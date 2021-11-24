When: November 26 – January 2
Where: The Esplanade at Fair Park in Dallas
More info: enchantchristmas.com/dallas-tx
Prepare to be captivated by the holiday season as Enchant Christmas, the whimsical and heartfelt holiday light maze and village, arrives in Dallas on November 26!
Known for transporting guests to a world of festive wonder, Enchant presents The Great Search, the first in a series of five fascinating adventures. Guests embark on a quest within the mystical forest of millions of twinkling lights and a world of wondrous art installations as they journey to save Christmas.
The adventure includes gliding down the Ice Skating Trail, sampling gourmet holiday treats from around the world, visiting the artisan Christmas market, and meeting the Big Man himself – all before stepping into the most magical Christmas light maze the world has ever seen.
Enchant Christmas is produced by Enchant Studios. Serving Canada and the U.S. since 2010, Enchant Studios specializes in the design and implementation of tailor-made lighting experiences for public spaces.
“I can’t tell you how much it means to us to be returning to North Texas this year,” says Kevin Johnston, Founder and CEO of Enchant.
“Spreading festive cheer this holiday season has never been more important, and the whole team at Enchant Christmas can’t wait to welcome families and friends once more as they celebrate the holiday season together in person. We are coming with two years worth of magical memories, one incredible adventure!”
Enchant last brought holiday joy to the Metroplex in 2018, and is back by popular demand.
“It’s only right that one of the biggest and brightest holiday events in Texas comes to the home of some of the biggest events in Texas,” said Peter Sullivan, General Manager of Fair Park. “We’re looking forward to hosting this world-class holiday experience.”
Within Enchant Christmas, a world of Christmas wonder awaits holiday revelers in the form of these festive activities:
- The Christmas Light Maze – “The Great Search” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing gifts.
- Christmas Market – Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com.
- Star Experiences – Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more. Enchant Christmas is now accepting reservations for Holiday Parties.
- Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus – Santa is ready for holiday photos and Mrs. Claus will lead story time for the little ones.
- Food and Beverage – Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone.,
- Ice-Skating Trail – Enchant features an Ice-Skating Trail adorned with spectacular light displays. Rent a pair of skates at the event and take a glide with your loved ones.
