Twelve Aggies have been named to the latest cohort of the Texas A&M University‘s “12 Under 12 Young Alumni Spotlight” — and one of them is from Plano!

This honor from The Association of Former Students recognizes 12 former students who have graduated in the past 12 years for demonstrating excellence in business and service, while representing Texas A&M’s core values of excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect and selfless service.

Paige Mason, a Plano resident and 2010 graduate of Texas A&M University, has been honored with the “12 Under 12 Young Alumni Spotlight.”

Paige Mason, a 2010 graduate, is a technical director with Social Impact. She has provided insights to the U.S. government on the effectiveness of anti-trafficking programs across Asia. She has also facilitated the development of foreign aid programming strategies in multiple countries.

Paige is a board member of New Friends New Life, which serves women and girls who have been trafficked and sexually exploited. She also serves in CityBridge Community Church’s Re|Engage program.

Paige “excels at facilitating tough conversations and decisions with leadership and has carefully worked with clients who are still learning about how to strengthen their programs in [a] graceful manner.”

Since the inception of the award in 2014, only 108 of Texas A&M’s 550,000 former students have been recognized with the 12 Under 12 Young Alumni Spotlight.

“This year’s ’12 Under 12 Young Alumni Spotlight’ recipients are an inspiration as they are making their mark on our world by already achieving great professional success and serving their communities and Texas A&M,” said Porter S. Garner III ’79, Association President and CEO.

Cecilee Herd ’95, Association Vice President, said: “The Association of Former Students is proud to recognize this year’s recipients of the ’12 Under 12 Young Alumni Spotlight’ as each is on an exceptional path to success and instills a sense of optimism and pride in our worldwide Aggie Network.”