Where: 2522 Stonebrook Pwky #825, Frisco, TX 75034

Hours:

Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday-Thursday 11-7

Friday 11-9

Saturday 10-9

Sunday 12-6

More info: www.thepaintedteacup.net

When you step inside The Painted Teacup, your eyes are met with delightful surprises all around, from the floor all the way up to the 32-foot ceilings. This is not your typical pottery painting studio; this is a whimsical world of creativity and imagination!

Unleash your inner artist (with a friend or two!) at the Painted Teacup in Frisco | Image courtesy of The Painted Teacup on Facebook

A beautiful blend of passion and right timing, The Painted Teacup opened two years ago at 2522 Stonebrook Parkway in West Frisco. Owner Caymen Hewitt developed the fun concept with her sister and her mother, all three of whom are lifelong artists and painters.

“Painting ceramics was a passion of mine for a long time,” says Caymen. “I began to wonder, ‘how can I turn this into a day job?’ That, combined with a difficult car accident a few years ago prompted me to live life to the fullest and go for it.”

The tight-knit female entrepreneurs designed the business to foster both creativity and connection. Whether it’s a planned group event or an impromptu date night, The Painted Teacup aspires to be a fun outing for both artists and non-artists alike.

The Painted Teacup in Frisco | Image courtesy of The Painted Teacup on Facebook

Every corner of the studio offers something of visual interest. Many of the items on the walls were painted by Caymen or another member of her family, while other items around the space are family heirlooms.

“There are a lot of special things tucked in around the studio,” said Caymen. “Even my regulars will say, ‘Oh I’m seeing that for the first time!’ It’s something that has been there the whole time, but there’s just so much to see when you enter the space. And that’s done with intention. We want your eyes to go everywhere and give you lots to draw inspiration from!”

Caymen’s father is British, and she spent many summers in England as a child. To that end, you’ll find many nods to British culture around the studio, including ceramic teacups and saucers waiting to be embellished by a paintbrush.

So, how does it work? Upon arrival, you select a piece of pottery from a wide selection of items ranging from coffee mugs to vases, animal figurines and decorative plates. A member of the studio team will provide everything you need to get started.

Create your own keepsake at the Painted Teacup in Frisco | Image courtesy of The Painted Teacup on Facebook

The price will vary depending on the pottery you choose, but Caymen says painters spend around $30 on average. There are no additional studio fees or firing fees, and your glazed pottery will be ready for pickup one week after your visit.

In the beginning, the experience included a cup of hot tea for their customers to enjoy while painting (pinkies up!). Unfortunately, COVID-19 put a damper on that element, but you’ll still find adorable teapots placed around the studio to give you British feels.

We have to talk about the chairs. Not the ones you’ll be sitting in, but rather, the antique ones hanging from the wall. “Members of my family collected the chairs from flea markets, estate sales, things like that,” said Caymen. “Each one has its own special history. They’re memorable, and serve as another source of inspiration for our painters.”

Grab a paintbrush and a snack at the Painted Teacup in Frisco | Image courtesy of The Painted Teacup on Facebook

And of course, in a place like this, you need an Instagram-worthy photo opp. Here, it’s the eye-catching umbrella attached to the wall, with colorful paint cans pouring “rain” over it. Named “My Thunder Paint Storm,” Caymen’s vision was for guests to stand under the umbrella to get out of the paint storm.

“I’ll never forget when I took a perfectly good umbrella and cut it in half to make the project come to life. It was about a five-day process, because I had to wait for each paint color that I dropped onto it to be fully dry before I could do the next one, otherwise the colors would mix. The project stained the front concrete of the Studio a bit, but I kind of love that. There are little footprints everywhere and markings where I traveled it around. It was a lot of fun.”

In 2020, with the onset of stay-at-home orders, Take-Home Kits were launched to keep The Painted Teacup afloat, and “boy, did it work,” says Caymen. Although the doors are wide open now, the kits proved to be popular so they remain an option for customers who prefer it.

“Many customers say they enjoy turning off the laptop, getting into their pajamas, and just taking their time with it. Sleepless at midnight? Paint for awhile. Stop by the Studio to select a piece, and I’ll send you home with paint and paintbrushes.”

Guests can look forward to Christmas items gracing the shelves this season. “We do Christmas really big around here, it’s a lot of fun,” said Caymen.

Parties are a big deal here, also. For grown-ups or children, there’s no limit to the imagination! They have set packages ready for you, but customizations are welcome; it’s just another way to be creative!

The Painted Teacup in Frisco also offers birthday parties | Image courtesy of The Painted Teacup on Facebook

Whether you choose to walk-in or make a table reservation, The Painted Teacup is THE PLACE to let creativity reign! The Studio is BYOB (whoop, whoop!), and they invite you to bring food as well. Pick up your favorite to-go order, pack a small cooler with beverages, and settle in to create your masterpiece.

The Painted Teacup is proud to be a family-owned, female-owned business and they’re grateful to have found strong support in Frisco. They provide artists with a space to shine, and wannabe artists a place to discover talents they may not have realized, yet!