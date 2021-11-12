When the kids are still small, Santa visits are the highlight of the Christmas season. You simply can’t let December end without getting those essential Santa photos!

This season, there are hundreds of Christmas events to choose from. Here, we’ve rounded up your best local options for Santa visits, where you’ll can get the Instagram-able Santa photos you need.

There’s some really unique options including swimming with Santa! Or, if you’re looking for a mall Santa visit and photo, click here to skip to the bottom of this post for the list of options.

There’s a lot of options to meet Santa that you get to choose from, so here’s a breakdown. Each of these are linked so that you can jump to the section that interests you.

Hop in the sleigh and meet Santa!

CHRISTMAS EVENTS WITH SANTA VISITS

MERRY MAIN STREET (Frisco)

December 4, 3:30 to 10 p.m

There’s an entire parade dedicated to Santa here and plenty of opportunities to capture a spontaneous moment with St. Nick. Stick around after the parade to peruse local wares at the gift market and keep an eye out for Santa dancing to the live music. Meet Santa Claus when he comes to Main Street December 4, 3:30 to 10 p.m. Price: Free.

Simpson Plaza, 843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco | friscotexas.gov

VITRUVIAN LIGHTS (Addison)

November 26, December 4 and December 11 from 6 to 10 p.m.

This North Texas corridor positively sparkles with more than 1.5 million LED lights wrapped around hundreds of trees. Think of it as the perfect lighting for a Santa snap: Three special events at the park will include posed photos with Santa and his reindeer and photo ops with other holiday friends. Santa is here on November 26, December 4 and December 11 from 6 to 10 p.m.

3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison |

THE CITY OF MURPHY SANTA RIDE (Murphy)

December 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

On Dec. 7, Santa will ride atop a fire engine in Murphy, lights ablaze. The ride will cover every street in Murphy with the exception of short cul-de-sacs. Santa’s fire engine takes off at 6:30 p.m. and should conclude around 8:30 p.m. For more

Murphy TX | Detailed map here

MINGLE WITH KRIS KRINGLE AT LEGACY NORTH

Sunday, December 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, guests are invited to come mingle with Kris Kringle and his LIVE reindeer at The Shops at Legacy North on Sunday, December 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be live music, games, food and drink specials, and photos with Santa on his sleigh with real reindeer!

The Shops at Legacy North | shopsatlegacy.com

STORYTIME WITH MRS. CLAUS (Galleria Dallas)

November 27, December 4, 11 and 18 at 10 a.m.

Gather your children ‘round for stories told by Mrs. Claus. November 27, December 4, 11 and 18 at 10 a.m.

Galleria Dallas, Level 3, near the Children’s Play Place | galleriadallas.com/holiday

SANTA MEET & GREET AT ENCHANT DALLAS

November 26 – January 2

Access to Santa’s Landing where you get the opportunity to meet and greet and take photos with Santa is included with general entrance to Enchant Dallas. Professional photographers are on hand to take photos which are then uploaded to a website for you to login to view the QR code on your Enchant Dallas ticket. Then you can select the photos you want to buy.

Fair Park at 1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd., Dallas | enchantchristmas.com

SANTA VISIT AT HOLIDAY AT THE ARBORETUM (Dallas)

November 10 – Decemeber 31

Holiday at the Arboretum, including The Christmas Village and the 12 Days of Christmas display, a series of 12 elaborate gazebos illustrating the 12 days of Christmas with beautiful birds and mannequins, is one of the highlights of Christmas in DFW.

A visit with Santa is included with entry and is part of the experience at The Christmas Village.

8525 Garland Rd., Dallas| 214.515.6615 | dallasarboretum.org

PHOTOS WITH SANTA AT HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (McKinney)

Downtown McKinney’s three-day festival helps get everyone in the holiday spirit with horse-drawn carriages, and a gorgeous Christmas tree lighting ceremony the first night.

Santa will be on the square to hear what the little ones want for Christmas. Capture the moment with a photo that you’ll have for years to come. (No reservation is required to take photos with Santa. Photos will be taken in first-come-first-served order.)

202 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney | mckinneytexas.org

MEET SANTA AT THE NORTH POLE (Allen)

December 11, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Santa is setting up his workshop at Joe Farmer Recreation Center in Allen. Come stop by the North Pole to meet Santa and create toys as an honorary elf. Participants can also purchase gifts from Santa’s toy shop, enjoy breakfast with Santa, and a take a picture with Santa. Open to all ages. Free entry.

Joe Farmer Recreation Center at 1201 E. Bethany, Allen | Register here

SANTA’S VILLAGE (Richardson)

December 4-5, 9-12 and 16-19, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m

Santa’s Village is a free nightly holiday event featuring 16 mini-holiday dwellings such as Santa’s workshop and his library. The holiday celebration includes free parking, free photos with Santa, musical performances and a Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, December 4 at 6 p.m.

411 W. Arapaho Rd., Richardson | Info here

There’s lots of options for Breakfast with Santa events!

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA (McKinney)

December 4, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The entire family will enjoy bonding over arts and crafts and eating pancakes with the present man himself. Pre-registration online is required. Price: $10 per person, $15 for non-residents.

2001 S. Central Expressway, McKinney | mckinneytexas.org

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA (Plano)

December 11, 9-11 a.m.

Want to break bread with Santa? Come to Carpenter Park Recreation Center on December 11 to eat breakfast with The Man himself. Additionally, create your own Santa wish list and holiday crafts. Please call Carpenter Recreation Center at 972-208-8087 to register. $9 per family.

Carpenter Park Recreation Center, 6701 Coit Road, Plano | Info here

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA (Frisco)

December 4, 8-9 a.m., 9:30-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

It’s the most important meal of the day and one of the most memorable events of the season! Enjoy a delicious breakfast and a personal visit with St. Nick that includes a photo opportunity with family and friends.

The Grove at Frisco Commons, 8300 McKinney Rd | Reserve here Event is sold out

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA AT AMERICAN GIRL (Galleria Dallas)

December 12 and 19, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Share a holiday experience that includes a jolly “ho, ho, ho!” Santa is coming to the American Girl store, and he can’t wait to meet you and your girl. Make sure to bring your camera; you’ll want to capture the moment he makes his appearance. You’ll also enjoy a delicious brunch during your visit. $38 per person, for girls age 3 and up.

American Girl, 13464 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240 | Reserve here

CANDY CANES FOR KIDS BREAKFAST WITH SANTA (Fairview)

Saturday, December 11, 8:30 a.m.

Come have Breakfast with Santa for a great cause! Your ticket includes breakfast, a special gift from Santa for each child, storytime with Santa, and a visit to your table from Santa himself! This is an outdoor character breakfast event. There will not be formal photos with children on Santa’s lap – Santa will visit with each family at their table.

One hundred percent of the ticket cost is a donation to Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County.

The Fountain at Fairview Town Center, 152 Fountain CourtFairview | Tickets here

COOKIES WITH SANTA (Fairview)

December 8, 7 p.m.

This event includes, a gourmet cookie and hot beverage bar (cocoa and cider) and a special gift for each child. The event is a character meet and greet, there are no formal photos on Santa’s lap. Santa will visit each table during the event and share a story with the children after he visits. $20 per person.

Profound Foods at Fairview Town Center, 163 Fountain Court, Fairview | Tickets here

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA (Fairview)

December 4, 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Includes a full buffet breakfast, a craft project and each kiddos receives a special gift from Santa at the event – and there are always some special surprises! These events are a character breakfast format, there are no formal photos on Santa’s lap. Santa will visit each table during the event. $25 for adults, $15 for children.

Profound Foods at Fairview Town Center, 163 Fountain Court, Fairview | Tickets here

UNIQUE SANTA VISITS & SANTA PHOTOS

SANTA’S VILLAGE (Watter’s Creek, Allen)

November 26 – December 24

Visit Santa in his magical Bavarian Village for photos and wishes November 26th through December 24th.

Special events include:

Santa Paws: Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 and 13, 5 p.m. to close

Show your furry family members who was a good dog this year during Santa Paws at Watters Creek. Feel-good bonus: $5 of each photo package will be donated to the Animal Rescue Crusaders of Texas.

Show your furry family members who was a good dog this year during Santa Paws at Watters Creek. Feel-good bonus: $5 of each photo package will be donated to the Animal Rescue Crusaders of Texas. Sensitive Santa: Dec. 8, 9 – 11 a.m.

Santa knows that some children need extra patience and quiet time when visiting. So Santa’s sensory-friendly morning is exclusively for families with special needs children and their siblings.

Santa knows that some children need extra patience and quiet time when visiting. So Santa’s sensory-friendly morning is exclusively for families with special needs children and their siblings. PJ Party with Santa: Dec. 8, 6-8 pm

A Pajama Party at Santa’s Village! Before your annual visit with Santa, enjoy sweet treats (while supplies last), a balloon elf, a free goodie bag, and more! Parents are invited to bring children to this free event in their favorite pajamas!

959 Garden Park Drive, Watters Creek, Allen | WattersCreekSanta.com

VISIT SANTALAND (Galleria Dallas)

November 19 to December 24

A must for every holiday season: Straight from the North Pole, Santa invites all families to his village in a winter wonderland to hear gift requests and take photos in a unique, socially distanced environment. Reservations are strongly recommended. November 19 to December 24 (visit galleriadallas. com/holiday for Santa’s daily arrival and departure times).

*Special events include:

Santa Cares on December 5, 8-11 a.m.

Children with special needs and their families are invited to a private photo session with Santa in an environment set up to support their sensory, physical and other developmental needs. Visits are limited and by appointment only: galleriadallas.com/holiday

Children with special needs and their families are invited to a private photo session with Santa in an environment set up to support their sensory, physical and other developmental needs. Visits are limited and by appointment only: galleriadallas.com/holiday Santa Paws on December 1, 8, 15 and 22, 6-9 p.m.

Ever wanted to have your precious fur baby take a photo with Santa? This year you can at Galleria Dallas! Bring your furry friend that is under 100 lbs to our special event.

Galleria Dallas, Level 1, near Banana Republic | galleriadallas.com/holiday

SANTA AT HOME & VIRTUAL VISITS

For an extra special date with Santa, you can book a private home visit with Santa in-person or via Zoom. Two popular local santas who are taking bookings already are:

Santa Eric

Santa Eric offers a variety of options from a virtual visit starting at just $50 to in-home Christmas morning and Christmas day visits from $400. Another fun option is the “After 10 p.m. sneak peak visit” for Christmas Eve – just imagine giving your kids a glimpse of Santa as he delivers their presents!

Click here to read more about Santa Eric and his virtual visit options.

www.greatamericansanta.com | santa@greatamericansanta.com | 972-272-5400

Santa Dave

Santa Dave is another local Santa who takes his calling very seriously. Santa is available for in-home and virtual visits.

www.planosanta.com | 972-985-8020

SWIM WITH SANTA (Allen)

December 17, 5:45-7:45 p.m.

If you’re looking for the most unusual way to visit Santa this season, this is it. Kids get the chance to swim with Santa and splash and play in the pool. What could be more for than that!? This is a free event.

Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium at 110 E. Rivercrest Allen | Info here

Meet Santa at The Star in Frisco!

MALL SANTA PHOTO OPS

SANTA VISIT AT STONEBRIAR MALL (Frisco)

When: November 13 – December 21

Where: Stonebriar Center, Frisco

Price: From $19.99 (does not include a photo), basic package with photos is $39.99

Reservations here.

SANTA VISITS AT THE SHOPS AT WILLOW BEND (Plano)

When: November 27 – December 24 (Sundays, 11am – 7pm; Monday – Saturday, 11am – 8pm; Christmas Eve, 9am – 5pm; closed, Nov. 30th, Dec. 1, 7, 8)

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend, Macy’s Court, Plano

Price: Packages from $39.99.

Reservations here

SANTA’S WINTER WOODS PHOTO EXPERIENCE (Fairview)

When: November 20 – December 24

Where: 102 Fairview Station Parkway, Fairview (behind the Container Store)

Price: From $35

Reservations here

SANTA AT THE STAR IN FRISCO

This Santa visit is ideal for Cowboys fans. Visit Santa in his Cowboys fan-themed and get your Santa photos inside his custom Dallas Cowboys cottage.

When: November 26 – December 24

Where: The Star District at 3620 The Star Blvd, Suite 1205

Price: $40

Reservations here

SANTA VISIT AT THE SHOPS AT LEGACY

When: Varied dates and times between December 4 and 24

Where: Shops at Legacy – South in the old Jaspers Restaurant Location (7161 Bishop Road, Suite G1)

Price: $60

Reservations here



