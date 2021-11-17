The Obelisk Award honors businesses, nonprofits, and individuals, for their extraordinary support of arts and culture in North Texas. Philip and Rebecca Silvestri, Local Profile’s publishers, are serving as co-chairs of BCA’s 33rd annual Obelisk Awards this year!

Business Council for the Arts (BCA) will present Toyota with the Arts Partnerships (Large) Award at this year’s Obelisk Awards, now in its 33rd year. Toyota was nominated by AT&T Performing Arts Center and Chris Reynolds, Chief Administration Officer, will accept the award virtually.

Toyota has a long history of supporting communities near and far, and since arriving in North Texas, this includes a significant investment in arts and culture through an innovative partnership with the AT&T Performing Arts Center, ArtsBridge – Powered by Toyota.

“The arts can challenge us with different points of view. They help spark creativity for the innovators of tomorrow. They build the next generation of well-rounded thought leaders and community members,” said Chris Reynolds, chief administration officer, Toyota Motor North America. “Together with AT&T Performing Arts Center and the West Dallas community, Toyota created ArtsBridge to help open a world of possibilities – engaging residents in their community and in the Dallas Arts District through a series of concerts, music workshops and cultural events.”

ArtsBridge supports Toyota’s and AT&T Performing Arts Center commitment to inclusion by improving access to artistic experiences for residents both where they live and at the Center. The program – co-created with the community – provides a series of performances, workshops, and cultural activities in West Dallas. The aim is to bring culturally relevant and locally informed content that sparks passion for the arts.

Through Toyota’s funding, all ArtsBridge programs are offered to West Dallas residents free of charge, including complimentary transportation to the AT&T Performing Arts Center when needed.

ArtsBridge has served thousands of West Dallas residents through performances, community and school events, workshops, and trips to the AT&T Performing Arts Center to see world-class shows. Last year, more than 1,500 West Dallas residents were served through 33 arts events. All ArtsBridge projects are evaluated with survey tools developed in conjunction with SMU’s Center on Research and Evaluation.

As an example, during a music workshop series for senior citizens at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 100% of 20 participants surveyed said they enjoyed the workshops, and 100% learned something new. 94% of participants expressed a desire to participate in more arts programming at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center after completing the workshop series.

“We have seen first-hand, the joy and energy these programs bring to our community,” said City Councilmember Omar Narvaez, who represents West Dallas. “Whether its salsa lessons for seniors, mariachi master classes, putting kids on the stage in Strauss Square, or commissioning a powerful mural on social justice, ArtsBridge and Toyota are connecting our residents with exciting cultural experiences and having a positive impact.”

Notably with ArtsBridge, Toyota and AT&T Performing Arts Center have created a blueprint for connecting communities to the arts that can serve as a model for scale and replication in areas outside of North Texas.

Debbie Storey with AT&T Performing Arts Center says, “Toyota has been an outstanding arts partner that is helping the Center serve our community and fulfill Dallas Cultural Plan goals, including the top two, Equity and Diversity.”