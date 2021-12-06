While we love to indulge in high-calorie, naughty foods as much as the next person (you should, by the way), sometimes our bodies are screaming “give me something healthy, please!”

And you should probably listen, right? After all, nutritious, clean eating can mean a happier, healthier, more energetic you. At the very least, it will make you feel less guilty about the occasional bar food binge.

These 5 spots for healthy food in McKinney have chosen to keep their menus clean and nutritious, but that doesn’t mean they’re not packed with flavor. McKinney offers everything from tasty plant-based delights to scratch comfort food sourced straight from the farm, plus power-packed smoothies and freshly squeezed juices.

Healthy food in McKinney #1: Original ChopShop

041 S Custer Road | Suite 100

McKinney, TX 75070

Each of Original ChopShop’s bowls, salads and sandwiches are customizable. A gem of healthy food in McKinney! | Image courtesy of Original ChopShop

Food should not only taste good, but should make you feel good, too, right? At Original ChopShop, they believe that eating well leads to happiness. Thus, they serve good-tasting, nutritious food from whole ingredients made for everybody. Literally, every body – you can filter the menu by dietary restrictions, like vegan, gluten-free, or dairy free, soy free and more. Try a protein bowl, a salad, a sandwich or a superfruit parfait. Swing by for a healthful meal and be energized to take on the rest of your day.

Healthy food in McKinney #2: Patina Green Home and Market

116 N Tennessee Street | Suite 102

McKinney, TX 75069

Patina Green Spread | By Brandon Hurd

Sometimes eating healthy isn’t so much about calories as it is being mindful of where your food is coming from. With a passion for real farm-to-table food, Patina Green Home and Market offers fresh, organic food from local farmers with seasonally-inspired flavors and savory surprises that take it up a notch. For example, how about a sandwich that features hickory smoked ham, smoked cheddar, jalapeno peach jelly, jalapeno cheddar sourdough? It’s lunch-only here with an evolving seasonal menu, organic farm fresh produce, and house-made packaged foods to go. Bonus: It’s an adorable market, too! Be sure to peruse their ever-evolving mix of modern day and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces for the home.

Healthy food in McKinney #3: Vitality Bowls

3610 West University Drive | Suite 100

McKinney, TX 75071

Vitality Bowls is a powerhouse of healthy food in McKinney. | Courtesy of Vitality Bowls

Fresh, high-quality superfoods are the order of the day at Vitality Bowls. They specialize in making delicious açaí bowls, a thick blend of the açaí berry topped with organic granola and a selection of superfood ingredients. If you’re not into that, you’ll find a wide variety of other antioxidant-rich menu items like smoothies, fresh juices, soups, salads and paninis, all made to order. Bonus: there’s a kids menu, too!

Healthy food in McKinney #4: Salata

3540 West University Drive

McKinney, TX 75071

Salata offers great healthy food in McKinney. | Courtesy of Salata

Feeling like salad? You can “salad how you feel” at Salata, where they have over 50 fresh toppings and 12 signature dressings to choose from at their create-your-own salad and wrap bar. The all-natural ingredients are chopped fresh every morning and responsibly-sourced. Get creative and change it up with each visit, or develop a favorite go-to combination. Whatever you choose, salading at Salata means customized, nutritious fare entirely catered to you.

Healthy food in McKinney #5: I Love Juice Bar

301 N. Custer Road | Suite 100

McKinney, TX 75071

Don’t decline a call from this delightful spot for healthy food in McKinney, I Love Juice Bar. | Courtesy of I Love Juice Bar Nashville

Overwhelmingly vegetarian and gluten-free, I Love Juice Bar always uses 100% whole fruits and vegetables. This is an “I want to eat healthy and feel great” type of place, offering great-tasting, super-nutritious juices, smoothies and foods. Try the Healthy Blast Bowl or a Pineapple Cake Bowl, or get cozy with one of several warm and hearty soups. They have more than a dozen fresh juices and shots, and will fix you up with a full detoxifying Reset if you need one. The menu is diverse, creative, and undeniably good for you.

We’ve also found the healthiest places to eat in Frisco and in Plano!