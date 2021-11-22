Have you made your list? Checked it twice?
Hopefully your kids’ “nice” days outweigh the “naughty” ones, because Santa’s coming to town! But even Santa needs a little help this time of year. Make your little ones’ Christmas a bright one with gifts from these local toy stores in Collin County.
And the best part, besides supporting well-deserving local businesses? You get to save yourself the angst of holiday shipping woes.
So give e-commerce (and the post office) a break, and shop local best toy stores this year!
Best toy stores #1: Rockin’ AB – McKinney, TX
Just around the corner of Virginia and Kentucky in Downtown McKinney, and you will find Rockin’ AB… the most marvelous spot for kids! Books, puzzles, dolls, stuffed animals – you can find just about any traditional children’s plaything here.
Many of the books are new editions of old classics, such as “Curious George,” “Frog and Toad,” “Dr. Seuss,” and “Amelia Bedelia.” If you wander into the back of the store, you’ll find an assortment of pink shoes, tiny leotards, and even a miniature barre and mirror for your tiny ballerina .
113 N Kentucky St Suite 102, McKinney, TX 75069 | rockinab.com
Best toy stores #2: Carpe Diem Comics – McKinney, TX
Carpe Diem Comics boasts a delightful collection of comics, board games, deck building games, tabletop role-play games, and collectibles. This eclectic stock makes the two-level stop on Louisiana Street a must-see. Stop by and say hello to Pancake, the aptly named dog who is usually found in bed snoozing the day away.
208 E Louisiana St, McKinney, TX 75069 | store.carpediemcomics.com
Best Toy Stores #3: Order 66 – Fairview, TX
Only open on Saturday and Sunday, Order 66 has everything you could wish for that’s related to the most mammoth of cinematic universes: Star Wars. Vintage toys are this shop’s specialty… and they’ll even buy your Star Wars collectibles to resell! Discover a galaxy full of figurines, trading cards, and even funky Star Wars-themed ornaments.
123 Fairview Station Pkwy, Fairview, TX 75069 | order66toyshop.com
Best Toy Stores #4: GO! Calendars, Toys and Games – Frisco, TX
Walking around Stonebriar Mall is a favorite pastime of DFW families. During your next visit, swing by Go! Calendars, Toys and Games.
Not only do they have every themed wall calendar imaginable, this pop-up has the latest and greatest popular toys from fidget poppers to the latest edition of Exploding Kittens. Grab a classic game such as Catan or UNO, or discover a new family game night favorite.
2601 Preston Road Space #1244, Frisco, TX 75034 | www.goretailgroup.com/locations-facilities
Best Toy Stores #5: Bricks and Minifigs – Plano, TX
Who doesn’t enjoy putting together the Death Star? Or Anna and Elsa? Or the Taj Mahal? Bricks & Minifigs in Plano specializes in the fan favorite buildable plastic bricks. Grab a set on Christmas morning, or make a special trip to build your favorite character, your own original character, or even yourself as a mini LEGO person!
7224 Independence Pkwy Suite 332, Plano, TX 75025 | bricksandminifigs.com/plano-tx
Best Toy Stores #6: Learning Express – Frisco, TX
Wanting a new play table, activity kit, or science experiment box? Stop by Learning Express, a locally owned and operated store inside Main Street Village on Main and Teel. Not only do they have speciality furniture, they also have the latest kid’s fads, including the popular Squishmallows and fidget poppers. They will even wrap your purchase for free!
3245 Main St, Frisco, TX 75034 | learningexpress.com/frisco
Best Toy Stores #7: Kinokuniya – Plano and Carrollton
Have a child obsessed with Studio Ghibli, manga, or anime? Kinokuniya has got you covered. Kinokuniya has keychains, wallets, stickers, stationery, plushies, books, manga, and hundreds of books in Japanese. The Plano pop-up is inside the grocery store Mitsuwa Marketplace on Legacy and 75, and they have a much bigger location out in Carrollton.
Mitsuwa Marketplace, 100 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX 75023
2540 Old Denton Rd #114, Carrollton, TX 75006
usa.kinokuniya.com/stores-kinokuniya
Best Toy Stores #8: DFW Toy Stash – Carrollton, TX
Tucked away in the middle of the metroplex, DFW Toy Stash is one of the only secondhand toy stores in the Dallas area. Toy Stash will buy gently used figurines, dolls, comics, and any memorabilia “representing retro or pop culture”. Toy Stash is dedicated to excellent customer relationships and fair offers, making this a great place to sell old treasures for new gifts and collectibles.
2515 E Rosemeade Pkwy #400C, Carrollton, TX 75007 | dfwtoystash.com
Best Toy Stores #9: Lakeshore Learning – Dallas, TX
Besides being a wonderful school resource, Lakeshore Learning offers toys that are made not just for fun, but for educational purposes as well. Lakeshore’s mission is to provide toys that cause kids to use their imagination, such as kitchen sets, sand tables, sensory kits, and learning CDs.
14060 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240 | www.lakeshorelearning.com
Best Toy Stores #10: Half Price Books – Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Richardson
You’d be remiss to not know of Half Price Books, and to also know that it contains treasures far beyond just books. This Dallas-based secondhand bookstore has stuffed animals, bookmarks, puzzles, pre-owned LEGOs, Funko Pop, and much more! HPB is easily accessible with locations all over DFW, including in McKinney, Frisco, Plano, and Richardson.
3190 S Central Expy, McKinney, TX 75070 | www.hpb.com
