Where: 2001 University Drive, Fort Worth

Restrooms: Porta potty available in the parking lot

All-Abilities: Inclusive, all-abilities playground

More info: dreamparkfw.org (yes, this playground has its own website)

This magical place will mesmerize your children with its bright, bold colors, multiple play levels and innovative twists on traditional play staples.

Frank Kent’s Dream Park is an inclusive, all-abilities playground at Trinity Park in Fort Worth and, wherever you may be in the Metroplex, it’s worth the drive. This is one of the best playgrounds in Dallas-Fort Worth.

So what makes Frank Kent’s Dream Park special?

Special features include slides snaking down a hill, a topsy-turvy house, wheelchair accesible seesaw, gigantic climbing frame, treehouse (several, actually), a double length “roller slide”, and even a play hot air balloon. Plus, the ground is rubber and there are zip-lines.

If you don’t want to drive all the way to Fort Worth for a playground, no matter how unique and fun, there’s a lot to do nearby so you can visit in tandem with something else. This fun playground is very conveniently located near many of Fort Worth’s most popular attractions such as the Fort Worth Zoo and the Fort Worth Botanical Gardens.

For families of small kids, a great activity to combo with a visit to this playground at Trinity Park is a a train ride on the Forest Park Miniature Railroad. This adorable train ride runs on the hour throughout the day and is about a 45-minute ride in a mini-train that runs through Trinity Park. Find out more at forestparktrains.com

























