s newest exhibit, “Van Gogh and the Olive Groves,” is on display now!

If the dueling immersive experiences wasn’t confusing enough, a third Van Gogh exhibition, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves, was announced by the Dallas Museum of Art, set to run October 17 – February 6, 2022.

Unlike the previous two exhibitions, the DMA’s installation is dedicated to the artist’s actual works of art. “Olive Groves” is the first exhibition dedicated to the legendary artist’s important olive grove series, produced in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in the final year of his life. Co-organized by the DMA and the Van Gogh Museum, this groundbreaking presentation premieres in Dallas, the only North American venue, and will then travel to Amsterdam.

Know before you go:

Van Gogh and the Olive Groves requires a paid ticket for adults ($20), with discounts for seniors, students, and military. DMA Members and children 11 and under are free.

All visitors must first reserve a free general admission ticket for the DMA on their selected date. Guests will then be able to add on a matching exhibition ticket. An exhibition ticket alone will not permit entry to the DMA.

Masks are required. Additional COVID-related safety information and other general FAQs can be found here.

DMA Pop-up Spots – Grandscape | Fretz Park | Dallas

Have you seen our #VanGogh pop-ups yet? Pop by one of the locations around DFW to learn more about the art and life of this legendary painter. Share your pics with us using #VanGoghDMA!

The DMA’s Gogh exhibit is setting up pop-up spots around the DFW area featuring larger-than-life reproductions of the Dutch artist’s paintings, as well as interesting tidbits about the artist’s life and work. Find a pop-up near you.