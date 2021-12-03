If your day takes you to or near Legacy West, then Legacy Hall is the perfect place to start the day off right with breakfast!

If you manage a team, encourage creativity in your employees by hosting morning meetings outside in the Box Garden or high above all the action in an outdoor terrace with lounge seating. Interview potential candidates in the Heart of the Hall infused with natural light on the second floor or relax in the Tap Room and enjoy a variety of coffee blends before your workday begins. At Legacy Hall, the possibilities are endless.

Whether you prefer a fruity, sweet, light or hearty breakfast, Legacy Hall has it all. Here’s your full list of offerings for breakfast at Legacy Hall.

Whisk & Eggs

Smoked brisket crêpe at Whisk & Eggs

Whisk & Eggs chef, Julien Eelsen, grew up in Paris learning the way of the crêpe alongside his grandmother and aunt. French café-inspired, the crepes are constructed on specialized griddles with customizable sweet and savory fillings. Julien’s first-class barista setup offers morning warriors a caffeine fix with favorites like cappuccinos, lattes, Americanos, cortados and more. All lattes and specialty drinks can be served on ice (a must in this Texas-heat), and he only uses Tweed Coffee Roasters, a Dallas-based business, dedicated to sustainability and fair trade.

Press Waffle Co.

Become a kid again at Press Waffle Co. for breakfast in Legacy West!

After traveling throughout Europe, brothers Caleb and Bryan fell in love with Belgian waffles and set out to create the most authentic Liege waffle recipe they could. Made from a dough that is proofed for 24 hours to develop flavor and texture, and then loaded up with caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar (YUM!), these waffles are the real deal. Press also prides themselves on serving ethically sourced and locally roasted coffee from Noble Coyote Coffee out of Fair Park. They offer a Nitro Cold Brew Coffee that is perfect for the summertime, and a Hot Drip for those who like it simple.

Leila Bakery

Sun – Thurs, 11 am to 9 pm.

Fri – Sat, 11 am to 10 pm

Leila Bakery is a great spot for late breakfast in Legacy Hall!

If a late brunch is what you’re after, Leila Bakery is the place to go! From savory quiche to warm kolaches, from nostalgic oatmeal cream pies, to traditional chocolate chip cookies and even custom cakelettes, Leila Bakery offers something delightful for any palate.

Degenhardt’s Brat Haus

Breakfast at Degenhardt’s in Legacy Hall will fill you up!

Joshua Degenhardt, a German-born, second-generation sausage-maker, has crafted the perfect new breakfast item: The Rise & Shine. It’s a Haus recipe breakfast sausage patty, American cheese and egg over easy on a buttered English muffin, served all day long. Breakfast lovers rejoice! Degenhardt’s will now be open early for breakfast Thursday through Saturday at 9 a.m.

Legacy Hall is located at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano’s acclaimed Legacy West development and is open Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to midnight, and Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

With accommodations for groups up to 2,000, Legacy Hall is the go-to spot for an unforgettable party. To see the full list of food stalls and the chefs and restaurateurs behind them, visit legacyfoodhall.com.

Looking for more brunch and breakfast options? Pop over to one of these spots in downtown McKinney!