The Plano House of Comedy plans to bring several of the world’s top comedy acts to the city | Image courtesy of The Shops at Legacy North

We don’t have to travel far to see some of the world’s funniest comedians. Over in The Shops at Legacy North, The Plano House of Comedy is serving up cocktails, food and laughs.

The Plano House of Comedy opened earlier this month and spans across 8,000 square feet, offering seating for 280 guests. Within the venue is a restaurant offering appetizers like buffalo bites, hummus flights, baked crab, spinach and artichoke dip, and charcuterie boards, as well as mains like sliced flat-iron steak salad, flatbread pizzas, beef short ribs, Cuban sandwiches and a selection of specialty burgers.

The Plano House of Comedy spans across 8.000 square feet and contains a full-service restaurant | Image courtesy of The Shops at Legacy North.

Although The Plano House of Comedy has only been open a few weeks, the line-up of performers is proving promising:

Rocky Dale Davis (Nov. 18-20)

JC Currais (Nov. 26-28)

Jessimae Peluso (Dec. 2-4)

Steve Simeone (Dec. 9-12)

Jessica Kirson (Dec. 16-18)

“We’re excited to bring the world’s top touring comics to Plano,” said co-owner Rick Bronson in a media release. “We’re definitely going for guys with cachet and name recognition, along with many acts one would usually have to go to Vegas to see.”



Plano House of Comedy. 7301 Lone Star Drive.

