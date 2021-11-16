The Obelisk Awards honors businesses, nonprofits, and individuals, for their extraordinary support of arts and culture in North Texas. Philip and Rebecca Silvestri, Local Profile’s publishers, are serving as co-chairs of BCA’s 33rd annual Obelisk Awards this year!

Cathryn McClellan Kelly, Education Specialist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Co-Chair of the Leadership Arts Alumni Steering Committee, will be honored with the Outstanding Leadership Arts Alumnus Award at the 33rd annual Obelisk Awards.

Cathryn’s work with the HERitage Giving Fund has been a focus for her in 2021 funding Black women led arts organizations such as Soul Rep Theatre Company so they may continue supporting the production of plays written by Black playwrights about Black narratives. She is a constant advocate for arts and culture and helps to recruit the next generation of board members for North Texas organizations hoping to continue to diversify the representation of board members by age, gender and race.

Cathryn states “I know that funding is the lifeblood of an organization, so I help bring a diverse perspective to funders to allow small or new artist organizations to receive funding for the exciting work they are doing for the arts community.”

Cathryn’s career has included working for nonprofits as the Marketing Manager for Communities Foundation of Texas supporting North Texas Giving Day and the Leadership Manager of the Dallas Regional Chamber. Those coupled with her experience in Leadership Arts Institute (2019 – 2021) have given her the skills and knowledge to be a force for change in North Texas.

Cathryn holds multiple board service roles including Founding Member of the HERitage Giving Fund at Texas Women’s Foundation, Co-Chair of the Leadership Arts Alumni Steering Committee, Grant Panelist for the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, and Board President of The Gems Camp. Cathryn’s nonprofit work has centered around engaging with the arts, equity for Black and minority organizations, and encouraging women and girl’s empowerment.

Rhiannon Martin, who nominated Cathryn, describes her as “a strong and passionate supporter of the arts who gives her time, talent and treasure to serve many arts organizations across North Texas. Cathryn is a leader in LAA, contributing new and innovative ideas and sharing her expertise in fundraising and other board-related subjects. I’m proud to have this amazing human who is making such an incredible impact on the arts in North Texas as my partner in service with LAA.”