Tommy Bahama at Legacy West offers a slice of perpetual summer, where you can browse island fashions without putting down your margarita. And while winter isn’t really their thing, this holiday season Tommy Bahama is celebrating with a series of seasonal cocktail recipes.

Treat yourself at home using the recipes below or head over to Tommy Bahama at Legacy West to indulge while someone else does all the hard work. We know which option we choose!

The Peppermint Bark Martini is available through November and December, the Huladay’s Cocktail and the Figgy Five Spice are available in December only.

Three other holiday cocktails, which will be available only in December, are the Huladays Cocktail, a fizzy mix of rum, cranberry ginger syrup, lemon and prosecco; Figgy Five Spice, a warming whiskey with Five Spice Fig Syrup, lemon and orange juice; and Coconut Egg Martini, eggnog spiked with coconut rum and whiskey.

Seasonal cocktail recipe #1: Peppermint Bark Martini

Glassware: Martini

The Peppermint Bark Martini, an indulgent treat featuring vodka, white chocolate liqueur, cream, and peppermint candy. Pair with a slice of piña colada cake and you’ve got the best of both worlds. A very merry holiday indeed!

Ingredients

1.25 oz. Tommy Bahama Vodka (or Vanilla Vodka)

2.5 oz. White Chocolate Liqueur

0.25 oz. Cream

Peppermint Candy or 2” piece of Candy Cane Dark Chocolate

Melt down the dark chocolate in a double boiler and let it cool. Roll the rim of the glass in the melted chocolate and crushed peppermint candy.

Combine all ingredients for the drink in a mixing glass, add ice, and shake vigorously. Strain into the chocolate-peppermint rimmed martini glass.

Seasonal cocktail recipe #2: Huladays Cocktail

Glassware: Coupe

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Tommy Bahama No.2 Rum

1 oz. Cranberry Ginger Syrup (recipe below)

0.5 oz. Lemon Juice

1 oz. Prosecco

Cranberry Ginger Syrup:

10 oz. Cranberries

8 oz. Sugar

5 Thumb-sized Pieces of Peeled Ginger (about 1” pieces)

Cook Cranberries with 10 oz. of water, sugar, and peeled ginger for 5–8 minutes on medium heat, until cranberries break down a bit. Leave 1 piece of ginger in the mix and blend thoroughly. Do not strain. Store in a squeeze bottle.

In a mixing glass, add the rum, syrup, lemon juice, and shake with ice. Add prosecco and gently strain into glass. Garnish with the cranberry and mint sprig.

Seasonal cocktail recipe #3: Figgy Five Spice

Glassware: Double Rocks

Ingredients

2 oz. Tommy Bahama Rye Whiskey

1 oz. Five Spice Fig Syrup (recipe below)

0.5 oz. Meyer Lemon Juice

0.5 oz. Orange Juice

Five Spice Fig Syrup:

0.5 cup Sugar

0.25 cup Water

3 tbsp Fig Preserves or Spread

1 tsp Chinese Five Spice Powder

Add sugar and water, stir well. Bring to a soft boil, then reduce heat. Add remaining ingredients and continue to stir.

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, and stir to incorporate. Strain into glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with Chinese Five Spice Dusted Orange Peel.

Seasonal cocktail recipe #4: Coconut Eggnog Martini

Glassware: Martini

Ingredients

1 oz. Tommy Bahama Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1 oz. Coconut Rum

2.5 oz. Eggnog (recipe below)

Eggnog

5 Egg Yolks

¾ cup Sugar

1 cup Heavy Cream

2 cups Coconut Milk

1 tsp Vanilla

½ tsp Nutmeg

1 pinch Salt

Whisk egg yolks with sugar until creamy and the sugar begins to dissolve. Add cream and coconut milk. Stir in vanilla, nutmeg, and salt.

Add bourbon, rum, and 2.5 oz. of eggnog into a mixing glass. Add ice, shake with a mixing tin until chilled. Strain into martini glass. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.