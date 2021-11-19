The Village Giving Circle formed in 2017 with the mission to to honor, sustain and expand the legacy of African American women’s philanthropy by funding organizations and initiatives that positively impact the African American community in North Texas. | Courtesy of The Village Giving Circle

This month, The Village Giving Circle donated a record $260,000 across 16 Black organizations in North Texas. These organizations specifically aim to support North Texas’ Black community. The grants will be spread across the following organizations:

At Last Inc. – Operational support for residential scholar program

Big Thought – Arts-as-workforce intervention program

Bonton Farms – Urban farm providing fresh food options and support to residents

Bridges Safehouse Inc. – Trauma-informed parenting classes

Dallas Black Dance Theatre – Scholarships for students

GEMS Camp – Online and in-person camps and after-school programs

Golf 3:16 – Golf mentorship program

HOPE Farm – Young men’s leadership development program

Mercy Street –Mentoring program

Promise House – Maternity group home program for teen moms

The Senior Source – Senior companion program

St. Philip’s School and Community Center – Early childhood program

The Compelling Why – Seminars and leadership programming for middle and high school Black students

Under 1 Roof – Funds for homeless families and individuals

Werthing Foundation, Inc. – Girl Power Academy program

Youth Revive Inc. – Ignite Me Action Civics empowerment program

“We are thrilled about the $260,000 investment The Village Giving Circle will make to these 16 incredible organizations,” Lisa Montgomery, co-chair and founding officer of The Village Giving Circle, said in a statement. “Being a key part of the infrastructure that helps shape the legacy and success of so many organizations in North Texas continues to inspire us. Galvanizing African American women philanthropists to ensure our communities can grasp the American dream through access to resources, support and information will continue to be our North Star.”

