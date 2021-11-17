What are we thankful for today? The fact that the weekend is here, for one! If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need.

This weekend, we’re ready for Thanksgiving! Whether that means time spent with family or traveling, a feast or a simple but special meal, or diving headlong into Christmas prep, it’s sure to be a meaningful weekend and week ahead full of things to do that ring in the holiday season properly.

Keep reading for the 10+ best things to do in Dallas this weekend (and beyond), followed by even more of the best things to do this weekend. There’s a lot!

Order local takeout for your Thanksgiving dinner!

Get Thanksgiving dinner from any of several local spots offering Thanksgiving takeout this year… like Local Yocal in McKinney!

If you’re scrambling to figure out Thanksgiving dinner plans (or haven’t recovered from your showdown with your turkey last year), then check out this guide we’ve assembled just for you!

These local Collin County restaurants have taken the cue from last year to once again offer premium Thanksgiving dinner takeout.

So check out this guide, pick a menu, and place an order quickly before slots or time runs out!

Christmas at The Star – The Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza

When: Nov. 19, at 6 p.m.

Where: Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star in Frisco

The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular on the plaza at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hands down, one of the best things to do this weekend to celebrate Christmas! | Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting their fifth annual “Christmas at the Star” event starting Nov. 19 at The Star in Frisco. the Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza, a must-see 20-minute show that electrifies The Star in Frisco, will kick off festivities with a powerful mix of game day excitement and Christmas cheer on Tostitos Championship Plaza. And you can’t miss the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree!

Read more on why we love this event!

Tour of Trees hosted by Trinity Falls

When: Nov. 20 – Dec. 19, from 10 am to 6 pm Mon-Fri, and noon to 6 pm Sundays

Where: 7801 Trinity Falls Parkway, McKinney

Antoinette Boston with A.B.’s Holiday Décor is the mastermind of this year’s Tour of Trees holiday themes in collaboration with Premier Christmas. One of the best things to do this weekend if you love Christmas, exploring model homes, or both!

Trinity Falls in McKinney, Texas is home to over 1,700 families and growing! Find out why so many families call them home and get in the holiday spirit this year by attending the opening of their newest phase, Heritage Crest, while exploring beautiful model homes accented with holiday-themed Christmas trees to celebrate the season.

Starting Saturday, twenty model homes will be available for touring inside the Trinity Falls development and ten select homes will feature stunning holiday trees to provide holiday inspiration for guests. Attendees will be provided with a map highlighting the homes and where Christmas trees are located and can enjoy the tour at their own pace.

Attendance is FREE but registration here is requested.

Check out the Christmas tree lightings planned this season!

Hamilton

When: Until December 5, 2021

Where: Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Avenue, Dallas

More info: dallassummermusicals.org/shows/hamilton

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now… and it’s now showing in Dalls!

Grab tickets to this incredible fusion of hip-hop and Broadway that artfully tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, this musical is worth every Tony, Grammy, Olivier, and Pulitzer Prize it’s ever earned. Don’t miss it!

Mini powwow to honor Native American Heritage Month

When: November 20, 11 am – 3 p.m.

Where: AT&T Discovery District | 208 S Akard St., Dallas

Looking for things to do this weekend that honor culture and heritage?

Join AT&T for an engaging event that honors Native American Heritage Month. This traditional dance competition celebrates culture and heritage, and provides food and drink via local vendors.

Addison After Dark – Harvest Hootenanny

When: Nov. 20, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

Free admission, free parking

Come enjoy a free night of fun at the final Addison After Dark event of 2021!

Embrace the feeling of fall and get your hootenanny on with family-friendly activities including a scenic hayride, petting zoo, inflatable attractions and live musical performances.

Enjoy delicous bites from local food trucks and dessert stands while sipping on signature seasonal beverages.

This Addison After Dark event closes the series on a high note with a night out the whole family can enjoy featuring beloved Texas musicians like James Lann and the Bodarks.

And it’s all free!

Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort

When: Until January 2

Where: 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine

Info: christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com

Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort! One of the best things to do this weekend to get you in the holiday spirit!

Need a little Christmas? Or maybe a LOTTA Christmas. This is one of the best things to do this weekend if you want to dive headlong into a whole Christmas world!

Literal ACRES of Christmas lights await your family this weekend! This immersive Christmas experience is unlike any other you’ll find in Texas — only here can you go tubing, ice skating (around a 6,000-ft rink!) and even build a snowman all at once in our great state this holiday season!

There’s a lot more to see at the Gaylord Texan Resort than just Christmas lights. Expect holiday activities and endless hours of Christmas fun including ice-skating and snow tubing, as well as Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf, an immersive multi-sensory experience and adventure to save Buddy the Elf!

Live music: Chaz Marie at the Boardwalk at Granite Park

When: Nov 20, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park

Chaz Marie is performing at the Boardwalk at Granite Park. Love live music? The concerts at the Boardwalk are some of the best things to do this weekend and the the next to come!

Come jam out at The Boardwalk at Granite Park with Chaz Marie this Saturday!

Chaz is a true entertainer and will bring out the nightlife at The Boardwalk like no other. Chaz plays anything from country to blues, R&B, and even the good old rock & roll. Make sure to grab a drink and rock out with Chaz!

This concert is free and open to the public.

The Trains at Northpark

When: Until January 2, 2022

Where: NorthPark, Dallas

More info: thetrainsatnorthpark.com

For the past 34 years, the Trains at NorthPark, benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD), has delighted generations of Dallas families as one of the city’s premier holiday traditions. Since 1987, the trains have raised more than $13 million for RMHD, allowing us to serve more than 40,000 families.

Looking for more local holiday events? Here’s your ultimate guide!

Holidays at the Arboretum

When: Until Dec 31, 2021

Where: 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

Info: 214-515-6615 | dallasarboretum.org

Christmas at the Arboretum is one of the best things to do in Dallas if you’re in the Christmas spirit. | Courtesy of the Arboretum

One of the best things to do this weekend, and every year in Dallas!

Holidays at the Arboretum features the 12 Days of Christmas brought to life with elaborate animatronics in magical, 25-ft tall Victorian gazebos. Explore the Christmas village, featuring an authentic German Christmas pyramid. Visit Santa Claus and enjoy all of the entertainment, shopping, food & beverage options the Dallas Arboretum has to offer. Plus, there’s a new 50-foot tall musical tree with 42,000 lights and holiday tunes playing non-stop!

Make a drop-off for Operation Christmas Child (last chance!)

When: Nov. 15 ­– 22

Where: Various drop-off locations in Collin County

Kids receiving their Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts. | Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse

As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are expressing gratitude by giving back to children in need around the world.

Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts prepared by donors all year-long are filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies. They may be dropped off during National Collection Week, which is Nov. 15 ­– 22 this year.

Participants can find one of the 5 Collin County drop-off locations and hours of operation as they plan to drop off their shoebox gifts.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for nearly three decades. This season, there’s still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.

Even more of the best things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Disney in Concert

Experience the music from movies like FROZEN, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE LION KING, MARY POPPINS, ALADDIN and THE LITTLE MERMAID in this showcase of Disney’s marvelous movies and music by Plano Symphony Orchestra!

Nov 20, 2021 | planosymphony.org

The Eisemann Center

Oklahoma! Presented by NTPA

Nov 20 | Ntpa.org

Jesuit Dallas Theatre

Allen Gun Show

Nov. 20-21 | Premiergunshows.com

Allen Event Center

The Market At Legacy North

A monthly recurring large-scale artisan market, featuring over 30 curated local small business vendors, excellent food, live music, art installations, and more.

Nov. 21 | shopsatlegacy.com

The Shops at Legacy North

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

Through Jan 2, 2022 | jurassicworldexhibition.com

Grandscape at The Colony

Dinosaurs Live!

10 animatronic dinosaurs lurk along a natural trail.

Through Feb 21, 2022 | heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live

Heard Museum, McKinney

Immersive Van Gogh

Visit this mindblowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work.

Through Jan 3 | dallasvangogh.com/about/

Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

The FRIENDS Experience

The couch and Central Perk are all yours for recreating your favorite moments from the sitcom on Instagram!

Through Jan 17 | friendstheexperience.com/dallas

The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX