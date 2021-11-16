What: CodeLaunch DFW Startup Expo & Seed Accelerator Competition

When: November 17 at 5:30 PM

Where: Comerica Center – 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034

Tickets: Get them here!

While WalletHub named Texas the #1 best state for startups in 2021, starting a business in any state or city during the course of the pandemic has proven a test of mettle for even the most energized entrepreneurs.

One of the greatest assets a startup can have? A platform, and a network of support.

And CodeLaunch is making strides to provide both of those assets to startups right here in Collin County at the CodeLaunch DFW Startup Expo & Seed Accelerator Competition.

CodeLaunch is set to connect the DFW startup community and support it in Frisco with one of their biggest events to date: a traveling startup conference featuring a national seed accelerator competition, a startup trade show, and networking party!

On Wednesday, November 17, five startups will receive thousands of dollars worth of free consulting time (over $900,000 worth of services have been given to finalists and overall winners since 2013), then show off their product or service in the exciting final event.

Finalists from CodeLaunch 2020.

CodeLaunch is a quarterly travelling startup conference produced by Improving. CodeLaunch DFW is the 10th event in its history.

While startups from all over the country applied, three of the finalists are from the DFW area.

Here are all of the DFW 2021 finalists, who will compete on November 17th:

US Commercial Finalists

Student Founder Finalist

Chat Plays, Matias Barcelo, Rockwall, TX

Each of these incredible startups will receive a professional product development hackathon from one of the seed sponsors. They will work together for 24 hours prior to the final event to prepare their product for the competition.

Everyone, from team members to the judges, volunteers their time to help these startups grow and make a difference in the world to boost the global startup ecosystem by pairing entrepreneurs with the seed services they need for early-stage success.

Technology development, business planning and legal services, marketing campaigns… it will all be represented at CodeLaunch DFW!

Doors open at 4:30 pm on Nov 17, and the competition starts at 5:30 pm. The expo goes from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Hor D’oeuvres and cash bar service provided.